Matt McGann and Austin Boggs each had two-run singles in a seven-run first inning and Sterling Heights Stevenson defeated Macomb Dakota 7-2 in a Macomb Area Conference Red Division baseball game Friday.

Brian Rubba had three hits and an RBI and Mark Binkowski went the distance, allowing five hits and striking out five.

Stevenson finishes the regular season 23-5, 11-4. Dakota is 13-16, 5-10.