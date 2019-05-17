Baseball

Detroit Edison PSA 3, Warren de La Salle 0: David Thurman allowed one hit and struck out 12 over seven innings, Donnie Hill had a two-run double and Warner Blakley had a single and a double for Edison (14-7).

Sterling Heights Stevenson 12, Macomb Dakota 2: Mark Kattula hit a three-run homer and Matt McGann had three hits and drove in three runs for Stevenson (22-5). Dakota is 17-13.