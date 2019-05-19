Buy Photo Braiden McGregor (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Braiden McGregor, a four-star defensive end from Port Huron Northern, will announce his college choice on Friday at 7 p.m. at his school.

“I will be shutting down my recruitment until then to focus on my decision with my family,” McGregor wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

McGregor (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) trimmed his list of potential schools to 10 in April, a list that included Michigan, Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson.

Michigan is considered the favorite; the 247Sports Crystal Ball puts McGregor at 82 percent for Michigan, with Notre Dame at 18 percent.

McGregor is ranked the No. 3 prospect in Michigan and the No. 5 defensive end nationally for the 2020 class by 247Sports.