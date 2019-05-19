Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Port Huron Northern four-star DE Braiden McGregor to announce Friday
Braiden McGregor, a four-star defensive end from Port Huron Northern, will announce his college choice on Friday at 7 p.m. at his school.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Port Huron Northern four-star DE Braiden McGregor to announce Friday
The Detroit News
Published 3:49 p.m. ET May 19, 2019 | Updated 3:50 p.m. ET May 19, 2019
Braiden McGregor, a four-star defensive end from Port Huron Northern, will announce his college choice on Friday at 7 p.m. at his school.
“I will be shutting down my recruitment until then to focus on my decision with my family,” McGregor wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
McGregor (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) trimmed his list of potential schools to 10 in April, a list that included Michigan, Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson.
More: Top college football programs turn sights to Port Huron, Braiden McGregor
Michigan is considered the favorite; the 247Sports Crystal Ball puts McGregor at 82 percent for Michigan, with Notre Dame at 18 percent.
McGregor is ranked the No. 3 prospect in Michigan and the No. 5 defensive end nationally for the 2020 class by 247Sports.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.