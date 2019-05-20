Buy Photo Oak Park guard Justin Rogers shows off a Kentucky hat after announcing he'll play for the Wildcats in 2020. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Justin Rogers, a two-way star for Oak Park and one of the top national recruits for the 2020 class, on Monday announced that he would play college football for Kentucky.

Rogers, who is ranked the No. 1 guard in the nation by the 247Sports Composite, picked the Wildcats over his other finalists – Michigan, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.

Rogers (6-4, 300 pounds) made the announcement at his school.

Rogers said Kentucky held a special place in his heart during the recruiting process.

“They were my first offer so they’re cool,” Rogers told The Detroit News.

At Kentucky, Rogers will be reunited with former Oak Park teammate Marquan McCall, a defensive lineman for the Wildcats.

In addition to his duties on the offensive line, Rogers also played linebacker for Oak Park last year, getting 22 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four forced fumbles. He was named to The Detroit News Dream Team.

