Orchard Lake St. Mary's 2, Detroit Catholic Central 1
    Detroit — Orchard Lake St. Mary’s won its first Catholic League A-B Division championship Friday at Comerica Park, with a 2-1 victory over Detroit Catholic Central, on a walk-off single by Alex Mooney in the 10th inning.

    The walk-off hit to score Cole Sibley was the first of Mooney’s career.

    Prior to the 10th inning’s start, it was announced that the game would be suspended — and resumed on Tuesday — due to Comerica Park time restraints if neither team was able to win during the inning.  

    Mooney, a Duke commit, said that the idea of having to finish the game at a later date was “definitely” used as motivation during his at-bat.

    “I don’t think anyone wants to go finish a one-inning game,” Mooney said. “We just wanted to get out of here with a win.”

    He made sure of that, passing on a curveball down in the zone before pouncing on a fastball low and in to give St. Mary’s (24-9-8) the victory.

    St. Mary’s starter and Michigan commit Logan Wood took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, struck out 15 and gave up one unearned run and two hits in 8 2/3 innings of work. The junior right-hander torched Catholic Central (18-8-1) with a dynamic fastball-curveball one-two punch.

    “Logan’s been our horse since he stepped on campus as a freshman,” St. Mary’s coach Matt Petry said. “He competes his butt off out there.”

    In the third, Harrison Poeszat got St. Mary’s on the board. The senior catcher hit a two-out triple to center field and advanced home after a throw to the infield bounced into the dugout, giving his team a 1-0 lead.

    Wood faced some adversity to start the fourth, loading the bases with no outs despite not giving up a hit. The junior starter was able to limit the damage, but Catholic Central managed to tie the score  with a sacrifice fly by Joe Hardenbergh that scored Jake Zeeb.

    Catholic Central starter Tyler Harris was solid throughout, too. He went eight innings, allowing two hits and an earned run while striking out six. The junior also broke up Wood’s no-hit bid in the eighth inning with a two-out single.

    Dillon Kark went 1 1/3 innings and struck out one in a scoreless relief appearance for St. Mary’s. The Michigan State commit also reached base in the 10th inning to keep the momentum going.

    Petry added that the close win was a sign that his team had come full circle from a year ago. St. Mary’s blew a 7-0 first-inning lead in last season’s A-B Catholic League championship game, and now, after proving its ability to win tight games all season, only has one goal left: a state title.

    “We found a way to close those games out,” Petry said.

    “It’s good because that’s the type of game you’re going to get in the playoffs. You know, our district is one of the toughest in the state. … You know there’s going to be games like that in district play.”

    C-D Championship

    Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 2, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 0: At Comerica Park, Alec Azar pitched a complete-game shutout and had an RBI single and Logan King drove in the winning run with an RBI double in the third inning for Liggett (17-8). Gabriel Richard is 15-4.  

