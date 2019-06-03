MHSAA baseball (Photo: Detroit News)

The inclement weather couldn’t deter the Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett baseball team from collecting a district title. It just made the wait a little bit longer.

Two days after play was suspended due to rain, host Liggett finished the job on Monday and knocked off Marine City, 11-4, in a Division 3 district final.

Logan King and Kellen Banaszewski each went 3-for-4 to power Liggett (20-8). King hit a three-run home run and finished with six RBIs, while Banaszewski scored three runs.

Alex Azar picked up where he left off on the mound and tossed a complete game with seven strikeouts.

Liggett, which moved down from Division 1, will host Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest in a regional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.