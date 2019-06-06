Grosse Pointe South 8, Livonia Churchill 5: Conor McKenna slammed a two-run homer to go with two hits while Weston Brundage — in addition to pitching five innings of relief — had three hits and an RBI for South (18-23), which advances to play UD-Jesuit 10 a.m. Saturday in the regional final at Grosse Pointe North. Devin Slaughter and Cam Mallegg also had two hits.

Gross Pointe Woods University-Liggett 10, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 2: Nick Post and Patrick Ilitch each had two his including a home run, and Mickey Walkowiak also had two hits as Liggett (21-8) won its regional semifinal.