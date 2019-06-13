Rain delays plague MHSAA baseball and softball semi-finals
Fans huddle under umbrellas at McLane baseball stadium during a rain delay at the MHSAA baseball and softball playoffs at Michigan State University, June 13, 2019.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's pitcher Logan Wood throws against Muskegon Oakridge during the Division 2 semifinals baseball game at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Muskegon Oakridge pitcher Koleman Wall throws against Orchard Lake St. Mary's during the Division 2 semifinals baseball game at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's Jack Crighton hits a sacrifice fly to score the first run of the game in the first inning during the Division 2 semifinals baseball game against Muskegon Oakridge at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's Alex Mooney slides into home on a sacrifice fly in the first inning against Muskegon Oakridge during the Division 2 semifinals baseball game at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's Alex Mooney (#14) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring on a sacrifice fly in the first inning against Muskegon Oakridge during the Division 2 semifinals baseball game at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Muskegon Oakridge's Kolbe Stewart celebrates after hitting a triple a triple in the second inning against Orchard Lake St. Mary's during the Division 2 semifinals baseball game at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Orchard Lake St. Mary pitcher Logan Wood throws against Muskegon Oakridge during the Division 2 semifinals baseball game at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Warren Regina pitcher Marisa Muglia throws against Bay City Western during the MHSAA Division 1 semifinals softball playoffs at Secchia softball stadium in East Lansing. Muglia pitched a two-hit shutout and started a four-run seventh-inning with a lead-off single to lead Warren Regina to a 4-0 victory and a trip to the championship game.
Warren Regina pitcher Marisa Muglia throws against Bay City Western during the MHSAA Division 1 semifinals softball playoffs at Secchia softball stadium in East Lansing. Muglia pitched a two-hit shutout and started a four-run seventh-inning with a lead-off single to lead Warren Regina to a 4-0 victory and a trip to the championship game.
Brother Rice pitcher Tyler Sarkisian throws a pitch against Portage Northern in the fifth inning during the Division 1 semifinals baseball game at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Portage's Cam French throws a pitch in the sixth inning. French did not allow a run in the 2-0 win over Brother Rice.
Portage's Tyler Helgeson gets back to first safely on this play with Brother Rice's Sterling Hallmann in the sixth inning. Photos are of Portage Northern vs. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice during the Division 1 semifinals baseball game at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Portage's Tyler Helgeson slides safely into home, scoring the winning run in the sixth inning.
Portage Northern celebrates after defeating Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 2-0 during the Division 1 semifinals baseball game at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Muskegon Oakridge baseball players Blake Masterman, left and Ethan Miller take shelter under an umbrella during a rain delay at the MHSAA baseball and softball playoffs at Old College Field at Michigan State University, June 13, 2019.
    East Lansing — Molly Carney dreamed of facing Clarkston on the big stage of the State Finals since arriving in high school at Howell.

    Carney made the most of her opportunity Thursday night in leading No. 3 Howell to a hard-fought, 9-6 victory over No. 2 Clarkston in a Division 1 semifinal game at Secchia Stadium.

    Carney, a junior and Notre Dame commit, had given up just one run in the last three postseason games entering the semifinals and that was an unearned run in a 9-1 quarterfinal rout of Canton Tuesday night.

    But, Carney was facing a Clarkston lineup which included several Division I commits, including junior shortstop Sierra Kersten (Michigan), junior catcher Hannah Cady (Northwestern), junior first baseman Abbey Tolmie (Central Michigan) and senior pitcher Olivia Warrington (Detroit Mercy).

    Howell — which entered with 62 home runs, one off the state record held by New Baltimore Anchor Bay — was trying to advance to the championship game after losing to KLAA rival Hartland in last year’s semifinal.

    Howell (36-3) opened up a 6-1 lead in the fourth, only to see Clarkston pull even at 6 in the sixth before Howell scored three in the top of the seventh, highlighted by Skye Grant’s RBI double to left on an 0-2 count, followed by Carney’s two-run opposite field single to right which was also on an 0-2 count.

    Howell jumped on Warrington for three runs in the top of the third. And, it started with a lead-off single by No. 9 hitter Maddy Heilner who took third on a one-hop double off the fence by Utah-bound AJ Militello. Both scored on a one-out single to center by Maddie Gillett, who later scored the third run on an RBI double by Maddie Springer.

    Clarkston (36-3) came back with a run in the bottom of the third and could have scored more, but Warrington popped out to the catcher to end the inning with the bases loaded.

    Anna Skvarce and Tolmie singled and Carney hit Cady to load the bases with two outs and Kersten reached safely on an infield single to score Skvarce before Warrington popped out.

    Then, Howell knocked Warrington out of the game in the fourth, scoring three more times to open up the 6-1 lead. And, Howell started the rally after two outs with Heilner getting a walk and scoring on Militello’s bloop triple to right.

    Clarkston didn’t help itself in the fourth, committing two errors in the inning, including an error on Kara Johnson’s bunt to score Militello and another on Avrey Wolverton’s liner to third to score Johnson.

    Clarkston scored in the fourth on a home run by Nyah Ansel to pull within 6-2, but again it could have scored more, but stranded runners on second and third when Carney struck out Mac Ming to end the threat.

    Clarkston’s bats stayed alive in the fifth and this time it scored three runs to cut the deficit to 6-5 with Cady getting a leadoff triple, Kersten walking and Cady scoring on Warrington’s RBI single, followed by Kersten scoring on Sam Wycoff’s single and Ansel scoring on a wild pitch.

    In the bottom of the sixth, Clarkston pulled even with a two-out rally. After Carney hit Cady, Kersten followed with an RBI double, but was stranded when Carney struck out Warrington to end the inning.

    Carney had a rare 1-2-3 inning in the seventh — a ground out to the pitcher, pop up to first and ground out to third — to help Howell punch its ticket to the championship game.

    david.goricki: @detroitnews.com

