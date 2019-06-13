Orchard Lake St. Mary's Alex Mooney slides into home on a sacrifice fly in the first inning against Muskegon Oakridge. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

East Lansing — Lefty ace Logan Wood has done his part this weekend for the Orchard Lake St. Mary’s High School baseball team.

Now, it’s up to his teammates to bring it home.

The junior Michigan commit pitched a complete-game shutout to lift St. Mary’s to a 10-0 six-inning, mercy-rule victory over Muskegon Oakridge on Thursday in a Division 2 semifinal at Michigan State’s McLane Baseball Stadium.

Wood struck out 10 batters in a two-hitter, walking two as OLSM stayed unbeaten in the last 28 games in a stretch that includes two ties.

“Just one more,” Wood said. “We had a great game, the team hit the ball, I pitched well, great game overall. I was feeling pretty good right from the start, coming out of the bullpen.”

Wood struck out five batters in the first two innings and coach Matt Petry said his ace needed just 69 pitches in six innings.

“Logan did an excellent job,” Petry said. “For his standards, he struggled last time against St. Clair, but kept us in the game. But today, I think he almost took it personal about his last outing.

“He wanted to be great today, and he was.”

OLSM (33-9-2) will play the winner of Thursday’s Trenton/Grand Rapids Catholic Central game in the final at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with the Eaglets going for their fourth state title.

Petry still has plenty of options for Saturday’s starter and said sophomore Anthony Fett, an Akron commit, or freshman Brock Porter could get the ball.

“We’re confident with both of those guys,” Petry said.

No Cinderella story was needed for St. Mary’s, which Wood said watched “Major League” and “The Longest Yard” as a team on the bus during a 3 1/2-hour rain delay.

Also delayed was the OLSM offense, which didn’t break out until a three-run fourth inning and a four-run fifth.

Senior Koleman Wall kept Oakridge (26-8) in the game early, stranding four runners in the first two innings and allowing one run in his first three frames.

OLSM sophomore Alex Mooney broke the game open with a two-out, two-run double to the wall in the fourth inning to make it 4-0. He had three hits and three RBIs.

“I knew we were going to hit the ball, we’ve got a great hitting team top to bottom,” Wood said.

Cole Sibley’s two-run triple highlighted the fifth, and OLSM scored twice in the sixth to end the game.

“The past month and a half, we’ve been swinging the bats really well,” Petry said. “It’s been nice to not have to rely on our pitching to throw a shutout or a one-run game to be able to win games. It just so happened today that we got both.”

Sibley had three hits and three RBIs, freshman Nolan Schubart (Michigan commit) had two hits and two RBIs, senior Ryan DuSang had two hits and freshman Jack Crighton had two hits.

For Oakridge, Kolbe Stewart had a triple in the second inning, and Joe Terpenning added a single.

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.