Rain delays plague MHSAA baseball and softball semi-finals
Fans huddle under umbrellas at McLane baseball stadium during a rain delay at the MHSAA baseball and softball playoffs at Michigan State University, June 13, 2019.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's pitcher Logan Wood throws against Muskegon Oakridge during the Division 2 semifinals baseball game at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Muskegon Oakridge pitcher Koleman Wall throws against Orchard Lake St. Mary's during the Division 2 semifinals baseball game at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's Jack Crighton hits a sacrifice fly to score the first run of the game in the first inning during the Division 2 semifinals baseball game against Muskegon Oakridge at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's Alex Mooney slides into home on a sacrifice fly in the first inning against Muskegon Oakridge during the Division 2 semifinals baseball game at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's Alex Mooney (#14) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring on a sacrifice fly in the first inning against Muskegon Oakridge during the Division 2 semifinals baseball game at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Muskegon Oakridge's Kolbe Stewart celebrates after hitting a triple a triple in the second inning against Orchard Lake St. Mary's during the Division 2 semifinals baseball game at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Orchard Lake St. Mary pitcher Logan Wood throws against Muskegon Oakridge during the Division 2 semifinals baseball game at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Warren Regina pitcher Marisa Muglia throws against Bay City Western during the MHSAA Division 1 semifinals softball playoffs at Secchia softball stadium in East Lansing. Muglia pitched a two-hit shutout and started a four-run seventh-inning with a lead-off single to lead Warren Regina to a 4-0 victory and a trip to the championship game.
Warren Regina pitcher Marisa Muglia throws against Bay City Western during the MHSAA Division 1 semifinals softball playoffs at Secchia softball stadium in East Lansing. Muglia pitched a two-hit shutout and started a four-run seventh-inning with a lead-off single to lead Warren Regina to a 4-0 victory and a trip to the championship game.
Brother Rice pitcher Tyler Sarkisian throws a pitch against Portage Northern in the fifth inning during the Division 1 semifinals baseball game at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Portage's Cam French throws a pitch in the sixth inning. French did not allow a run in the 2-0 win over Brother Rice.
Portage's Tyler Helgeson gets back to first safely on this play with Brother Rice's Sterling Hallmann in the sixth inning. Photos are of Portage Northern vs. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice during the Division 1 semifinals baseball game at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Portage's Tyler Helgeson slides safely into home, scoring the winning run in the sixth inning.
Portage Northern celebrates after defeating Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 2-0 during the Division 1 semifinals baseball game at Drayton McLane baseball stadium in East Lansing.
Muskegon Oakridge baseball players Blake Masterman, left and Ethan Miller take shelter under an umbrella during a rain delay at the MHSAA baseball and softball playoffs at Old College Field at Michigan State University, June 13, 2019.
    East Lansing — Ninth-hitter Brenden Leonard reached base three times and relief pitcher Joe Collins sent three batters down for Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Thursday night.

    The pair combined to play a huge part in a 3-2 victory over Trenton in a Division 2 baseball semifinal at Michigan State’s McLane Baseball Stadium.

    Leonard drove in a run and walked twice — his pinch-runner scoring runs after both free passes. That included the winner in the top of the seventh as Matt Moore scored after a Trenton throwing error.

    That set the scene for Collins, who relieved starter Ben Joppich and struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh, setting off a celebration as coach Tim MacKinnon and Catholic Central will play for the program’s second state championship and first since 1985.

    Catholic Central (27-10) will play Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at 11:30 a.m. Saturday for the title.

    In the loss, Trenton junior right-hander Kyle Richey allowed two earned runs in six-plus innings, striking out six. Joppich matched him, earning the win with two earned runs allowed in six innings, striking out three to improve to 9-1 in his senior season.

    Gabe Cavazos opened the scoring for Trenton (32-10) with an RBI single in the first inning.

    Catholic Central took the lead on a pair of two-out RBI singles, first by Leonard in the second inning to tie, and then by junior Kyle Tepper in the fifth.

    Trenton then tied it up on a schoolyard play in the bottom of the fifth. A runner stole second, drawing a throw from the Catholic Central catcher. As Brenden Donovan broke for home, the throw to the plate was high and the game was tied after the junior’s second run scored of the game.

    Catholic Central responded in the top of the seventh, as another throwing miscue led to the winning run.

    Myles Beale singled Moore to second after Leonard’s walk, and Trenton coach Todd Szalka went to sophomore Micah Ottenbreit to relieve Richey.

    Ottenbreit struck out the first batter he faced, and Luke Passinault’s grounder to second base looked like an inning-ending double-play ball.

    However, an errant throw after the force out at second allowed Moore to score.

    Collins, who also had a hit, took it from there.

    Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.

