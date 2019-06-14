East Lansing - Junior Emma DeVries scored twice to lead Grand Rapids South Christian to a 3-0 victory over Essexville Garber on Friday in the Division 3 girls soccer state finals at Michigan State’s DeMartin Stadium.
The win completed a nine-game scoreless run for the South Christian defense, including all seven state tournament games.
Joz VanTol opened the scoring for South Christian (20-3-3), and goalkeepers Annika Zuverink and Taylor Newhof combined for five saves. DeVries finished the season with 16 goals.
Essexville Garber (22-1-2) was making its first state finals appearance, and goalkeeper Logan Rau entered the game with just eight goals allowed in the season. She made two saves.
Girls soccer finals
At DeMartin Soccer Complex, Michigan State, East Lansing
FRIDAY
Division 2
Bloomfield Hills Marian vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
Division 3
Grand Rapids South Christian 3, Essexville Garber 0
SATURDAY
Division 1
Novi vs. Plymouth, 4 p.m.
Division 4
Kalamazoo Christian vs. Royal Oak Shrine, 1 p.m.
