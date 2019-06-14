MHSAA softball (Photo: Associated Press)

East Lansing — It’s largely been about senior leadership at Kalamazoo Christian this season, so why not one more time with the season on the line>

Pitcher Jayme Koning and shortstop Sydney Duong led Christian all spring and did so again Friday, carrying Christian to a 6-1 victory over Coleman in the Division 4 semifinals at Michigan State.

Koning pitched a complete-game four-hitter and clubbed a game-breaking three-run home run in the sixth inning — it was Koning’s third hit of the game — and Duong contributed three hits and scored two runs.

“It’s unreal, it’s great to watch those two play,” Christian coach Kevin Lewis said of having the two seniors. “I love it, love every minute of it.

“We jell and mix so well on this team and it’s unbelievable to see it from top to bottom, and then having players like Jayme and Sydney.”

Koning settled down after a shaky first inning, only allowing one earned run on four hits and one walk, while striking out 4.

“There were nerves in the first inning,” Koning said. “Once we got going, we got in our groove and played our game.”

Coleman (35-8) scored its only run in the top of first, Annabelle Bovee getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

But Christian (31-8) answered in its half of the first, with Duong tripling, leading off, ,and scoring on Koning’s single.

Christian’s Faith Kline’s RBI single in the 5th snapped the 1-1 tie, then Christian scored four runs in the sixth to break the game open.

“I finally breathed,” Lewis said. “I actually got to exhale.”

