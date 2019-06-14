MHSAA softball (Photo: Associated Press)

East Lansing — Leah Denome and Madi Hahn each had three hits, and pitcher Gabbie Sherman struck out nine hitters as Millington defeated Standish-Sterling 7-1 in a Division 3 semifinal.

Millington (37-2-1) will play Schoolcraft in the Division 3 championship Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Sherman allowed five hits and didn’t walk anyone, while striking out nine over seven innings. Sherman also had two hits and drove in a run, helping her own cause.

Millington had 14 hits, and Denome and Hahn led the balanced attack.

Hahn’s RBI double in the fourth inning opened the scoring.

Denome’s home run gave Millington a 3-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

Taylor Stodolak’s RBI triple for Standish-Stering (31-5) in the bottom of the fifth cut the Millington lead to 3-1.

But Millington responded with three runs in the top of the seventh to break the game open, with Sherman and Hannah Rabideau contributing run-scoring hits.

Softball semifinals

All games at Secchia Stadium, Michigan State, East Lansing

THURSDAY

Division 1

Warren Regina 4, Bay City Western 0

Howell 9, Clarkston 6

Final: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Division 2

Escanaba 2, North Branch 1

Stevensville Lakeshore 8, Eaton Rapids 1

Final: Saturday, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY

Division 3

Schoolcraft 4, Dundee 3, 8 innings

Millington 7, Standish-Sterling 1

Final: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Division 4

Unionville-Sebewaing 8, Rogers City 3

Kalamazoo Christian 6, Coleman 1

Final: Saturday, 3 p.m.

