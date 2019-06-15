East Lansing — Derek Clark tossed a four-hitter to lead Petersburg Summerfield to a 9-0 win over Saginaw Nouvel in the Division 4 state championship game at McLane Stadium Saturday evening.

MHSAA (Photo: Detroit News)

Brock Olmstead, who pitched a shutout in the state semifinals Friday, had an RBI single during a two-run first, then walked, stole third and scored for a 3-0 lead in the fifth and had a sacrifice fly during the four-run sixth.

BOX SCORE: Petersburg Summerfield 9, Saginaw Nouvel 0

Brendan Dafoe and Bryce Smith each had two hits to lead Summerfield’s 10-hit attack.

Clark was outstanding on the mound, striking out 11 while allowing four hits and a walk.

Nouvel (15-17-1) was attempting to become the first team in state history to win a state title with a .500 record.

