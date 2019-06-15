MHSAA (Photo: Detroit News)

East Lansing — Escanaba is becoming a softball dynasty.

Behind the pitching of Gabriana Salo and great defense, Escanaba defeated Stevensville Lakeshore, 7-3, on Saturday 7-3 for the Division 2 state championship.

It was the second consecutive state title for Escanaba (34-3).

“We travel, we went to Wisconsin and knocked off every ranked team that we could knock off that we could play,” Escanaba coach Gary Salo said. “We go down state to Ann Arbor every single year. We schedule the hardest people we can. We tell the girls don’t worry about stats. We have to put you in that situation to make that play when you need it and they did that today.”

Salo’s daughter Gabriana struck out 11 and only allowed one walk and seven hits, while also helping her cause with a run-scoring hit.

“This is more exciting than it was last time,” Gabriana said. “One state title is amazing, but to come back and win another feels even better.”

Heather Bergstrom and Carsyn Segorski had two hits each for Escanaba, which benefited from a bases-clearing two-out dropped ball and a two-run wild pitch from Stevensville Lakeshore (33-11).

“We didn’t do too much right,” said Denny Dock, Stevensville Lakeshore's coach. “We had plenty of runs. Just made mistake after mistake. We weren’t very good today. If you’re going to win the state championship, you have to be great.”

Meghan Younger had three hits and drove in a run for Stevensville Lakeshore.

