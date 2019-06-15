East Lansing — Millington erased some demons and made history in the process in the Division 3 state championship.

The team became the first state champion in school history for any sport Saturday, defeating Schoolcraft 8-0.

In the process, Millington (38-2-1) also erased the pain of last year’s 7-6 loss to Coloma in the title game, Coloma scoring six runs over the last two innings.

“I’m so proud of everyone on the team,” said pitcher Gabbie Sherman, who struck out 13, walked none, and allowed only four hits. “It (last year) fueled us a lot. We’ve worked hard, but we’ve been working since we’ve been little kids. We just kept working and for it to come true is incredible.”

And to be the first Millington team to win a state championship?

“It means a lot,” said Millington coach Greg Hudie. “To win it, this is legendary. Some people might take it for granted, but me and the girls in the dugout, and the coaches and parents of these girls, we’ll remember this for the rest of our lives.”

Hudie, his players, and some parents replayed a video of last year’s game early in the season.

“We needed to get over it and hearing about it,” Hudie said. “From the news people, people in town, there was a lot of talk about it. We watched it and said we’re not going to talk about it or comment about it.

“We just worried about this year.”

Leah Denome had four hits and Sherman added three hits, in a 17-hit Millington attack.

