CLOSE Justin Rogers, a 6-foot-3 and 295 pound two-way player, picked Kentucky over Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee and LSU. David Guralnick, The Detroit News

Justin Rogers had an elaborate press conference at Oak Park High School less than a month ago to announce he was going to play college football at Kentucky.

Rogers had narrowed his college choices to Kentucky, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee and LSU before taking an official visit to Georgia just days before announcing his commitment to Kentucky. Rogers was joined by family members, Oak Park teammates, and former teammate and Kentucky defensive lineman Marquan McCall for the announcement.

Justin Rogers and Alabama assistant Butch Jones (Photo: Twitter @AllAmerican52JR)

Earlier this month, however, Rogers, who is ranked the No. 1 guard in the nation for 2020, announced he planned to visit other colleges, while being committed to Kentucky.

It appears one of those visits was to Alabama over the weekend.

On Saturday, Rogers posted a picture on Twitter standing next to Alabama assistant Butch Jones. Rogers is wearing an Alabama jersey and has his arm around Jones. Jones recruited Rogers while he was head coach at Tennessee (2013-17) when former Oak Park running back John Kelly played for the Volunteers.

On Sunday, Rogers posted a second photo, also in an Alabama jersey, standing in a tunnel leading to Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium field. He also wrote on Twitter later Sunday: “Everything is about business.”

Oak Park coach Greg Carter told The Detroit News he was contacted by the Alabama coaching staff about Rogers.

“I think he did take one (Alabama visit), but of course he didn’t tell me because I still believe commitment means commitment,” said Carter of Rogers. “I did have a call from Alabama saying he was coming down there and they needed grades and what have you. A counselor at the school (Oak Park) said he was going on Friday.”

When asked by The News if he still planned on going to Kentucky, Rogers replied: “Yes, nothing’s changed.”

Carter also said four-star defensive back Enzo Jennings took an official visit to Pittsburgh this weekend.