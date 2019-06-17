Peny Boone, a four-star running back for Detroit King in the 2020 class, has committed to Maryland, he told The Detroit News on Monday.

Peny Boone (Photo: Jose Juarez, The Detroit News)

Boone (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) is ranked the No. 25 running back nationally and the No. 8 college prospect overall in Michigan for 2020 by the 247Sports Composite.

Boone has offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, West Virginia, Tennessee and Indiana, among others.

“He is a bigger back, so he has the ability to block, but he has great burst in the open field,” King coach Tyrone Spencer says. “People don’t think he can hit the home run because he is a big back, but he can break it and he did that for us.”

Boone led King to a 41-25 win over Muskegon in the Division 3 state championship game.

