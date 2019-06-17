Division 3 football final: Detroit King 41, Muskegon 25
From left, Detroit King running back Peny Boone, wide receiver Rashawn Williams , and running back Shondel Hardnett pose for a celebration photo after Boone ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the MHSAA Division 3 state final held at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. King defeated Muskegon, 41-25. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
The Detroit King football team hoists its championship trophy after defeating Muskegon, 41-25, in the MHSAA Division 3 state final Saturday night at Ford Field. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah reaches out but is short of scoring a touchdown against Muskegon during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Darrell Wyatt catches a deflected pass for a touchdown against Muskegon during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King running back Peny Boone (8) rushes for yardage and is tackled by Muskegon linebacker Kolbie Lewis during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Ahmad Gardner hauls in a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon offensive lineman Anthony Bradford, middle, pushes away Detroit King defensive lineman Esean Carter (99) as he protects quarterback Cameron Martinez during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King linebacker Marvin Grant, left, pulls down Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King running back Peny Boone (8) scores a touchdown against Muskegon during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King quarterback Dequan Finn is congratulated by team personnel near the end of the game. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King head coach Tyrone Spencer, right, is congratulated by defensive line coach Aronde Stanton after defeating Muskegon, 41-25, to win the Division 3 state championship. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah, right, celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the first quarter of the MHSAA Division 3 state final against Muskegon at Ford Field in Detroit, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Detroit King won, 41-25. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Muskegon during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah celebrates his touchdown against Muskegon during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon defensive back Tyreese Oakes (15) reacts after making a hard hit against Detroit King during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King running back Peny Boone rushes for yardage against Muskegon during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King football head coach Tyrone Spencer, center, yells instructions to his team as they play against Muskegon during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon offensive lineman D’andre Mills-Ellis (74) encourages his fans to cheer during a timeout against Detroit King during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Ahmad Gardner, front, hauls in a pass and is tackled by Muskegon linebacker Kolbie Lewis during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King kick returner Lemuel Watley runs for yardage and is tackled by the Muskegon defense in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez trots into the end zone for a touchdown against Detroit King in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon football head coach Shane Fairfield walks the sidelines during his team's game against Detroit King in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
    Peny Boone, a four-star running back for Detroit King in the 2020 class, has committed to Maryland, he told The Detroit News on Monday.

    Boone (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) is ranked the No. 25 running back nationally and the No. 8 college prospect overall in Michigan for 2020 by the 247Sports Composite.

    Boone has offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, West Virginia, Tennessee and Indiana, among others.

    “He is a bigger back, so he has the ability to block, but he has great burst in the open field,” King coach Tyrone Spencer says. “People don’t think he can hit the home run because he is a big back, but he can break it and he did that for us.”

    Boone led King to a 41-25 win over Muskegon in the Division 3 state championship game.

