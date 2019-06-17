Dillon Kark (2) of Division 2 state champion Orchard Lake St. Mary's will play for the East All-Stars. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

The Detroit Tigers Foundation will host the 38th Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association East vs. West All-Star Game on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Comerica Park.

The game features 50 top players from all over the state of Michigan, including many who competed in last week’s state semifinals and finals in East Lansing.

Three players in the game were selected in the 2019 MLB Draft: Holland Christian’s Chris Mokma (Miami Marlins, 12th round), Zeeland East’s Adam Berghorst (Texas Rangers, 14th round) and Tecumseh’s Cameron Wagoner (Texas Rangers, 22nd round).

Tickets ($10 adults, $5 12-and-under) can be purchased at the Comerica Park box office on the day of the game. Fans will enter Gate A, which will open at 6 p.m., and parking will be available in Lot 1, Lot 2 or the Tigers Garage for $10.

East All-Stars

Alec Azar, Grosse Pointe Liggett

Matt Biebuyck, Macomb Dakota

Nate Blain, Plymouth Canton

Robert Cavin, Livonia Stevenson

Emmanuel Clark, Detroit Western

Kade Cohoon, Armada

Colin Cornwell, Utica Ford

Colin Czajkowski, Woodhaven

Aaron Dolney, Detroit Country Day

Logan Evans, Saline

Alex Finney, Cranbrook

Karter Fitzpatrick, Carleton Airport

Antonio Flores, Birmingham Brother Rice

Cal Fournier, Livonia Franklin

Nasir Frederick, Wayne Memorial

Kyle Gurney, Dearborn Divine Child

Christian Gutierrez, Detroit Western

Carlton Harper, Plymouth Salem

Dillon Kark, Orchard Lake St. Mary's

Jack Kensora, Grosse Pointe North

Billy Kopicki, Grosse Pointe Liggett

Austin Owens, Sterling Heights Stevenson

Chad Stevens, Westland John Glenn

Kaden Stively, Romeo

Riley Vermander, Anchor Bay

West All-Stars

Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East

Collin Bradley, Napoleon

Aidan Brewer, Ann Arbor Greenhills

Nick Dardas, Bay City Western

Trent Farquhar, Lakeland

Matthew Felt, Shelby

Cameron French, Portage Northern

Nolan Gardner, East Grand Rapids

Tyler Helgeson, Portage Northern

Max Huntley, Mattawan

Jack Krause, Brighton

Jeff Landis, Midland

Nate Logan, South Lyon

Hunter Merillat, Meridian

Chris Mokma, Holland Christian

Kyle Nott, Jenison

Jake Paganelli, Grandville

Danny Passinault, Traverse City St. Francis

Luke Russo, Howell

Brandon Scheurer, Portland St. Patrick

Jonah Sibley, Edwardsburg

Joshua Slayton, Lake Orion

Braedon Stoakes, Grand Ledge

Cameron Wagoner, Tecumseh

Koleman Wall, Oakridge