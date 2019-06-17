The Detroit Tigers Foundation will host the 38th Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association East vs. West All-Star Game on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Comerica Park.
The game features 50 top players from all over the state of Michigan, including many who competed in last week’s state semifinals and finals in East Lansing.
Three players in the game were selected in the 2019 MLB Draft: Holland Christian’s Chris Mokma (Miami Marlins, 12th round), Zeeland East’s Adam Berghorst (Texas Rangers, 14th round) and Tecumseh’s Cameron Wagoner (Texas Rangers, 22nd round).
Tickets ($10 adults, $5 12-and-under) can be purchased at the Comerica Park box office on the day of the game. Fans will enter Gate A, which will open at 6 p.m., and parking will be available in Lot 1, Lot 2 or the Tigers Garage for $10.
East All-Stars
Alec Azar, Grosse Pointe Liggett
Matt Biebuyck, Macomb Dakota
Nate Blain, Plymouth Canton
Robert Cavin, Livonia Stevenson
Emmanuel Clark, Detroit Western
Kade Cohoon, Armada
Colin Cornwell, Utica Ford
Colin Czajkowski, Woodhaven
Aaron Dolney, Detroit Country Day
Logan Evans, Saline
Alex Finney, Cranbrook
Karter Fitzpatrick, Carleton Airport
Antonio Flores, Birmingham Brother Rice
Cal Fournier, Livonia Franklin
Nasir Frederick, Wayne Memorial
Kyle Gurney, Dearborn Divine Child
Christian Gutierrez, Detroit Western
Carlton Harper, Plymouth Salem
Dillon Kark, Orchard Lake St. Mary's
Jack Kensora, Grosse Pointe North
Billy Kopicki, Grosse Pointe Liggett
Austin Owens, Sterling Heights Stevenson
Chad Stevens, Westland John Glenn
Kaden Stively, Romeo
Riley Vermander, Anchor Bay
West All-Stars
Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East
Collin Bradley, Napoleon
Aidan Brewer, Ann Arbor Greenhills
Nick Dardas, Bay City Western
Trent Farquhar, Lakeland
Matthew Felt, Shelby
Cameron French, Portage Northern
Nolan Gardner, East Grand Rapids
Tyler Helgeson, Portage Northern
Max Huntley, Mattawan
Jack Krause, Brighton
Jeff Landis, Midland
Nate Logan, South Lyon
Hunter Merillat, Meridian
Chris Mokma, Holland Christian
Kyle Nott, Jenison
Jake Paganelli, Grandville
Danny Passinault, Traverse City St. Francis
Luke Russo, Howell
Brandon Scheurer, Portland St. Patrick
Jonah Sibley, Edwardsburg
Joshua Slayton, Lake Orion
Braedon Stoakes, Grand Ledge
Cameron Wagoner, Tecumseh
Koleman Wall, Oakridge
