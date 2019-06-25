Buy Photo Lemuel Neely-Watley verbally committed to play football at Indiana. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Lemuel Neely-Watley took an official visit to Indiana University this past weekend and decided that’s the place where he wants to spend his college days, along with playing football for the Hoosiers.

Watley will join his former Detroit King teammate, four-star receiver Rashawn Williams, who committed to Indiana in late April.

Next up to make his college decision is four-star defensive back Enzo Jennings of Oak Park. He plans to announce his decision Thursday morning. Jennings has offers from multiple national powers, including Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State, Kentucky, Michigan and Michigan State. He took an official visit to Pittsburgh earlier this month.

Watley is a three-star receiver/defensive back, opening some eyes his sophomore season at Detroit East English Village where he had 53 receptions for 747 yards and 11 touchdowns, also getting seven interceptions and breaking up 13 passes on the defensive end while helping his team earn a spot in the PSL championship game.

Watley transferred to Detroit King for his junior year, helping King win the Division 3 state championship, getting in on six tackles in a 41-25 win over Muskegon at Ford Field.

Now, Watley plans to play his senior year at Harper Woods, where he is reunited with Rod Oden, his former coach at East English Village.

Watley had received a handful of Power Five Conference offers, including Michigan State, Kentucky, Syracuse, Iowa State, along with Indiana.

“I took an official visit to Indiana this past weekend and I liked it and so did my family," Watley said. "My mom and sister went with me. (Indiana) recruited me hard; I felt like I belonged there, it felt like family. The coaches really showed me love, like they really cared about me.”

Watley said he talked to Williams about Indiana before he took the trip, and said Williams told him he felt right at home, the same way Watley did when he was on his visit.

Watley said Indiana recruited him to play defensive back.

“I like playing both sides," Watley said. "They said it’s a possibility I could play on offense at some time.”

Watley said he had an offer from Michigan State, but not one from Michigan.

“Michigan State offered me,” Watley said. “I liked it up there at Michigan State, but I just chose Indiana, just felt more at home there.”

Watley, who transferred to Harper Woods last winter, took a trip to Michigan State back in March.

Watley’s choice of Indiana was a surprising one, especially when you consider 247Sports Composite had its Crystal Ball prediction at 100 percent for him going to Michigan State.

