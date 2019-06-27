Enzo Jennings, a four-star athlete from Oak Park, committed to Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class on Thursday.
Jennings (6-1, 185 pounds) has been offered by all of the nation’s top programs, including Michigan and Michigan State. He is ranked the No. 3 player overall in Michigan and the No. 7 athlete nationally by the 247Sports Composite.
Jennings made The Detroit News’ Division 1-2 all-state second team last season.
