Ypsilanti Lincoln freshman phenom Emoni Bates
Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates drives to the hoop past Saline High School's Logan Evans, bottom, and Griffin Yaklich, right, to pop in two of his game-high 28 points for the Railsplitters in their 70-39 win over Saline, Dec. 7 at Saline High School.
Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates drives to the hoop past Saline High School's Logan Evans, bottom, and Griffin Yaklich, right, to pop in two of his game-high 28 points for the Railsplitters in their 70-39 win over Saline, Dec. 7 at Saline High School. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates shoots with Ann Arbor Huron's Julian Lewis (5) and Devon Womack (2) defending In the first half.
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates shoots with Ann Arbor Huron's Julian Lewis (5) and Devon Womack (2) defending In the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln's Emoni Bates hangs on the rim and is called for a technical foul against Ann Arbor Huron High School at EMU's Convocation Center.
Lincoln's Emoni Bates hangs on the rim and is called for a technical foul against Ann Arbor Huron High School at EMU's Convocation Center. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) puts his arm around teammate Jalen Fisher during a game against Ann Arbor Huron High School at the EMU Convocation Center.
Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) puts his arm around teammate Jalen Fisher during a game against Ann Arbor Huron High School at the EMU Convocation Center. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Saline High School's Tyler Belskus (3) does his best to box out Lincoln High School's Emoni Bates during Lincoln's 70-39 win over Saline earlier this season.
Saline High School's Tyler Belskus (3) does his best to box out Lincoln High School's Emoni Bates during Lincoln's 70-39 win over Saline earlier this season. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Lincoln High School freshman basketball player Emoni Bates cruises to the hoop for a breakaway dunk in the first quarter of Lincoln's 70-39 win over Saline.
Lincoln High School freshman basketball player Emoni Bates cruises to the hoop for a breakaway dunk in the first quarter of Lincoln's 70-39 win over Saline. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Emoni Bates huddles up with his teammates during a third quarter timeout in Lincoln's win over Saline.
Emoni Bates huddles up with his teammates during a third quarter timeout in Lincoln's win over Saline. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Emoni Bates
Emoni Bates Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Emoni Bates, 14, talks about basketball and his future after his workout at Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti on Sunday.
Emoni Bates, 14, talks about basketball and his future after his workout at Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti on Sunday. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
E.J. Bates, father of Emoni Bates, talks about Emoni's work ethic and his future after basketball practice at Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti on Sunday.
E.J. Bates, father of Emoni Bates, talks about Emoni's work ethic and his future after basketball practice at Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti on Sunday. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates, drives past Saline High School's Griffin Yaklich during the second quarter of Lincoln's 70-39 win over Saline.
Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates, drives past Saline High School's Griffin Yaklich during the second quarter of Lincoln's 70-39 win over Saline. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
The ball zips past Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates, center, who was cruising in for what looked like another dunk in the fourth quarter.
The ball zips past Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates, center, who was cruising in for what looked like another dunk in the fourth quarter. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates, left, shows a little attitude after throwing down a windmill dunk in the fourth quarter.
Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates, left, shows a little attitude after throwing down a windmill dunk in the fourth quarter. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates reacts after a dunk against Saline.
Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates reacts after a dunk against Saline. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Lincoln's Emoni Bates brings the ball up the floor against Ann Arbor Huron.
Lincoln's Emoni Bates brings the ball up the floor against Ann Arbor Huron. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lincoln High School freshman basketball player Emoni Bates zips a pass to a teammate.
Lincoln High School freshman basketball player Emoni Bates zips a pass to a teammate. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Lincoln High School freshman basketball player Emoni Bate eyes the basket
Lincoln High School freshman basketball player Emoni Bate eyes the basket Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Emoni Bates, left, enjoys watching the final minutes of Lincoln's 70-39 win over Saline from the bench.
Emoni Bates, left, enjoys watching the final minutes of Lincoln's 70-39 win over Saline from the bench. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Emoni Bates, center, stands with his teammates during the National Anthem prior to their game against Saline High School.
Emoni Bates, center, stands with his teammates during the National Anthem prior to their game against Saline High School. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Emoni Bates, top, huddles up with his Ypsilanti Lincoln teammates before their game against Saline.
Emoni Bates, top, huddles up with his Ypsilanti Lincoln teammates before their game against Saline. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
    Ypsilanti – Emoni Bates got a good workout in during practice with his Bates Fundamentals AAU team Sunday evening to prepare for this week’s Peach Jam tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

    Bates has spent plenty of time in the weight room – in addition to the hours on the basketball court – this summer to work on his game. He is the No. 1-ranked player in the nation for the 2022 class.

    Bates is now 6-foot-9 and 180 pounds, putting on 16 pounds since last summer.

    Bates’ freshman season at Ypsilanti Lincoln was remarkable. Lincoln had never won a regional championship in boys basketball, but Bates averaged 28.5 points and 10.2 rebounds to lead Lincoln to the Division 1 state title.

    Bates showed his poise and talent when he helped Lincoln battle back from fourth-quarter deficits multiple times during the postseason, including a 10-point deficit with 4:40 left in a regional semifinal win over Ann Arbor Skyline and a nine-point deficit with five minutes left in the state title game win over U-D Jesuit.

    Bates has played in three AAU tournaments so far this summer, and had one memorable 43-point performance in Indiana, stealing the show against a team led by LeBron James’ son.

    “It was fun,” said Bates of playing against LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. and his Strive for Greatness team back on May 11.

    After the game, the Los Angeles Lakers star congratulated Bates on his performance. “Yes, he (LeBron) came over to shake my hand,” Bates said.

    Bates has played in AAU tournaments in Atlanta, Dallas and Indiana, going 13-3 in the 15U Nike EYBL circuit while qualifying for the World Series of tournaments, this week’s Peach Jam. The Bates Fundamentals team will conclude the AAU season in Las Vegas.

    Bates is averaging 32 points and 15 rebounds in AAU competition this summer.

    “I’m getting stronger and getting to the basket,” Bates told The Detroit News. “I’ve gotten a lot stronger since the high school season. I’ve been in the gym every day, and I’ve been working in the weight room and I can feel it on the court when I’m playing. It’s now easier for me to get to the basket.”

    Bates said he eats four times a day – steak and rice are among his favorites. He stays away from fast food but admits he does enjoy an occasional stop at Wendy’s.

    As for the upcoming high school season, Bates believes he will be able to lead a younger team after Lincoln lost four senior starters that played big roles.

    “I’m just going to have to be a leader,” Emoni said. “We’re going to be underdogs again, just have to work every day in practice and outside of practice. It was a good accomplishment as a freshman, so I’m just happy to have that title under my belt right now.”

    Bates has no problem being the underdog.

    “I’d rather be the underdog than in the top spot, because when you come up as the underdog you get to show people how talented you are, you can show them that you can play with them too,” Bates said.

    Bates has offers from DePaul and Florida State, but if everything goes well he plans to play in the NBA immediately after high school. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in May that the 2022 draft probably will allow the best high school players to jump straight into the NBA rather than playing a year of college or international basketball before turning pro.

    E.J. Bates said his son is staying at Lincoln and they have no intention of ever playing for a prep school. E.J. is thrilled to see that Emoni is spending time with his friends, going to movies or to the water park.

    “Just being a kid,” E.J. said. “This is the first summer I was able to see he was more willing to be a kid and do all the things that kids do versus, ‘Let’s go to the gym.’ I am really happy for him being able to decompress and be a 15-year-old kid.”

    E.J. Bates is no advocate of prep schools.

    “Prep school is too much,” he said. “You’re playing 30 to 40 games, then you go to AAU season, then some guys go to USA Basketball. When do you get a break? Then, you wonder why in your first year, if you do go to the NBA, you’re dealing with injuries the whole time. It’s just because you beat up your body for too long. Your body has to rest.

    “I don’t get the prep school thing. I feel like we can get it done here and still stay on course to accomplish our ultimate goal (of reaching the NBA). The Nike EYBL, you have the top guys all over the country coming to play in four different arenas during the course of the summer and there’s no slouch games. Just playing in that circuit prepares you.”

    The Bates Fundamentals team was set to hit the road Monday to travel to Georgia with 6-11 Shawn Phillips from Akron, 6-6 Decorian Temple (Lincoln), Javaughn Hannah (Mt. Clemens), Orlando Lovejoy (Summit Academy) and Juwan Maxey (Detroit Renaissance) among Emoni’s AAU teammates.

     “The Peach Jam is it,” said E.J. “It’s for all the marbles.”

    Division 1 final: Ypsilanti Lincoln 64, U-D Jesuit 62
    Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher (14), laying on the floor, reacts after hitting the winning shot at the buzzer in a 64-62 victory over U-D Jesuit in the Division 1 final Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Breslin Center in East Lansing.
    Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher (14), laying on the floor, reacts after hitting the winning shot at the buzzer in a 64-62 victory over U-D Jesuit in the Division 1 final Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Breslin Center in East Lansing. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Lincoln forward Harold Kirk (5) hugs guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the game-winning shot.
    Lincoln forward Harold Kirk (5) hugs guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the game-winning shot. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) hugs guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the winning shot.
    Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) hugs guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the winning shot. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and Jordan Montgomery defend a shot against Lincoln's Emoni Bates.
    U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and Jordan Montgomery defend a shot against Lincoln's Emoni Bates. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Lincoln's Emoni Bates appears to be in pain after he lands on a player in the first half.
    Lincoln's Emoni Bates appears to be in pain after he lands on a player in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday and Lincoln's Emoni Bates battle for a rebound in the first half.
    U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday and Lincoln's Emoni Bates battle for a rebound in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday and Lincoln's Emoni Bates battle for a rebound in the first half.
    U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday and Lincoln's Emoni Bates battle for a rebound in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Lincoln guard Cameron Johnson defends a shot by U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter in the first half.
    Lincoln guard Cameron Johnson defends a shot by U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Lincoln's Emoni Bates shoots over U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery in the first half.
    Lincoln's Emoni Bates shoots over U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Ypsilanti Lincoln fans make some noise in the second half.
    Ypsilanti Lincoln fans make some noise in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery shoots a 3-pointer in the first half.
    U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery shoots a 3-pointer in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's J.T. Morgan (12) and U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) defend a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half.
    U-D Jesuit's J.T. Morgan (12) and U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) defend a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) dunks between U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) in the second half.
    Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) dunks between U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) dunks in the second half.
    U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) dunks in the second half. Y Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) defends a shot by Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) in the second half.
    U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) defends a shot by Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) guards Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half.
    U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) guards Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher, front, and U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) go for a loose ball in the second half.
    Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher, front, and U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) go for a loose ball in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) and Lincoln guard Amari Frye (4) converge on U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) in the second half.
    Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) and Lincoln guard Amari Frye (4) converge on U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) defends a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half.
    U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) defends a shot by Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) blocks a shot by U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) and gets a hold of his finger in the process in the second half.
    Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) blocks a shot by U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) and gets a hold of his finger in the process in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Lincoln guard Trevon Davis (11) defends a shot byU-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) in the second half.
    Lincoln guard Trevon Davis (11) defends a shot byU-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game.
    U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game.
    U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game.
    U-D Jesuit's Jordan Montgomery (3) and Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battle for a rebound in the last minutes of the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Ypsilanti Lincoln head coach Jesse Davis shouts instructions late in the second half.
    Ypsilanti Lincoln head coach Jesse Davis shouts instructions late in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half.
    U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half.
    U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half.
    U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) comes up to try and swipe the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) late in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Lincoln guard Cameron Johnson, left, comes up with the ball after U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) and U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) almost steal the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) in the second half.
    Lincoln guard Cameron Johnson, left, comes up with the ball after U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter (2) and U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) almost steal the ball from Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and Caleb Hunter come over to defend the last-second shot by Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher.
    U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and Caleb Hunter come over to defend the last-second shot by Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter come over to defend the last-second shot by Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher to win the game.
    U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday (0) and U-D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter come over to defend the last-second shot by Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher to win the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit head coach Pan Donnelly walks the sideline after the game.
    U-D Jesuit head coach Pan Donnelly walks the sideline after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Division 1 champion Ypsilanti Lincoln is moved to emotion after the win. From left are seniors Jalen Fisher and Tahj Chatman (0).
    Division 1 champion Ypsilanti Lincoln is moved to emotion after the win. From left are seniors Jalen Fisher and Tahj Chatman (0). Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) and Jordan Montgomery about to receive the runner-up trophy after the game.
    U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas (11) and Jordan Montgomery about to receive the runner-up trophy after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the game-winning shot, eggs on the crowd before receiving his individual medal after the game.
    Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher, who hit the game-winning shot, eggs on the crowd before receiving his individual medal after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher celebrates after the game.
    Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher celebrates after the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) comes over for the postgame handshake with Lincoln's Emoni Bates.
    U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier (1) comes over for the postgame handshake with Lincoln's Emoni Bates. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher (14), who hit the game-winner, holds the trophy.
    Lincoln guard Jalen Fisher (14), who hit the game-winner, holds the trophy. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) and Lincoln guard forward Aaron Hurling, left, dance after their team is presented with the trophy.
    Lincoln guard Tahj Chatman (0) and Lincoln guard forward Aaron Hurling, left, dance after their team is presented with the trophy. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
