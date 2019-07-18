Buy Photo Emoni Bates (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Emoni Bates, the top-ranked player in the 2022 class, wrote on Twitter last week that he had received an offer from Michigan State.

Now you can add Michigan to that offer list.

“Blessed to say I received an offer from the University of Michigan,” Bates posted on Thursday.

That takes Bates’ known offer list to four schools, including Florida State and DePaul.

It’s also interesting because former Michigan coach John Beilein never offered a prospect before the completion of his sophomore season, and until after the player had visited campus. Apparently new UM coach Juwan Howard does not have a similar policy.

Bates is a rising sophomore and as a freshman led Ypsilanti Lincoln to its first state championship in boys basketball. Bates averaged 28.5 points and 10.2 rebounds for Lincoln last season.