Cincinnati Princeton High linebacker Jaheim Thomas announced Saturday he plans to attend Cincinnati in 2020, remaining in his hometown.
The 6-foot-2½, 215-pound prospect chose the Bearcats over numerous schools, including Michigan State, LSU, Alabama and Bowling Green.
The four-star prospect ranked by the 247Sports Composite. He's ranked as the fifth best player in Ohio and the 22nd best at his position.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.