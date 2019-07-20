Cincinnati Princeton High outside linebacker Jaheim Thomas says he plans to play college football at Cincinnati. (Photo: 247Sports)

Cincinnati Princeton High linebacker Jaheim Thomas announced Saturday he plans to attend Cincinnati in 2020, remaining in his hometown.

The 6-foot-2½, 215-pound prospect chose the Bearcats over numerous schools, including Michigan State, LSU, Alabama and Bowling Green.

The four-star prospect ranked by the 247Sports Composite. He's ranked as the fifth best player in Ohio and the 22nd best at his position.