Buy Photo West Bloomfield safety Makari Paige (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

West Bloomfield four-star safety Makari Paige said last month that he planned on making his college choice by the end of July.

Well, it’s near the end of July and Paige has yet to make his decision.

Paige — a 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior who is ranked No. 5 in The News Top 25 preseason players list — is considering Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Kentucky.

“He hasn’t committed yet, but he needs to,” West Bloomfield coach Ron Bellamy said. “I have no idea when he’s going to make it. I know that a couple of the four schools he likes, Michigan and Penn State, have barbecues this weekend.

"I talked to his dad last night and he said Makari’s going to Michigan’s barbecue. I’m sure Michigan coaches will amp it up this weekend when he’s on campus.”

