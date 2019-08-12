LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Monday was the first day of high school football practice in Michigan and The Detroit News visited a few area teams. Here is the report from Chippewa Valley.

Clinton Township — Myles Harris was born five minutes before his fraternal twin brother Myren.

Since then, separation hasn’t really been their thing.

“All our life,” Myren said, “our parents have told us, ‘Nobody’s closer than the two of you.’”

Myren and Myles are entering their senior seasons at Chippewa Valley — which will try to repeat as Division 1 state champion — with completely different backstories.

Myren, a running back, in 2018 collected 600 yards on the ground, the breakout star of a three-pronged rushing attack alongside graduated seniors Andre Chenault and Ja’Von Kimpson. He’s expected to be Chippewa Valley’s premier back this fall.

Myles, a wide receiver and defensive back, spent the entire season recovering from surgery.

They share a goal of playing in college together, and they’re doing everything they can to make sure they get there — including using each other as a measuring stick in competition.

“It brings the dog out of you,” Myren said. “One has bragging rights.”

Metro Detroit area high school football teams start practice
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory high school football team go through tackling drills during practice, August 12, 2019.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team goes through tackling drills during practice on August 12, 2019.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory high school football team stretches during practice, August 12, 2019.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team stretches during practice on August 12, 2019.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory high school football team stretches during practice, August 12, 2019.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team stretches during practice on August 12, 2019.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory high school football team runs drills during practice, August 12, 2019.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team runs drills during practice on August 12, 2019.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory high school football head coach George Porritt keeps an eye on his team during practice.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's football head coach George Porritt keeps an eye on his team during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory high school football team runs drills during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team runs drills during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory high school football team hit blocker pads during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team hits blocker pads during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory high school football team run drills during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team runs drills during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory high school football team run drills during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team runs drills during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory high school football team hit blocker pads during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team hits blocker pads during practice.
Wide receiver and cornerback Kameron Arnold catches a pass during the Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory high school football team's practice.
Wide receiver and cornerback Kameron Arnold catches a pass during the Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team's practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory high school football team go through tackling drills during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team goes through tackling drills during practice.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory high school football head coach George Porritt keeps an eye on his team during practice.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's head coach George Porritt keeps an eye on his football team during practice.
Chippewa Valley running back Antwaine Gunter runs through a drill during the first day of practice for the defending state champions.
Chippewa Valley running back Antwaine Gunter runs through a drill during the first day of practice for the defending Division 1 state champions.
Chippewa Valley running backs Myren (left) and his twin brother Myles talks about their team and personal goals for the upcoming season.
Chippewa Valley running backs Myren Harris, left, and his twin brother Myles talks about their team and personal goals for the upcoming season.
Chippewa Valley quarterback, Josh Kulka, looks downfield to make a pass during a passing drill.
Chippewa Valley quarterback Josh Kulka looks downfield to make a pass during a passing drill.
Running back Myren Harris runs up field on a play during practice.
Chippewa Valley running back Myren Harris runs upfield on a play during practice.
Chippewa Valley head coach Scott Marchant signals a play to the quarterback during a drill.
Chippewa Valley head coach Scott Merchant signals a play to the quarterback during a drill.
    That’s been the case since they developed the coordination to stand on two legs. The two Harris boys regularly got in heated games of football, basketball, and, of course, who was the fastest.

    “I used to cry,” Myren said, admitting that Myles has been, and probably always will be, just a little bit faster.

    Their life-long bond has brought them to a point where words never need mincing. The two have an understanding of the point of the criticism. While the pair talked to The Detroit News at Monday’s practice, Myles bluntly said that his brothers cuts to start last season were “mediocre.” Myren nodded in agreement.

    “As the season went on,” Myles continued, “his cuts got so much better. He’s able to juke people off the bubble.”

    The Harris brothers admire one another. That certainly helps. Myren is frequently picking his brother’s brain for how opposing defensive backs might try to stop him. Myles called on his quick-footed brother to help him improve with his backpedaling and coverage.

    “Our thing is like, ‘Bro, you’re going to tell me what I’m going to get better at, I’m going to tell you what you need to get better at,’” Myren said.

    “We’re honestly going to try to make a difference.”

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

