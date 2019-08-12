Buy Photo Myren Harris picks up yardage during Monday's practice. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Monday was the first day of high school football practice in Michigan and The Detroit News visited a few area teams. Here is the report from Chippewa Valley.

Clinton Township — Myles Harris was born five minutes before his fraternal twin brother Myren.

Since then, separation hasn’t really been their thing.

“All our life,” Myren said, “our parents have told us, ‘Nobody’s closer than the two of you.’”

Myren and Myles are entering their senior seasons at Chippewa Valley — which will try to repeat as Division 1 state champion — with completely different backstories.

Myren, a running back, in 2018 collected 600 yards on the ground, the breakout star of a three-pronged rushing attack alongside graduated seniors Andre Chenault and Ja’Von Kimpson. He’s expected to be Chippewa Valley’s premier back this fall.

Myles, a wide receiver and defensive back, spent the entire season recovering from surgery.

They share a goal of playing in college together, and they’re doing everything they can to make sure they get there — including using each other as a measuring stick in competition.

“It brings the dog out of you,” Myren said. “One has bragging rights.”

That’s been the case since they developed the coordination to stand on two legs. The two Harris boys regularly got in heated games of football, basketball, and, of course, who was the fastest.

“I used to cry,” Myren said, admitting that Myles has been, and probably always will be, just a little bit faster.

Their life-long bond has brought them to a point where words never need mincing. The two have an understanding of the point of the criticism. While the pair talked to The Detroit News at Monday’s practice, Myles bluntly said that his brothers cuts to start last season were “mediocre.” Myren nodded in agreement.

“As the season went on,” Myles continued, “his cuts got so much better. He’s able to juke people off the bubble.”

The Harris brothers admire one another. That certainly helps. Myren is frequently picking his brother’s brain for how opposing defensive backs might try to stop him. Myles called on his quick-footed brother to help him improve with his backpedaling and coverage.

“Our thing is like, ‘Bro, you’re going to tell me what I’m going to get better at, I’m going to tell you what you need to get better at,’” Myren said.

“We’re honestly going to try to make a difference.”

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

