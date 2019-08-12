Metro Detroit area high school football teams start practice
The Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory high school football team go through tackling drills during practice, August 12, 2019.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team goes through tackling drills during practice on August 12, 2019.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory high school football team stretches during practice, August 12, 2019.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory high school football team stretches during practice, August 12, 2019.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory high school football team runs drills during practice, August 12, 2019.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team runs drills during practice on August 12, 2019.
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory high school football head coach George Porritt keeps an eye on his team during practice.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's football head coach George Porritt keeps an eye on his team during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory high school football team runs drills during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team runs drills during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory high school football team hit blocker pads during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team hits blocker pads during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory high school football team run drills during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team runs drills during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory high school football team run drills during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team runs drills during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory high school football team hit blocker pads during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team hits blocker pads during practice.
Wide receiver and cornerback Kameron Arnold catches a pass during the Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory high school football team's practice.
Wide receiver and cornerback Kameron Arnold catches a pass during the Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team's practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory high school football team go through tackling drills during practice.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team goes through tackling drills during practice.
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory high school football head coach George Porritt keeps an eye on his team during practice.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's head coach George Porritt keeps an eye on his football team during practice.
Chippewa Valley running back Antwaine Gunter runs through a drill during the first day of practice for the defending state champions.
Chippewa Valley running back Antwaine Gunter runs through a drill during the first day of practice for the defending Division 1 state champions.
Chippewa Valley running backs Myren (left) and his twin brother Myles talks about their team and personal goals for the upcoming season.
Chippewa Valley running backs Myren Harris, left, and his twin brother Myles talks about their team and personal goals for the upcoming season.
Chippewa Valley quarterback, Josh Kulka, looks downfield to make a pass during a passing drill.
Chippewa Valley quarterback Josh Kulka looks downfield to make a pass during a passing drill.
Running back Myren Harris runs up field on a play during practice.
Chippewa Valley running back Myren Harris runs upfield on a play during practice.
Chippewa Valley head coach Scott Marchant signals a play to the quarterback during a drill.
Chippewa Valley head coach Scott Merchant signals a play to the quarterback during a drill.
    Monday was the first day of high school football practice in Michigan and The Detroit News visited a few area teams. Here is the report from North Farmington.

    Farmington Hills — Jon Herstein was living his dream Monday while directing his first practice as a head coach.

    Herstein, 36, was a longtime assistant coach at Farmington Hills Harrison under legendary coach John Herrington, who holds the state record for all-time wins by a coach (443) and state championships (13), guiding Harrison’s program from when it opened its doors in 1970 until it closed its doors for good this past spring.

    “The whole gang is here,” Herrington said. “It’s great. There’s nothing better than coaching. The culture has to change a bit, but it will.

    “Jon’s been ready to be a head coach for a couple of years. Luckily, he stayed with me until we finished up, and I appreciate it. I’ll try to help him out a little bit. I’m the offensive backs coach, then I’ll go to the press box, and try to find some holes in the defense to give him some ideas. I’ve never done that, so I’m looking forward to it.”

    North Farmington won just five games the last three years, going 5-22. Herstein is happy to have an experienced coaching staff with him.

    “We kept the band together,” said Herstein, talking of Herrington, Mill Coleman, defensive coordinator Dave Thorne and other coaches who have worked for years at Harrison. “I thought we started off pretty good for the first day of camp. The kids were enthusiastic. They’re learning a whole new system. They were attentive, so that’s all really positive.”

    Herstein likes what he’s seen in junior quarterback Jacob Bousamra, a transfer from Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook. Bousamra is competing for the starting job with sophomore Aaron Rice, a transfer from Walled Lake Western.

    “I’d say Jacob probably has a little bit of an edge on him because of the experience he has and understanding the offense, but Aaron has a big, strong arm, and even if he’s not at quarterback, he’ll play,” Herstein said. “It’s a new team, a new school, new kids, and it’s fun to build it, but we’re not just looking to build. We want to do well right now. We believe we can, and we’re confident in what we’re doing.”

    Bousamra has enjoyed his time so far with North Farmington.

    “We’re starting to learn the plays, so we have a whole new system for everybody,” Bousamra said. “We have a lot of new faces coming here from Harrison, new coaches with big expectations, so it should be a big year. I love Coach Herstein, love Coach Coleman. It should be a fun year.”

    Herstein has multiple playmakers, including running back Myles Greshem, 6-4, 200-pound receiver Eddie Lenton and 6-4, 190-pound tight end Clark Crockett, along with linebackers Andrew Dooley and Sylvon Brown.

    Herstein is also glad to have Herrington on board.

    “It’s the best,” Herstein said. “It’s good to have a mentor like that, someone to keep you focused. When he talks the kids listen.”

    Herstein will be head coach and offensive coordinator, the same roles Herrington held at Harrison.

    david.goricki@detroitnews.com

