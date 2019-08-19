Buy Photo Daeon Johnson, a wide receiver, is one of seven seniors starting on offense for Romulus Summit. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Teams listed in alphabetical order; 2018 records in parentheses.

DETROIT OLD REDFORD (1-8, 1-3)

Old Redford in 2018 struggled to put points on the board, but despite most of their scores looking like blowouts, actually held its own defensively. In eight losses, Old Redford gave up more than 40 points just twice. To make matters worse for the outlook of Old Redford’s offense, it’ll also have to figure out how to replace last year’s captain and starting QB, Marcus Burke.

HARPER WOODS CHANDLER PARK (3-4, 3-1)

Chandler Park in 2018 snapped a nine-year postseason run that dates to the first full season of the program. It did perform well within the Charter, however, losing its only conference game to Warren Michigan Collegiate in its final game of the season, 34-32.

MOUNT CLEMENS (1-8)

This will be Mount Clemens’ first year in the Charter conference. The school spent three years as an independent, going 4-17 in that span, after belonging to the Macomb Area Conference for much of the program’s existence. Mount Clemens was outscored badly on the year, 356-104, and was shut out three times. Its only win came via a Week 2 forfeit by Detroit Universal Academy. This year is also the first nine-game schedule for Mount Clemens since leaving the MAC.

ROMULUS SUMMIT ACADEMY (5-4, 2-2)

Summit is poised to take the next step as a program under second-year head coach Matthew Swain, hoping to make its second playoffs appearance in school history and first since 2007. Summit finished 5-4 each of the last two years after going winless in 2015-16.

Seven starters return to Summit’s offense and nine on defense to make this team one of the conference’s more interesting. All of its teams seniors are starters, with four-year OG/NG Felix Foucher, WR/DB Daeon Johnson and MLB Kolby Hamilton leading the way. Junior QB Charles Coy III has put in the offseason work to make him another notable name to watch as Summit looks to push for a conference title.

SOUTHFIELD BRADFORD (0-9, 0-4)

Bradford’s offense was shut out six times in 2018 and scored just 28 points all season. The team failed to score on a conference opponent and was defeated by Detroit Henry Ford, 4-0, in Week 1 for its closest loss of the year. And yet, the program is just two years removed for a District finals appearance.

WARREN MICHIGAN COLLEGIATE (8-2, 4-0)

Collegiate has made the playoffs in every full season its played since the program was formed in 2008. The team in 2017 ran the table until being defeated by Jackson Lumen Christi, the three-time defending Division 6 champion, in the state semis, 44-12. Collegiate has strong grip on the conference and has not lost to a Charter opponent since October 2015, a 28-18 defeat to Chandler Park.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.