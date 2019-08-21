Buy Photo Clarkston and West Bloomfield will meet Sept. 20 in an Oakland Activities Association Red Division showdown. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News)

David Goricki of The Detroit News ranks the top 10 games involving Metro Detroit teams for 2019:

No. 10 Chippewa Valley vs. No. 18 Saline

Thursday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. at Wayne State University

► Chippewa Valley came back from a 19-7 deficit in last year’s season opener to defeat Saline, 31-26, with Myren Harris getting the majority of his 103 rushing yards in the second-half comeback. Expect Harris to get the bulk of the carries for the defending Division 1 state champs.

No. 5 Clarkston vs. No. 8 Southfield A&T

Friday, Aug. 30, 3 p.m. at West Bloomfield

►This has been a good rivalry with A&T defeating Clarkston in 2016 before suffering close setbacks the last two years. Clarkston advanced to the Division 1 state title game last year, losing to Chippewa Valley 31-30, and now must try to slow down A&T’s passing attack led by QB Anthony Romphf and receivers Christian Fitzpatrick and Robert Army.

No. 3 Oak Park vs. No. 1 West Bloomfield

Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m. at West Bloomfield

► Oak Park showcases three of the top 10 players in the state in tackle Justin Rogers (No. 1), cornerback Enzo Jennings (No. 3) and receiver Maliq Carr (No. 10). West Bloomfield returns safety Makari Paige and linebacker Cornell Wheeler — both headed to Michigan — along with Ohio-bound quarterback C.J. Harris and four-star junior running back Donovan Edwards.

No. 7 Warren De La Salle vs. No. 6 Muskegon

Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m. at Wayne State University

► These two perennial powers met in last year’s season opener with Muskegon coming away with a 36-21 win. Muskegon went on to go 13-0 before having its 27-game winning streak snapped by Detroit King in the Division 3 state title game. Warren DeLaSalle went on to repeat as Division 2 state champs. Muskegon returns Ohio State-bound quarterback Cameron Martinez.

No. 2 Detroit King vs.

No. 17 Detroit Catholic Central

Saturday, Aug. 31, 1 p.m. at Wayne State University

► King can talk dynasty with another state championship, entering the season with three state titles in the last four years. This is the first meeting between the teams since King coach Tyrone Spencer was a player at King in 2001. This marks the debut of King freshman quarterback Dante “D.J.” Moore who was offered by Michigan as a seventh-grader.

No. 6 Muskegon at No. 2 Detroit King

Friday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.

Note: This is a rematch of last year’s tremendous series between the teams. Muskegon defeated King 24-21 in Week 2 at Muskegon before King avenged the loss on the big stage at Ford Field where Dequan Finn threw for four TDs and ran for another in a 41-25 victory in the Division 3 state title game. Now, Muskegon veteran QB Cameron Martinez will be going up against King freshman signal-caller D.J. Moore.

No. 9 Detroit Cass Tech at No. 2 Detroit King

Friday, Sept. 20, time TBD

► Cass Tech dominated King 42-8 in the PSL championship game last year before having its run of eight straight years of advancing to the state semifinals or finals come to an end. Sebastian Brown takes over at quarterback for Cass Tech and has physical running back/linebacker Kobe King, who has an offer from Michigan, to work with.

No. 5 Clarkston at No. 1 West Bloomfield

Friday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m.

►The two OAA Red Division powers have developed an outstanding rivalry the last five years with Clarkston owning a 4-2 record, including a 3-2 win in the Division 1 state title game in 2017 and a 28-25 victory last year to win the division title. Clarkston showcases an outstanding offensive line, anchored by four-star juniors Rocco Spindler and Garrett Dellinger. They will be challenged by West Bloomfield defensive ends Sterling Miles (Cincinnati) and Beau Davis.

No. 4 Belleville at No. 16 Dearborn Fordson

Friday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m.

►Belleville earned a 29-26 comeback win over Fordson last year, coming back from a pair of 10-point deficits, and went on to win the KLAA East Division championship. Quarterback Christian Dhue-Reid threw for 153 yards and three TDs, also running for a TD in the win. He returns, along with a big weapon in 6-foot-4 receiver Jalen Williams.

No. 17 Detroit Catholic Central vs.

No. 7 Warren De La Salle

Friday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m., at Wayne State University

►The teams are 3-3 against one another the last four years with Catholic Central defeating DeLaSalle 10-7 in Week 8 last season before De La Salle avenged the loss in Week 9 with a 24-6 win in the Catholic League title game. Anthony Stepnitz missed both games due to an injury last year, but returns as DeLaSalle’s starting quarterback this season, working behind a line anchored by Ohio State-bound tackle Grant Toutant.

