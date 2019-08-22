Detroit News 2019 top high school football players
Go through the gallery for a look at The Detroit News' top 25 Michigan high school football players, compiled by David Goricki.
Go through the gallery for a look at The Detroit News' top 25 Michigan high school football players, compiled by David Goricki. The list includes Detroit King running back Peny Boone (pictured) Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
1. Justin Rogers, 6-3, 311, senior, OL/DL, Oak Park. A four-star lineman, Justin Rogers has developed into one of the premier players in the nation. A Kentucky commit who can dominate on both sides of the ball, Rogers showed his ability to consistently get into the backfield lats season, getting in on 22 tackles for loss, seven sacks while forcing four fumbles to help Oak Park win the OAA White division championship.
2. Braiden McGregor, 6-6, 260, senior, TE/DE, Port Huron Northern. McGregor, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound four-star two-way player, will play defensive end at Michigan, planning to enroll early this January. He had 99 tackles, 13 for lost yardage, eight sacks and 29 quarterback hits last year.
3. Enzo Jennings, 6-1, 190, senior, athlete, Oak Park. Jennings, a four-star defensive back, is an outstanding cover man who is physical enough to play safety. He had five interceptions last season to help Oak Park win the OAA White division championship. “He really holds us together back in the secondary and is a great special teams player,” coach Greg Carter said. “He’s been fabulous since he’s been here. He’s gotten bigger, stronger and faster, just is a guy who has gotten better every year.” Jennings will play at Penn State.
4. Garrett Dellinger, 6-4, 280, junior, T/DT, Clarkston. Dellinger has joined Rocco Spindler to anchor the offensive and defensive lines during their first two years, helping Clarkston reach the Division 1 state championship game both times, winning in 2017 and losing the title game last year. Dellinger, who is ranked as the No. 1 tackle in the nation by 247Sports for the 2021 class, missed the majority of the postseason last year due to a shoulder injury. “Delly had a torn labrum, had surgery back in December on one side, then had to go back and have a second one (other side) in March,” Clarkston coach Kurt Richardson said. “He’s ready to go, gaining strength. He’s a hard worker, a tremendous leader and has long arms which helps him on both sides of the ball.” Dellinger, a four-star lineman, has multiple offers from national powers, including Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan.
5. Makari Paige, 6-3, 190, senior, S, West Bloomfield. Paige, a four-star safety, is fast and physical, and a big reason why West Bloomfield advanced to the Division 1 state championship game in 2017 and made another deep postseason run last season. “He plays multiple position, plays free safety, strong safety, outside backer, cornerback,” coach Ron Bellamy said of Paige, who has 4.5 speed and is headed to play at Michigan next year. “He’s a kid that we’re going to move around to cause havoc for offenses.”
6. Rocco Spindler, 6-4, 305, junior, G/DT, Clarkston. Spindler, son of former Lions defensive tackle Marc Spindler, has made a name for himself during his first two years at Clarkston, helping his team to back-to-back Division 1 state title game appearances. “Rocco obviously has a lot of talent, but he also has tremendous work ethic,” said coach Kurt Richardson of Spindler, who had labrum surgery in December. “He’s out here with speed and agility with one guy, then goes in and lifts. He’s a tremendous leader, leads by example and is a class kid.” Spindler, a four-star lineman, has multiple offers from national powers, including Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
7. Damon Payne, 6-3, 290, Jr., tackle, Belleville (gray shirt). Payne is a four-star lineman, considered to be the No. 4-ranked defensive tackle in the 2021 class by 247Sports. He was offered by Georgia in the eighth grade and has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan and Michigan State. He got in on 42 tackles last season, 12 TFL, including nine sacks, returning a fumble for a TD. “He’s never coming off the field, will even play tight end since he has such a great skill set,” coach Jermain Crowell said of Payne, who is benching 350 pounds and squatting 460.
8. Cameron Martinez, 5-11, 180, senior, QB, Muskegon. Martinez was a playmaker for Muskegon while playing quarterback last season, rushing for 2,527 yards and 38 TDs, including a modern-day school-record 352 yards (23 carries) and six TDs in a 55-35 win over crosstown rival Muskegon Mona Shores. He ran for 211 yards on 37 carries in the Division 3 state title game loss to Detroit King at Ford Field. “He’s physical and not afraid of contact, shifty, explosive, a downhill runner who is patient and is great where he can stop and start with great acceleration,” coach Shane Fairfield said. Martinez will play next year at Ohio State.
9. Rashawn Williams, 6-1, 185, senior, WR, Detroit King. Williams first put himself on the radar his sophomore year, earning an offer from Ohio State. He had 31 receptions for 546 yards and eight TDs last season to help King win the Division 3 state championship. “Rashawn is a wide receiver with great hands,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He runs routes well and plays under control.” Williams will play at Indiana.
10. Maliq Carr, 6-5, 230, senior, WR, Oak Park. Carr is a big-play receiver, hauling in 21 passes for 815 yards and nine TDs last season to gain attention from such national powers as Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M before narrowing his final five to Michigan, Georgia, Auburn, LSU and Purdue. He plans to make his decision on Oct. 11, his 18th birthday. “He’s a good player; the best thing I could say about Maliq is he’s always been a hard worker,” coach Greg Carter said. “He works really hard to improve on his craft, nobody is going to outwork him, and that along with his talent is a big plus. He’s getting better as a route runner, has exceptional hands and he’ll fight for the ball. He’s a competitor who wants to be the best.”
11. Andre Seldon, 5-9, 160, senior, CB, Belleville. Seldon is an outstanding athlete and versatile player, showing his ability to play cornerback, safety while also being a valuable special teams player. “He’s an explosive playmaker in the secondary, an outstanding cover man, who will also play receiver and return punts and kickoffs for us,” coach Jermain Crowell said. Seldon will play at Michigan.
12. Peny Boone, 6-2, 225, senior, RB, Detroit King. Boone showed his potential during the state playoffs when he rushed for the majority of his 961 yards and 11 TDs, including 250 yards in a district final win over Warren Woods Tower, 148 yards in a state semifinal win over DeWitt, then 111 yards, including a 52-yard TD in a Division 3 state title game win over Muskegon at Ford Field. “Peny Boone is big, athletic and fast at running back,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He’s also a good receiver.” Boone will play next year at Maryland.
13. Grant Toutant, 6-7, 320, senior, OT, Warren De La Salle. Toutant has been a dominant force on the offensive line, helping De La Salle win consecutive Division 2 state championships. “He’s always been tall and is very flexible,” coach Mike Giannone said. “The one thing that Grant has is a great work ethic. He does exactly what you tell him, and he’ll continue to do it until he masters it. In that respect, he’s very easy to coach. He’s just a workaholic in the weight room, benches 335 pounds, squatting 550. He has great feet, has a good punch, and he’s starting to get that mean streak.” Toutant will play next year at Ohio State.
14. Bryce Mostella, 6-6, 240, Sr., DE, East Kentwood. Mostella causes damage from the edge, using his size and quickness to put pressure on the quarterback while hauling down ball carriers. “He’s a legit 6-6 and a half and 240, and he just has a motor where he can go all day,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. “He’s very good technique-wise, and he’s physical too. He has long arms, just never stops and it’s rare to see that at the high school level.” Mostella will play next year at Penn State.
Fullscreen
15. Cornell Wheeler, 6-1, 220, senior, LB, West Bloomfield. Wheeler showed his ability to go sideline to sideline to haul down running backs, receivers and quarterbacks, getting in on 146 tackles, including 11 for lost yardage during his junior year. “He’s an old-school player, a hard-nosed kid that if he hits you, you stop moving,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “He’s just a super-coachable kid who loves football.” Wheeler will play at Michigan.
16. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, 6-1, 180, senior, WR/CB, Walled Lake Western. Yaseen has great speed and outstanding hands, grabbing 53 passes for 964 yards and 10 TDs last season. He also intercepted three passes from his secondary spot last year, and is expected to play more on defense his senior season. Yaseen will play next year at Northwestern.
17. Deondre Buford, 6-5, 265, senior, T, Detroit King. Buford, a four-star tackle according to 247Sports, will be opening holes for standout running back Peny Boone while protecting freshman quarterback Dante Moore to try and help King repeat as state champs. “Deon Buford is a big, athletic lineman who only gave up two sacks last season,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He also helped pave the way for Dequan Finn, Peny Boone and Shondel Hardnett to rush for a little over 2,500 yards as a team.” Buford has committed to Kentucky.
18. Donovan Edwards, 5-11, 205, junior, RB, West Bloomfield. Edwards used his 4.5 speed to rush for 700 yards, averaging seven yards a carry before suffering an ankle injury which sidelined him for the final five games, including the entire postseason. He has 30 offers, including Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State. “Donovan is one of the top backs in the nation,” coach Ron Bellamy said of Edwards, who is the No. 4 running back in the nation for the 2021 class according to 247Sports Composite. “We’re going to rely on his versatility, because as good as he is in the backfield, he can pose problems for opposing defenses as a receiver as well, and the return game. He’s going to get his 20-plus touches a game, but they are going to be all over the field. We want to create some conflict with the defense and create some mismatches that go in our favor.”
19. Josh Priebe, 6-5, 280, senior, G/T, Edwardsburg. Priebe was an outstanding run blocker last season to help Edwardsburg defeat Chelsea at Ford Field for the Division 4 state championship. He had offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa, but will play at Northwestern. “He’s big and strong, has long arms and moves very well,” coach Kevin Bartz said. “He did a lot of pulling around the edge last year and plays guard for us, but college coaches like his mobility, his great feet and visualize him playing tackle.”
20. (tie) Dallas Fincher, 6-4, 280, senior, OL, East Kentwood. Fincher played alongside one of the state’s premier tackles in Logan Brown (Wisconsin) last year, and now will put himself on center stage during his senior year. “He’s playing center for us, and I think that’s what he’ll play at the next level,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. “He’s just a great technician. He’s smart. He knows the offense. He knows defenses and communicates well. He does a great job in pass block, run block. He’s solid.” Fincher will play next year at Michigan State.
20. (tie) Earnest Sanders, 6-3, 195, senior, WR, Flint Beecher. Sanders, also a standout basketball player, is one of the best multi-sports athletes in the state. He had 44 receptions for 1,000 yards and 25 TDs last season for Beecher. Sanders will play at Kentucky.
    Here are The Detroit News’ top players 22-50 for 2019, plus even more to watch after that.

    Players 22-50

    22. Ian Stewart, 6-3, 200, Sr., WR, Gibraltar Carlson: Stewart had 60 tackles as a linebacker, operated wing-T offense at QB. He is a Michigan State commit.

    23. Jordan Turner, 6-3, 220, Sr., LB, Farmington: Turner showed great strength and quickness during his junior year. He is a Wisconsin commit.

    24. Anthony Romphf, 6-0, 180, Sr., QB, Southfield A&T: Romphf threw for more than 2,000 yards and 22 TDs. He will play at Florida Atlantic.

    25. Devell Washington, 6-4, 215, Sr., WR, Bay City Central: Washington has all the tools, speed, size and great hands. He is a West Virginia commit.

    26. Tommy Guajardo, 6-3, 230, Sr., WR/LB, Dearborn: Guajardo runs a 4.7 40, had 25 receptions, is a hard hitter on defense. He is an MSU commit.

    27. Giovanni El-Hadi, 6-5, 290, Jr., T, Sterling Heights Stevenson: El-Hadi had solid sophomore season, then got bigger and stronger. He is Michigan commit.

    28. Christian Fitzpatrick, 6-4, 210, Sr., WR, Southfield A&T: Former Waterford Mott receiver displays great size. He is a Washington State commit.

    29. Bryce Austin, 6-2, 290, Sr., DT, Southfield A&T: Austin displays great strength, clogs the middle. He will play next year at Purdue.

    30. Lemuel Neely-Watley, 5-11, 180, Sr., WR/DB, Harper Woods: Neely-Watley played well at DB last year to help King win state title. He is an Indiana commit.

    31. Ali Saad, 6-4, 255, Sr., DT, Dearborn: Saad got in on 40 tackles, nine sacks to help team reach playoffs. He is a Minnesota commit.

    32. Dorian Mausi, 6-2, 215, Sr., LB, U-D Jesuit: Mausi is a great athlete, has high motor and is explosive. He has offer from MSU, IU, Duke.

    33. Billie Roberts, 6-5, 270, Sr., DE/T, Muskegon: A physical force, Roberts is a four-year starter. He has offers from MSU, Kentucky, Syracuse.

    34. De’Andre Bulley, 6-1, 230, Sr., RB, River Rouge: Physical, downhill rusher ran for 1,000 yards last season. He is an Akron commit.

    35. Jaylen Reed, 6-1, 190, Jr., S, Detroit King: Reed has combination of strength and speed. He has offers from MSU, Penn State, Kentucky.

    36. Raheem Anderson, 6-3, 295, Jr., OL, Detroit Cass Tech: Anderson anchors Cass Tech’s offensive line. He has offers from Michigan, LSU, Kentucky.

    37. Rayshaun Benny, 6-4, 270, Jr., T/DE, Oak Park: Benny joins list of great linemen at Oak Park, has offers from Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan.

    38. Kobe King, 6-1, 230, Jr., LB/RB, Detroit Cass Tech: King holds offers from UM, MSU and Penn State. He will be Cass Tech’s primary ball carrier.

    39. Jace Williams, 6-3, 195, Jr., WR, Grand Rapids Catholic Central: Williams had strong sophomore season with 18 TD receptions. He has Power Five offers.

    40. Robert Army, 6-2, 205, Jr., WR, Southfield A&T: Army is a great two-way player and holds 16 offers. He had six interceptions last year at Renaissance.

    41. Christian Dhue-Reid, 5-10, 225, Jr., QB, Belleville: Dhue-Reid is 22-2 as a starter, still without offer. He threw for 2,759 yards and 39 TDs in 2018.

    42. Jamari Buddin, 6-3, 195, Jr., LB/WR, Belleville: Buddin has size, speed (4.5 40) to play LB/DE/WR. He has Florida State, UM, MSU offers.

    43. Dante “D.J.” Moore, 6-2, 180, Fr., QB, Detroit King: Moore has all the tools to be an elite quarterback. He had an offer from Michigan as a seventh grader.

    44. Joshua Wiley, 6-2, 195, Sr., S, River Rouge: Wiley, a transfer from Cody, is a physical safety, holds offers from West Virginia, WMU.

    45. Carson Hinton, 6-0, 170, Sr., WR/CB, U-D Jesuit: Hinton has great speed, cover skills. He owns offers from Purdue, Syracuse, WMU, CMU.

    46. Sterling Miles, 6-5, 225, Sr., DE, West Bloomfield: Miles is long and quick, had 18 TFL, 10 sacks last season. He is a Cincinnati commit.

    47. Kalen King, 5-11, 170, Jr., CB/WR, Detroit Cass Tech: Kalen is Kobe King’s twin. He is a great cover man, holds offers from UM, MSU, Penn State.

    48. C.J. Harris, 6-3, 205, Sr., QB, West Bloomfield: Harris is second-year starter at QB. He is an Ohio commit, threw for 2,000 yards and 22 TDs.

    49. Eston Miles, 6-3, 305, Sr., DT, Williamston: Miles has outstanding size and strength. He will play at Western Michigan.

    T50. Caden Broersma, 6-3, 205, Sr., QB, Muskegon Mona Shores: Dual-threat quarterback threw for 2,020 yards 20 TDs, rushed for 1,100, 19 TDs last year.

    T50. Latrell Thompkins, 6-4, 240, Sr., DE, Detroit Denby: Thompkins has combo of speed and size to get to QB. He will play next year at Toledo.

    More players to watch

    Markis Alexander, 6-0, 175, Sr., QB, Birmingham Groves

    Andrel Anthony, 6-2, 170, Jr., WR, East Lansing

    Kameron Arnold, 6-1, 215, Sr., WR/CB, Athlete, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (Western Michigan)

    Kyle Arnoldi, 6-3, 270, Sr., G, Walled Lake Northern

    Caleb Banks, 6-6, 240, Jr., DE, Southfield A&T

    Johnny Blanzy, 6-2, 220, Sr., LB, Grosse Ile

    Deion Burks, 5-10, 175, Jr., WR, Belleville

    CJ Brown, 5-10, 180, Sr., S/WR, Walled Lake Western (Northern Illinois)

    Sebastian Brown, 6-3, 185, Sr., QB, Detroit Cass Tech

    David Carter, 6-1, 170, Sr., CB, River Rouge (Eastern Michigan)

    Beau Davis, 6-0, 240, Sr., DE, West Bloomfield

    Ivan Davis, 6-4, 210, Sr., DE, Plymouth (Northern Illinois)

    Ralph Donaldson, 6-1, 200, Sr., S, Birmingham Groves

    Dalton Dueweke, 6-4, 270, Jr., G, Utica Eisenhower

    Conor Easthope, 6-2, 190, Jr., QB, Ann Arbor Pioneer

    Anthony Enechukwu, 6-3, 190, Sr., Athlete, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (Western Michigan)

    Terrence Enos, 6-5, 315, Jr., T, Detroit Cass Tech

    Dustin Fletcher, 6-3, 205, Sr., QB, Carman-Ainsworth

    Latrell Fordham, 6-4, 180, Sr., Athlete, Davison

    Antonio Gates Jr., 6-2, 180, So., WR/CB, Dearborn Fordson

    Myren Harris, 5-10, 210, SR., RB, Chippewa Valley

    Derrick Harmon, 6-4, 280, Jr., T, Detroit Loyola

    Tristen Hines, 6-0, 180, Sr., WR, Milan

    Nate Hoffman, 6-4, 250, Sr., T, Brighton (Air Force)

    Brandon Honorable, 6-6, 270, Jr., T, Detroit King

    Quillen Howze, 6-0, 180, Jr., WR, Chippewa Valley

    Tyler Huenemann, 6-3, 250, Sr., DE, Mt. Pleasant

    Jacob Kelbert, 5-11, 180, Sr., QB, Livonia Franklin

    Josh Kulka, 6-3, 195, Sr., QB, Chippewa Valley

    Ramier Lewis, 6-7, 330, Jr., T, Belleville

    Tate Mackenzie, 6-8, 310, Sr., T, Ypsilanti Lincoln

    Ahlon Mitchell, 5-10, 170, Sr., QB, Detroit Country Day

    Alex Morrison, 6-0, 225, Sr., LB, Saline (Air Force)

    Luke Newman, 6-4, 250, Sr., G, Birmingham Brother Rice

    Colin Parachek, 6-3, 190, Jr., QB, Dexter

    Jeremiah Piper, 5-9, 165, Sr., Athlete, Southfield A&T (Western Michigan)

    Jordan Porter, 6-3, 240, Sr., DE, Muskegon

    Dondi Price, 6-0, 300, Sr., DT, Oak Park

    Jalin Pitchford, 5-11, 195, Jr, QB, Wyandotte

    Doran Ray, 6-3, 260, Jr., DT, Detroit Cass Tech

    Myles Rowser, 5-11, 170, So., S, Belleville

    Drew Schorfhaar, 6-2, 195, Sr., QB, DeWitt

    Coleon Smith, 6-6, 340, Sr., T, Belleville (Indiana)

    Keegan Smith, 6-3, 305, Sr., T, Jackson Lumen Christi (Central Michigan)

    Xavier Smith, 5-10, 180, Sr., WR, River Rouge (Eastern Michigan)

    De’Javion Stepney, 6-0, 180, Jr., S., Macomb Dakota

    Caleb Tiernan, 6-7, 265, Jr., T, Detroit Country Day

    Cameron Underwood, 6-2, 180, Sr., WR, Dearborn Heights Robichaud

    Deshawn Walker, 6-1, 210, Sr., LB, River Rouge

    Davion Weatherspoon, 6-2, 310, Jr., C, Harper Woods

    Jalen Williams, 6-4, 225, Sr., WR, Belleville

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE