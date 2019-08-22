Here are The Detroit News’ top players 22-50 for 2019, plus even more to watch after that.

Players 22-50

22. Ian Stewart, 6-3, 200, Sr., WR, Gibraltar Carlson: Stewart had 60 tackles as a linebacker, operated wing-T offense at QB. He is a Michigan State commit.

Buy Photo Ian Stewart (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

23. Jordan Turner, 6-3, 220, Sr., LB, Farmington: Turner showed great strength and quickness during his junior year. He is a Wisconsin commit.

24. Anthony Romphf, 6-0, 180, Sr., QB, Southfield A&T: Romphf threw for more than 2,000 yards and 22 TDs. He will play at Florida Atlantic.

25. Devell Washington, 6-4, 215, Sr., WR, Bay City Central: Washington has all the tools, speed, size and great hands. He is a West Virginia commit.

26. Tommy Guajardo, 6-3, 230, Sr., WR/LB, Dearborn: Guajardo runs a 4.7 40, had 25 receptions, is a hard hitter on defense. He is an MSU commit.

27. Giovanni El-Hadi, 6-5, 290, Jr., T, Sterling Heights Stevenson: El-Hadi had solid sophomore season, then got bigger and stronger. He is Michigan commit.

28. Christian Fitzpatrick, 6-4, 210, Sr., WR, Southfield A&T: Former Waterford Mott receiver displays great size. He is a Washington State commit.

29. Bryce Austin, 6-2, 290, Sr., DT, Southfield A&T: Austin displays great strength, clogs the middle. He will play next year at Purdue.

30. Lemuel Neely-Watley, 5-11, 180, Sr., WR/DB, Harper Woods: Neely-Watley played well at DB last year to help King win state title. He is an Indiana commit.

31. Ali Saad, 6-4, 255, Sr., DT, Dearborn: Saad got in on 40 tackles, nine sacks to help team reach playoffs. He is a Minnesota commit.

32. Dorian Mausi, 6-2, 215, Sr., LB, U-D Jesuit: Mausi is a great athlete, has high motor and is explosive. He has offer from MSU, IU, Duke.

33. Billie Roberts, 6-5, 270, Sr., DE/T, Muskegon: A physical force, Roberts is a four-year starter. He has offers from MSU, Kentucky, Syracuse.

34. De’Andre Bulley, 6-1, 230, Sr., RB, River Rouge: Physical, downhill rusher ran for 1,000 yards last season. He is an Akron commit.

Buy Photo Jaylen Reed (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

35. Jaylen Reed, 6-1, 190, Jr., S, Detroit King: Reed has combination of strength and speed. He has offers from MSU, Penn State, Kentucky.

36. Raheem Anderson, 6-3, 295, Jr., OL, Detroit Cass Tech: Anderson anchors Cass Tech’s offensive line. He has offers from Michigan, LSU, Kentucky.

37. Rayshaun Benny, 6-4, 270, Jr., T/DE, Oak Park: Benny joins list of great linemen at Oak Park, has offers from Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan.

38. Kobe King, 6-1, 230, Jr., LB/RB, Detroit Cass Tech: King holds offers from UM, MSU and Penn State. He will be Cass Tech’s primary ball carrier.

39. Jace Williams, 6-3, 195, Jr., WR, Grand Rapids Catholic Central: Williams had strong sophomore season with 18 TD receptions. He has Power Five offers.

40. Robert Army, 6-2, 205, Jr., WR, Southfield A&T: Army is a great two-way player and holds 16 offers. He had six interceptions last year at Renaissance.

41. Christian Dhue-Reid, 5-10, 225, Jr., QB, Belleville: Dhue-Reid is 22-2 as a starter, still without offer. He threw for 2,759 yards and 39 TDs in 2018.

42. Jamari Buddin, 6-3, 195, Jr., LB/WR, Belleville: Buddin has size, speed (4.5 40) to play LB/DE/WR. He has Florida State, UM, MSU offers.

43. Dante “D.J.” Moore, 6-2, 180, Fr., QB, Detroit King: Moore has all the tools to be an elite quarterback. He had an offer from Michigan as a seventh grader.

44. Joshua Wiley, 6-2, 195, Sr., S, River Rouge: Wiley, a transfer from Cody, is a physical safety, holds offers from West Virginia, WMU.

45. Carson Hinton, 6-0, 170, Sr., WR/CB, U-D Jesuit: Hinton has great speed, cover skills. He owns offers from Purdue, Syracuse, WMU, CMU.

46. Sterling Miles, 6-5, 225, Sr., DE, West Bloomfield: Miles is long and quick, had 18 TFL, 10 sacks last season. He is a Cincinnati commit.

47. Kalen King, 5-11, 170, Jr., CB/WR, Detroit Cass Tech: Kalen is Kobe King’s twin. He is a great cover man, holds offers from UM, MSU, Penn State.

C.J. Harris of West Bloomfield (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

48. C.J. Harris, 6-3, 205, Sr., QB, West Bloomfield: Harris is second-year starter at QB. He is an Ohio commit, threw for 2,000 yards and 22 TDs.

49. Eston Miles, 6-3, 305, Sr., DT, Williamston: Miles has outstanding size and strength. He will play at Western Michigan.

T50. Caden Broersma, 6-3, 205, Sr., QB, Muskegon Mona Shores: Dual-threat quarterback threw for 2,020 yards 20 TDs, rushed for 1,100, 19 TDs last year.

T50. Latrell Thompkins, 6-4, 240, Sr., DE, Detroit Denby: Thompkins has combo of speed and size to get to QB. He will play next year at Toledo.

More players to watch

Markis Alexander, 6-0, 175, Sr., QB, Birmingham Groves

Andrel Anthony, 6-2, 170, Jr., WR, East Lansing

Kameron Arnold, 6-1, 215, Sr., WR/CB, Athlete, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (Western Michigan)

Kyle Arnoldi, 6-3, 270, Sr., G, Walled Lake Northern

Caleb Banks, 6-6, 240, Jr., DE, Southfield A&T

Johnny Blanzy, 6-2, 220, Sr., LB, Grosse Ile

Deion Burks, 5-10, 175, Jr., WR, Belleville

CJ Brown, 5-10, 180, Sr., S/WR, Walled Lake Western (Northern Illinois)

Sebastian Brown, 6-3, 185, Sr., QB, Detroit Cass Tech

David Carter, 6-1, 170, Sr., CB, River Rouge (Eastern Michigan)

Beau Davis, 6-0, 240, Sr., DE, West Bloomfield

Ivan Davis, 6-4, 210, Sr., DE, Plymouth (Northern Illinois)

Ralph Donaldson, 6-1, 200, Sr., S, Birmingham Groves

Dalton Dueweke, 6-4, 270, Jr., G, Utica Eisenhower

Conor Easthope, 6-2, 190, Jr., QB, Ann Arbor Pioneer

Anthony Enechukwu, 6-3, 190, Sr., Athlete, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (Western Michigan)

Terrence Enos, 6-5, 315, Jr., T, Detroit Cass Tech

Dustin Fletcher, 6-3, 205, Sr., QB, Carman-Ainsworth

Latrell Fordham, 6-4, 180, Sr., Athlete, Davison

Antonio Gates Jr., 6-2, 180, So., WR/CB, Dearborn Fordson

Myren Harris, 5-10, 210, SR., RB, Chippewa Valley

Derrick Harmon, 6-4, 280, Jr., T, Detroit Loyola

Tristen Hines, 6-0, 180, Sr., WR, Milan

Nate Hoffman, 6-4, 250, Sr., T, Brighton (Air Force)

Brandon Honorable, 6-6, 270, Jr., T, Detroit King

Quillen Howze, 6-0, 180, Jr., WR, Chippewa Valley

Tyler Huenemann, 6-3, 250, Sr., DE, Mt. Pleasant

Jacob Kelbert, 5-11, 180, Sr., QB, Livonia Franklin

Josh Kulka, 6-3, 195, Sr., QB, Chippewa Valley

Ramier Lewis, 6-7, 330, Jr., T, Belleville

Tate Mackenzie, 6-8, 310, Sr., T, Ypsilanti Lincoln

Ahlon Mitchell, 5-10, 170, Sr., QB, Detroit Country Day

Alex Morrison, 6-0, 225, Sr., LB, Saline (Air Force)

Luke Newman, 6-4, 250, Sr., G, Birmingham Brother Rice

Colin Parachek, 6-3, 190, Jr., QB, Dexter

Jeremiah Piper, 5-9, 165, Sr., Athlete, Southfield A&T (Western Michigan)

Jordan Porter, 6-3, 240, Sr., DE, Muskegon

Dondi Price, 6-0, 300, Sr., DT, Oak Park

Jalin Pitchford, 5-11, 195, Jr, QB, Wyandotte

Doran Ray, 6-3, 260, Jr., DT, Detroit Cass Tech

Myles Rowser, 5-11, 170, So., S, Belleville

Drew Schorfhaar, 6-2, 195, Sr., QB, DeWitt

Coleon Smith, 6-6, 340, Sr., T, Belleville (Indiana)

Keegan Smith, 6-3, 305, Sr., T, Jackson Lumen Christi (Central Michigan)

Xavier Smith, 5-10, 180, Sr., WR, River Rouge (Eastern Michigan)

De’Javion Stepney, 6-0, 180, Jr., S., Macomb Dakota

Caleb Tiernan, 6-7, 265, Jr., T, Detroit Country Day

Cameron Underwood, 6-2, 180, Sr., WR, Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Deshawn Walker, 6-1, 210, Sr., LB, River Rouge

Davion Weatherspoon, 6-2, 310, Jr., C, Harper Woods

Jalen Williams, 6-4, 225, Sr., WR, Belleville