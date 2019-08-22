Detroit News 2019 top high school football players
Go through the gallery for a look at The Detroit News' top 25 Michigan high school football players, compiled by David Goricki.
Go through the gallery for a look at The Detroit News' top 25 Michigan high school football players, compiled by David Goricki. The list includes Detroit King running back Peny Boone (pictured) Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
1. Justin Rogers, 6-3, 311, senior, OL/DL, Oak Park. A four-star lineman, Justin Rogers has developed into one of the premier players in the nation. A Kentucky commit who can dominate on both sides of the ball, Rogers showed his ability to consistently get into the backfield lats season, getting in on 22 tackles for loss, seven sacks while forcing four fumbles to help Oak Park win the OAA White division championship. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
2. Braiden McGregor, 6-6, 260, senior, TE/DE, Port Huron Northern. McGregor, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound four-star two-way player, will play defensive end at Michigan, planning to enroll early this January. He had 99 tackles, 13 for lost yardage, eight sacks and 29 quarterback hits last year. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
3. Enzo Jennings, 6-1, 190, senior, athlete, Oak Park. Jennings, a four-star defensive back, is an outstanding cover man who is physical enough to play safety. He had five interceptions last season to help Oak Park win the OAA White division championship. “He really holds us together back in the secondary and is a great special teams player,” coach Greg Carter said. “He’s been fabulous since he’s been here. He’s gotten bigger, stronger and faster, just is a guy who has gotten better every year.” Jennings will play at Penn State.
3. Enzo Jennings, 6-1, 190, senior, athlete, Oak Park. Jennings, a four-star defensive back, is an outstanding cover man who is physical enough to play safety. He had five interceptions last season to help Oak Park win the OAA White division championship. “He really holds us together back in the secondary and is a great special teams player,” coach Greg Carter said. “He’s been fabulous since he’s been here. He’s gotten bigger, stronger and faster, just is a guy who has gotten better every year.” Jennings will play at Penn State. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
4. Garrett Dellinger, 6-4, 280, junior, T/DT, Clarkston. Dellinger has joined Rocco Spindler to anchor the offensive and defensive lines during their first two years, helping Clarkston reach the Division 1 state championship game both times, winning in 2017 and losing the title game last year. Dellinger, who is ranked as the No. 1 tackle in the nation by 247Sports for the 2021 class, missed the majority of the postseason last year due to a shoulder injury. “Delly had a torn labrum, had surgery back in December on one side, then had to go back and have a second one (other side) in March,” Clarkston coach Kurt Richardson said. “He’s ready to go, gaining strength. He’s a hard worker, a tremendous leader and has long arms which helps him on both sides of the ball.” Dellinger, a four-star lineman, has multiple offers from national powers, including Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan. 247Sports
5. Makari Paige, 6-3, 190, senior, S, West Bloomfield. Paige, a four-star safety, is fast and physical, and a big reason why West Bloomfield advanced to the Division 1 state championship game in 2017 and made another deep postseason run last season. “He plays multiple position, plays free safety, strong safety, outside backer, cornerback,” coach Ron Bellamy said of Paige, who has 4.5 speed and is headed to play at Michigan next year. “He’s a kid that we’re going to move around to cause havoc for offenses.” Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
6. Rocco Spindler, 6-4, 305, junior, G/DT, Clarkston. Spindler, son of former Lions defensive tackle Marc Spindler, has made a name for himself during his first two years at Clarkston, helping his team to back-to-back Division 1 state title game appearances. “Rocco obviously has a lot of talent, but he also has tremendous work ethic,” said coach Kurt Richardson of Spindler, who had labrum surgery in December. “He’s out here with speed and agility with one guy, then goes in and lifts. He’s a tremendous leader, leads by example and is a class kid.” Spindler, a four-star lineman, has multiple offers from national powers, including Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
6. Rocco Spindler, 6-4, 305, junior, G/DT, Clarkston. Spindler, son of former Lions defensive tackle Marc Spindler, has made a name for himself during his first two years at Clarkston, helping his team to back-to-back Division 1 state title game appearances. “Rocco obviously has a lot of talent, but he also has tremendous work ethic,” said coach Kurt Richardson of Spindler, who had labrum surgery in December. “He’s out here with speed and agility with one guy, then goes in and lifts. He’s a tremendous leader, leads by example and is a class kid.” Spindler, a four-star lineman, has multiple offers from national powers, including Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
7. Damon Payne, 6-3, 290, Jr., tackle, Belleville (gray shirt). Payne is a four-star lineman, considered to be the No. 4-ranked defensive tackle in the 2021 class by 247Sports. He was offered by Georgia in the eighth grade and has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan and Michigan State. He got in on 42 tackles last season, 12 TFL, including nine sacks, returning a fumble for a TD. “He’s never coming off the field, will even play tight end since he has such a great skill set,” coach Jermain Crowell said of Payne, who is benching 350 pounds and squatting 460.
7. Damon Payne, 6-3, 290, Jr., tackle, Belleville (gray shirt). Payne is a four-star lineman, considered to be the No. 4-ranked defensive tackle in the 2021 class by 247Sports. He was offered by Georgia in the eighth grade and has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan and Michigan State. He got in on 42 tackles last season, 12 TFL, including nine sacks, returning a fumble for a TD. “He’s never coming off the field, will even play tight end since he has such a great skill set,” coach Jermain Crowell said of Payne, who is benching 350 pounds and squatting 460. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
8. Cameron Martinez, 5-11, 180, senior, QB, Muskegon. Martinez was a playmaker for Muskegon while playing quarterback last season, rushing for 2,527 yards and 38 TDs, including a modern-day school-record 352 yards (23 carries) and six TDs in a 55-35 win over crosstown rival Muskegon Mona Shores. He ran for 211 yards on 37 carries in the Division 3 state title game loss to Detroit King at Ford Field. “He’s physical and not afraid of contact, shifty, explosive, a downhill runner who is patient and is great where he can stop and start with great acceleration,” coach Shane Fairfield said. Martinez will play next year at Ohio State.
8. Cameron Martinez, 5-11, 180, senior, QB, Muskegon. Martinez was a playmaker for Muskegon while playing quarterback last season, rushing for 2,527 yards and 38 TDs, including a modern-day school-record 352 yards (23 carries) and six TDs in a 55-35 win over crosstown rival Muskegon Mona Shores. He ran for 211 yards on 37 carries in the Division 3 state title game loss to Detroit King at Ford Field. “He’s physical and not afraid of contact, shifty, explosive, a downhill runner who is patient and is great where he can stop and start with great acceleration,” coach Shane Fairfield said. Martinez will play next year at Ohio State. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit
9. Rashawn Williams, 6-1, 185, senior, WR, Detroit King. Williams first put himself on the radar his sophomore year, earning an offer from Ohio State. He had 31 receptions for 546 yards and eight TDs last season to help King win the Division 3 state championship. “Rashawn is a wide receiver with great hands,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He runs routes well and plays under control.” Williams will play at Indiana. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
10. Maliq Carr, 6-5, 230, senior, WR, Oak Park. Carr is a big-play receiver, hauling in 21 passes for 815 yards and nine TDs last season to gain attention from such national powers as Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M before narrowing his final five to Michigan, Georgia, Auburn, LSU and Purdue. He plans to make his decision on Oct. 11, his 18th birthday. “He’s a good player; the best thing I could say about Maliq is he’s always been a hard worker,” coach Greg Carter said. “He works really hard to improve on his craft, nobody is going to outwork him, and that along with his talent is a big plus. He’s getting better as a route runner, has exceptional hands and he’ll fight for the ball. He’s a competitor who wants to be the best.”
10. Maliq Carr, 6-5, 230, senior, WR, Oak Park. Carr is a big-play receiver, hauling in 21 passes for 815 yards and nine TDs last season to gain attention from such national powers as Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M before narrowing his final five to Michigan, Georgia, Auburn, LSU and Purdue. He plans to make his decision on Oct. 11, his 18th birthday. “He’s a good player; the best thing I could say about Maliq is he’s always been a hard worker,” coach Greg Carter said. “He works really hard to improve on his craft, nobody is going to outwork him, and that along with his talent is a big plus. He’s getting better as a route runner, has exceptional hands and he’ll fight for the ball. He’s a competitor who wants to be the best.” Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
11. Andre Seldon, 5-9, 160, senior, CB, Belleville. Seldon is an outstanding athlete and versatile player, showing his ability to play cornerback, safety while also being a valuable special teams player. “He’s an explosive playmaker in the secondary, an outstanding cover man, who will also play receiver and return punts and kickoffs for us,” coach Jermain Crowell said. Seldon will play at Michigan.
11. Andre Seldon, 5-9, 160, senior, CB, Belleville. Seldon is an outstanding athlete and versatile player, showing his ability to play cornerback, safety while also being a valuable special teams player. “He’s an explosive playmaker in the secondary, an outstanding cover man, who will also play receiver and return punts and kickoffs for us,” coach Jermain Crowell said. Seldon will play at Michigan. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
12. Peny Boone, 6-2, 225, senior, RB, Detroit King. Boone showed his potential during the state playoffs when he rushed for the majority of his 961 yards and 11 TDs, including 250 yards in a district final win over Warren Woods Tower, 148 yards in a state semifinal win over DeWitt, then 111 yards, including a 52-yard TD in a Division 3 state title game win over Muskegon at Ford Field. “Peny Boone is big, athletic and fast at running back,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He’s also a good receiver.” Boone will play next year at Maryland.
12. Peny Boone, 6-2, 225, senior, RB, Detroit King. Boone showed his potential during the state playoffs when he rushed for the majority of his 961 yards and 11 TDs, including 250 yards in a district final win over Warren Woods Tower, 148 yards in a state semifinal win over DeWitt, then 111 yards, including a 52-yard TD in a Division 3 state title game win over Muskegon at Ford Field. “Peny Boone is big, athletic and fast at running back,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He’s also a good receiver.” Boone will play next year at Maryland. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
13. Grant Toutant, 6-7, 320, senior, OT, Warren De La Salle. Toutant has been a dominant force on the offensive line, helping De La Salle win consecutive Division 2 state championships. “He’s always been tall and is very flexible,” coach Mike Giannone said. “The one thing that Grant has is a great work ethic. He does exactly what you tell him, and he’ll continue to do it until he masters it. In that respect, he’s very easy to coach. He’s just a workaholic in the weight room, benches 335 pounds, squatting 550. He has great feet, has a good punch, and he’s starting to get that mean streak.” Toutant will play next year at Ohio State.
13. Grant Toutant, 6-7, 320, senior, OT, Warren De La Salle. Toutant has been a dominant force on the offensive line, helping De La Salle win consecutive Division 2 state championships. “He’s always been tall and is very flexible,” coach Mike Giannone said. “The one thing that Grant has is a great work ethic. He does exactly what you tell him, and he’ll continue to do it until he masters it. In that respect, he’s very easy to coach. He’s just a workaholic in the weight room, benches 335 pounds, squatting 550. He has great feet, has a good punch, and he’s starting to get that mean streak.” Toutant will play next year at Ohio State. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
14. Bryce Mostella, 6-6, 240, Sr., DE, East Kentwood. Mostella causes damage from the edge, using his size and quickness to put pressure on the quarterback while hauling down ball carriers. “He’s a legit 6-6 and a half and 240, and he just has a motor where he can go all day,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. “He’s very good technique-wise, and he’s physical too. He has long arms, just never stops and it’s rare to see that at the high school level.” Mostella will play next year at Penn State.
14. Bryce Mostella, 6-6, 240, Sr., DE, East Kentwood. Mostella causes damage from the edge, using his size and quickness to put pressure on the quarterback while hauling down ball carriers. “He’s a legit 6-6 and a half and 240, and he just has a motor where he can go all day,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. “He’s very good technique-wise, and he’s physical too. He has long arms, just never stops and it’s rare to see that at the high school level.” Mostella will play next year at Penn State. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
15. Cornell Wheeler, 6-1, 220, senior, LB, West Bloomfield. Wheeler showed his ability to go sideline to sideline to haul down running backs, receivers and quarterbacks, getting in on 146 tackles, including 11 for lost yardage during his junior year. “He’s an old-school player, a hard-nosed kid that if he hits you, you stop moving,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “He’s just a super-coachable kid who loves football.” Wheeler will play at Michigan.
15. Cornell Wheeler, 6-1, 220, senior, LB, West Bloomfield. Wheeler showed his ability to go sideline to sideline to haul down running backs, receivers and quarterbacks, getting in on 146 tackles, including 11 for lost yardage during his junior year. “He’s an old-school player, a hard-nosed kid that if he hits you, you stop moving,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “He’s just a super-coachable kid who loves football.” Wheeler will play at Michigan. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
16. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, 6-1, 180, senior, WR/CB, Walled Lake Western. Yaseen has great speed and outstanding hands, grabbing 53 passes for 964 yards and 10 TDs last season. He also intercepted three passes from his secondary spot last year, and is expected to play more on defense his senior season. Yaseen will play next year at Northwestern.
16. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, 6-1, 180, senior, WR/CB, Walled Lake Western. Yaseen has great speed and outstanding hands, grabbing 53 passes for 964 yards and 10 TDs last season. He also intercepted three passes from his secondary spot last year, and is expected to play more on defense his senior season. Yaseen will play next year at Northwestern. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
17. Deondre Buford, 6-5, 265, senior, T, Detroit King. Buford, a four-star tackle according to 247Sports, will be opening holes for standout running back Peny Boone while protecting freshman quarterback Dante Moore to try and help King repeat as state champs. “Deon Buford is a big, athletic lineman who only gave up two sacks last season,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He also helped pave the way for Dequan Finn, Peny Boone and Shondel Hardnett to rush for a little over 2,500 yards as a team.” Buford has committed to Kentucky.
17. Deondre Buford, 6-5, 265, senior, T, Detroit King. Buford, a four-star tackle according to 247Sports, will be opening holes for standout running back Peny Boone while protecting freshman quarterback Dante Moore to try and help King repeat as state champs. “Deon Buford is a big, athletic lineman who only gave up two sacks last season,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He also helped pave the way for Dequan Finn, Peny Boone and Shondel Hardnett to rush for a little over 2,500 yards as a team.” Buford has committed to Kentucky. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
18. Donovan Edwards, 5-11, 205, junior, RB, West Bloomfield. Edwards used his 4.5 speed to rush for 700 yards, averaging seven yards a carry before suffering an ankle injury which sidelined him for the final five games, including the entire postseason. He has 30 offers, including Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State. “Donovan is one of the top backs in the nation,” coach Ron Bellamy said of Edwards, who is the No. 4 running back in the nation for the 2021 class according to 247Sports Composite. “We’re going to rely on his versatility, because as good as he is in the backfield, he can pose problems for opposing defenses as a receiver as well, and the return game. He’s going to get his 20-plus touches a game, but they are going to be all over the field. We want to create some conflict with the defense and create some mismatches that go in our favor.”
18. Donovan Edwards, 5-11, 205, junior, RB, West Bloomfield. Edwards used his 4.5 speed to rush for 700 yards, averaging seven yards a carry before suffering an ankle injury which sidelined him for the final five games, including the entire postseason. He has 30 offers, including Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State. “Donovan is one of the top backs in the nation,” coach Ron Bellamy said of Edwards, who is the No. 4 running back in the nation for the 2021 class according to 247Sports Composite. “We’re going to rely on his versatility, because as good as he is in the backfield, he can pose problems for opposing defenses as a receiver as well, and the return game. He’s going to get his 20-plus touches a game, but they are going to be all over the field. We want to create some conflict with the defense and create some mismatches that go in our favor.” Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
19. Josh Priebe, 6-5, 280, senior, G/T, Edwardsburg. Priebe was an outstanding run blocker last season to help Edwardsburg defeat Chelsea at Ford Field for the Division 4 state championship. He had offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa, but will play at Northwestern. “He’s big and strong, has long arms and moves very well,” coach Kevin Bartz said. “He did a lot of pulling around the edge last year and plays guard for us, but college coaches like his mobility, his great feet and visualize him playing tackle.”
19. Josh Priebe, 6-5, 280, senior, G/T, Edwardsburg. Priebe was an outstanding run blocker last season to help Edwardsburg defeat Chelsea at Ford Field for the Division 4 state championship. He had offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa, but will play at Northwestern. “He’s big and strong, has long arms and moves very well,” coach Kevin Bartz said. “He did a lot of pulling around the edge last year and plays guard for us, but college coaches like his mobility, his great feet and visualize him playing tackle.” Allen Trieu, 247Sports
20. (tie) Dallas Fincher, 6-4, 280, senior, OL, East Kentwood. Fincher played alongside one of the state’s premier tackles in Logan Brown (Wisconsin) last year, and now will put himself on center stage during his senior year. “He’s playing center for us, and I think that’s what he’ll play at the next level,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. “He’s just a great technician. He’s smart. He knows the offense. He knows defenses and communicates well. He does a great job in pass block, run block. He’s solid.” Fincher will play next year at Michigan State.
20. (tie) Dallas Fincher, 6-4, 280, senior, OL, East Kentwood. Fincher played alongside one of the state’s premier tackles in Logan Brown (Wisconsin) last year, and now will put himself on center stage during his senior year. “He’s playing center for us, and I think that’s what he’ll play at the next level,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. “He’s just a great technician. He’s smart. He knows the offense. He knows defenses and communicates well. He does a great job in pass block, run block. He’s solid.” Fincher will play next year at Michigan State. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
20. (tie) Earnest Sanders, 6-3, 195, senior, WR, Flint Beecher. Sanders, also a standout basketball player, is one of the best multi-sports athletes in the state. He had 44 receptions for 1,000 yards and 25 TDs last season for Beecher. Sanders will play at Kentucky.
20. (tie) Earnest Sanders, 6-3, 195, senior, WR, Flint Beecher. Sanders, also a standout basketball player, is one of the best multi-sports athletes in the state. He had 44 receptions for 1,000 yards and 25 TDs last season for Beecher. Sanders will play at Kentucky. 247Sports
    Port Huron – Braiden McGregor was playing catch on the sidelines with Port Huron Northern quarterback Seth Klink during practice Monday morning while their teammates were involved in a special teams drill.

    McGregor, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound four-star two-way player, will play defensive end at Michigan, and plans to enroll early in January.

    While McGregor has made a name for himself the last couple of years on the defensive side of the ball, national powers Alabama and Clemson offered him as a tight end.

    Port Huron Northern coach Larry Roelens brought McGregor up to the varsity during his freshman year for the playoffs. He said McGregor started at defensive end his sophomore year at 6-4, 210 pounds.

    And then McGregor bulked up to 6-5, 245 pounds prior to his junior year and played tight end, as well as defensive end, for the first time, showing flashes of brilliance (six receptions, 99 yards, three TDs).

    Still, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh figures McGregor’s biggest impact will be on defense, believing he will be able to cause havoc with his ability to get to the quarterback with his 4.7 speed. He had 99 tackles, 13 for lost yardage, eight sacks and 29 quarterback hits last year.

    “Braiden is just a dynamic athlete on both sides of the ball, a guy we can do pretty much whatever we want with,” Roelens said. “He can run sideline-to-sideline. He’s 6-6, 260, but he can run well with that frame that he has. He catches the ball very well, runs great routes, just very physical.

    More: ‘Most dominant in Michigan’: Oak Park’s Justin Rogers is Detroit News’ No. 1 player

    “He’ll play both sides of the ball for us. He’ll play tight end, slot receiver, defensive end, outside linebacker. We’ll be moving him around, and just the progression of understanding the game of football, weight room, getting faster and bigger and stronger from his sophomore year to now is amazing. Just how fluid and technical he is, is fantastic.”

    McGregor is looking to be more of a leader during his senior year. He received his first offer from Central Michigan after his sophomore year, then just continued to get offer after offer last year.

    “For the team, we’re looking to make a run for state (title), obviously to make the playoffs again and hopefully enter with an undefeated record,” said McGregor of his goals. “Personally, I want to become a better leader and get ready for college.”

    Port Huron Northern was 9-2, advancing to the Division 2 district final his sophomore year, then went 10-2 last year, advancing to the regional championship game, losing to eventual state champion Warren De La Salle, 21-3.

    McGregor said it’s a good feeling to have his college plans set.

    “It’s really nice, not having to do interviews with certain schools, like talking to everybody,” McGregor said.

    McGregor said he didn’t feel any pressure last year with offers on the table from multiple national powers.

    “I wouldn’t really say it was pressure, it was more like motivation for me to show people why those schools were after me,” McGregor said. “That’s the way I saw it. I liked it a lot.”

    McGregor talked about his growth, both physically and with his football ability.

    “My sophomore year I came in 6-foot-4 and 210, a skinnier kid, but a little faster,” McGregor said. “Then, I worked out with a trainer five days a week, just started getting after it. Then, I got the offers, they started rolling in and I kind of realized I had to get my weight up, get my strength up. Then, I put on 15 more pounds for this year.”

    McGregor said he could bench 225 pounds his sophomore year. He can now bench 335 pounds, and 225 pounds 17 times.

    “I feel a lot stronger, just little things, whether it’s my spin moves or long-arming people,” McGregor said. “It’s very helpful for high school. I’ll even have to be up (weight) more for the next level.”

    More: Detroit News top teams: Experience fuels No. 1 West Bloomfield's state title hopes

    McGregor enjoys playing linebacker, but knows he’ll be playing defensive end at Michigan.

    “I think with just my versatility, I like linebacker a little bit more for high school, just being able to run sideline-to-sideline, being able to read the play, being able to blitz,” McGregor said. “But, defensive end is going to be my position the next four years. I like it a lot. I think I’m the prototypical size for it. I think I have the speed for it. It’s just something that I’m excited for.”

    McGregor can’t wait to be more of a weapon on offense this season.

    “I love it,” McGregor said. “There’s really nothing like catching a touchdown, especially in a rivalry game. Seth (Klink) does a great job of getting me the ball. It’s definitely something that’s fun, just being able to run a route. I like being against somebody one-and-one and just being able to beat them. That’s probably one of my favorite things to do, whether it’s defensive end, linebacker or tight end.”

    McGregor said his recruiting journey motivated him to excel.

    “I got my first offer from Central Michigan in February of my sophomore year,” McGregor said. “I got a call from Notre Dame two weeks later, then an offer from Michigan that April. It was like, ‘Wow, I’ve got to get working.’ I had been working hard, but not like Division 1 caliber. I got in the weight room, did agility drills three times a week. It just brought my motivation way up and I just took off from there.”

    He took a visit to Alabama during Thanksgiving weekend last year to watch the Iron Bowl, Alabama’s rivalry game against Auburn.

    “Alabama offered me as a tight end,” McGregor said. “Bama, Clemson, Florida State, they all offered me as a tight end. I went to Clemson during spring break, took a five-school visit -- Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU and Alabama -- and they pretty much all offered me as a tight end.

    “It was crazy, that Auburn-Alabama game, an atmosphere that I’ve never seen anywhere else. I was sitting in the end zone, two rows up, something I’ll never forget. It was just me and my dad. After I had talked to Coach Saban, they showed me the depth chart and showed me how I’d be used. They told me how their two tight ends graduate this year, and have a sophomore and one junior, and I felt this could be a really good option. But, the more I thought about it, the more I gained weight, I felt that’s a good position, but I’ll probably outgrow it.”

    More: Prep football preview: Macomb Area Conference

    McGregor has always been a Michigan fan. He feels the Wolverines are a great fit for him.

    “My dad asked me before this whole recruiting thing took off about if one school offered you, which school would you commit to, and I said Michigan, and that was back when I had one offer,” McGregor said. “And then I got the offer, kind of sat on it, thought about it, and after I took my visits I just felt Michigan was home.

    “Coach Harbaugh is probably the most real coach that I’ve met. He’s real down to earth. He’s not a coach who is like running a factory. He cares about you. The opportunities that he gives you to succeed, there’s nothing like it. The coaching staff that he’s hired is phenomenal. It’s definitely family-oriented.”

    But, Michigan is still months away, and Klink is looking forward to working with McGregor.

    “He’s really fun to throw to, he’s so lengthy and he’s really athletic, has a lot of speed for his size,” Klink said. “We have a good relationship going. We were throwing pretty much all winter, throwing in the gym, then we got out here this summer before the 7-on-7s.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE