CLOSE Dave Goricki previews the prep football season with West Bloomfield's Cornell Wheeler, Ron Bellamy, Port Huron Northern's Braiden McGregor, Larry Roelens The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 1 of the high school football season.

Brighton at Livonia Churchill

Goricki: Churchill

Beard: Churchill

Coughlin: Brighton

Yuhas: Churchill

Canton at Dearborn

Goricki: Canton

Beard: Canton

Coughlin: Dearborn

Yuhas: Dearborn

South Lyon at Walled Lake Central

Goricki: South Lyon (best bet)

Beard: South Lyon

Coughlin: South Lyon

Yuhas: South Lyon

More: Detroit News top teams: Experience fuels No. 1 West Bloomfield's title hopes

More: A look at the top 10 high school football games in Metro Detroit for 2019

More: Top teams, top players, scouting reports on every team in Metro Detroit

Ferndale at Birmingham Seaholm

Goricki: Seaholm

Beard: Seaholm

Coughlin: Seaholm

Yuhas: Ferndale

Detroit Loyola at Lowell

Goricki: Loyola

Beard: Loyola

Coughlin: Loyola

Yuhas: Lowell

Buy Photo Orchard Lake St. Mary’s opens its season Thursday at Macomb Dakota. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at Macomb Dakota

Goricki: St. Mary’s

Beard: Dakota

Coughlin: Dakota

Yuhas: Dakota (best bet)

Saline vs. Chippewa Valley (at Wayne State)

Goricki: Chippewa Valley

Beard: Chippewa Valley

Coughlin: Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Chippewa Valley

Waterford Kettering at North Farmington

Goricki: North Farmington

Beard: North Farmington

Coughlin: North Farmington (best bet)

Yuhas: North Farmington

Clarkston vs. Southfield A&T

(at West Bloomfield)

Goricki: Clarkston

Beard: Clarkston

Coughlin: Clarkston

Yuhas: Clarkston

Oak Park at West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Coughlin: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

Birmingham Groves vs. Grosse Pointe South (at Wayne State)

Goricki: Groves

Beard: Groves

Coughlin: Groves

Yuhas: Groves

Grand Rapids Catholic Central at River Rouge

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: River Rouge

Coughlin: River Rouge

Yuhas: River Rouge

Muskegon vs. Warren De La Salle

(at Wayne State)

Goricki: Muskegon

Beard: Muskegon

Coughlin: De La Salle

Yuhas: De La Salle

Chicago Wendell Phillips Academy

vs. Detroit Cass Tech (at Wayne State)

Goricki: Cass Tech

Beard: Cass Tech

Coughlin: Cass Tech

Yuhas: Cass Tech

Detroit King vs. Detroit CC (at Wayne State)

Goricki: King

Beard: King (best bet)

Coughlin: King

Yuhas: King