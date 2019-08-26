Dave Goricki previews the prep football season with West Bloomfield's Cornell Wheeler, Ron Bellamy, Port Huron Northern's Braiden McGregor, Larry Roelens The Detroit News
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 1 of the high school football season.
Brighton at Livonia Churchill
Goricki: Churchill
Beard: Churchill
Coughlin: Brighton
Yuhas: Churchill
Canton at Dearborn
Goricki: Canton
Beard: Canton
Coughlin: Dearborn
Yuhas: Dearborn
South Lyon at Walled Lake Central
Goricki: South Lyon (best bet)
Beard: South Lyon
Coughlin: South Lyon
Yuhas: South Lyon
Ferndale at Birmingham Seaholm
Goricki: Seaholm
Beard: Seaholm
Coughlin: Seaholm
Yuhas: Ferndale
Detroit Loyola at Lowell
Goricki: Loyola
Beard: Loyola
Coughlin: Loyola
Yuhas: Lowell
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at Macomb Dakota
Goricki: St. Mary’s
Beard: Dakota
Coughlin: Dakota
Yuhas: Dakota (best bet)
Saline vs. Chippewa Valley (at Wayne State)
Goricki: Chippewa Valley
Beard: Chippewa Valley
Coughlin: Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Chippewa Valley
Waterford Kettering at North Farmington
Goricki: North Farmington
Beard: North Farmington
Coughlin: North Farmington (best bet)
Yuhas: North Farmington
Clarkston vs. Southfield A&T
(at West Bloomfield)
Goricki: Clarkston
Beard: Clarkston
Coughlin: Clarkston
Yuhas: Clarkston
Oak Park at West Bloomfield
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Coughlin: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: West Bloomfield
Birmingham Groves vs. Grosse Pointe South (at Wayne State)
Goricki: Groves
Beard: Groves
Coughlin: Groves
Yuhas: Groves
Grand Rapids Catholic Central at River Rouge
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: River Rouge
Coughlin: River Rouge
Yuhas: River Rouge
Muskegon vs. Warren De La Salle
(at Wayne State)
Goricki: Muskegon
Beard: Muskegon
Coughlin: De La Salle
Yuhas: De La Salle
Chicago Wendell Phillips Academy
vs. Detroit Cass Tech (at Wayne State)
Goricki: Cass Tech
Beard: Cass Tech
Coughlin: Cass Tech
Yuhas: Cass Tech
Detroit King vs. Detroit CC (at Wayne State)
Goricki: King
Beard: King (best bet)
Coughlin: King
Yuhas: King
