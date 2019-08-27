Moin Siddiqui and John Canelopoulos scored in the first half and Aagam Shah added an insurance goal in the final 45 minutes to lift Northville to 3-1 boys soccer victory over Canton Tuesday.
Evan Morrison scored Canton's lone goal. Goalkeeper Robert Damron made four saves for Northville (1-1).
