Dave Goricki previews the prep football season

Detroit – The Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic will celebrate its 15th anniversary this week at Wayne State University’s Adams Field with two games each on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Dave Beachnau has been the head of the Detroit Sports Commission since 2001 and has helped bring in elite events, including hockey’s Frozen Four and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament first- and second-round games.

Beachnau sees an opportunity to one day bring college football’s national championship game to Ford Field, as well as the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament to the Motor City.

But while Beachnau is always looking to the future, he is also proud of what’s going on this week at Wayne State.

“I never would have imagined that the event would evolve to what it is,” said Beachnau of first bringing the Prep Kickoff Classic to Eastern Michigan University’s Rynearson Stadium in 2005 with a one-day, four-game event before moving it to Adams Field in 2011.

“Now we have schools calling us wanting to get into the event. We now have some of the top teams in not only the area, but in the state. We’ve had over 80 schools participate over the last 14 years.”

This week’s games:

►Thursday: Birmingham Brother Rice vs. Utica Eisenhower, 4 p.m.; Chippewa Valley vs. Saline, 7 p.m.

►Friday: Birmingham Groves vs. Grosse Pointe South, 4 p.m.; Muskegon vs. Warren De La Salle, 7 p.m.

►Saturday: Detroit Catholic Central vs. Detroit King, 1 p.m.; Detroit Cass Tech vs. Wendell Phillips Academy, 4 p.m.

Xenith, a football manufacturing company in Detroit, is the primary sponsor of the event.

“It’s now our third year as the headline sponsor, so for us to support our local community is something that is incredibly important for us,” said Xenith CEO Ryan Sullivan.

Detroit News 2019 top high school football players
The Detroit News' top 25 Michigan high school football players, compiled by David Goricki. The list includes Detroit King running back Peny Boone
Go through the gallery for a look at The Detroit News' top 25 Michigan high school football players, compiled by David Goricki. The list includes Detroit King running back Peny Boone (pictured) Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
2. Braiden McGregor, 6-6, 260, senior, TE/DE, Port Huron Northern. McGregor, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound four-star two-way player, will play defensive end at Michigan, planning to enroll early this January. He had 99 tackles, 13 for lost yardage, eight sacks and 29 quarterback hits last year.
1. Justin Rogers, 6-3, 311, senior, OL/DL, Oak Park. A four-star lineman, Justin Rogers has developed into one of the premier players in the nation. A Kentucky commit who can dominate on both sides of the ball, Rogers showed his ability to consistently get into the backfield lats season, getting in on 22 tackles for loss, seven sacks while forcing four fumbles to help Oak Park win the OAA White division championship. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
2. Braiden McGregor, 6-6, 260, senior, TE/DE, Port Huron Northern. McGregor, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound four-star two-way player, will play defensive end at Michigan, planning to enroll early this January. He had 99 tackles, 13 for lost yardage, eight sacks and 29 quarterback hits last year.
2. Braiden McGregor, 6-6, 260, senior, TE/DE, Port Huron Northern. McGregor, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound four-star two-way player, will play defensive end at Michigan, planning to enroll early this January. He had 99 tackles, 13 for lost yardage, eight sacks and 29 quarterback hits last year. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
3. Enzo Jennings, 6-1, 190, senior, athlete, Oak Park. Jennings, a four-star defensive back, is an outstanding cover man who is physical enough to play safety. He had five interceptions last season to help Oak Park win the OAA White division championship. “He really holds us together back in the secondary and is a great special teams player,” coach Greg Carter said. “He’s been fabulous since he’s been here. He’s gotten bigger, stronger and faster, just is a guy who has gotten better every year.” Jennings will play at Penn State.
3. Enzo Jennings, 6-1, 190, senior, athlete, Oak Park. Jennings, a four-star defensive back, is an outstanding cover man who is physical enough to play safety. He had five interceptions last season to help Oak Park win the OAA White division championship. “He really holds us together back in the secondary and is a great special teams player,” coach Greg Carter said. “He’s been fabulous since he’s been here. He’s gotten bigger, stronger and faster, just is a guy who has gotten better every year.” Jennings will play at Penn State. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
5. Makari Paige, 6-3, 190, senior, S, West Bloomfield. Paige, a four-star safety, is fast and physical, and a big reason why West Bloomfield advanced to the Division 1 state championship game in 2017 and made another deep postseason run last season. "He plays multiple position, plays free safety, strong safety, outside backer, cornerback," coach Ron Bellamy said of Paige, who has 4.5 speed and is headed to play at Michigan next year. "He's a kid that we're going to move around to cause havoc for offenses."
4. Garrett Dellinger, 6-4, 280, junior, T/DT, Clarkston. Dellinger has joined Rocco Spindler to anchor the offensive and defensive lines during their first two years, helping Clarkston reach the Division 1 state championship game both times, winning in 2017 and losing the title game last year. Dellinger, who is ranked as the No. 1 tackle in the nation by 247Sports for the 2021 class, missed the majority of the postseason last year due to a shoulder injury. “Delly had a torn labrum, had surgery back in December on one side, then had to go back and have a second one (other side) in March,” Clarkston coach Kurt Richardson said. “He’s ready to go, gaining strength. He’s a hard worker, a tremendous leader and has long arms which helps him on both sides of the ball.” Dellinger, a four-star lineman, has multiple offers from national powers, including Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan. 247Sports
6. Rocco Spindler, 6-4, 305, junior, G/DT, Clarkston. Spindler, son of former Lions defensive tackle Marc Spindler, has made a name for himself during his first two years at Clarkston, helping his team to back-to-back Division 1 state title game appearances. "Rocco obviously has a lot of talent, but he also has tremendous work ethic," said coach Kurt Richardson of Spindler, who had labrum surgery in December. "He's out here with speed and agility with one guy, then goes in and lifts. He's a tremendous leader, leads by example and is a class kid." Spindler, a four-star lineman, has multiple offers from national powers, including Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
5. Makari Paige, 6-3, 190, senior, S, West Bloomfield. Paige, a four-star safety, is fast and physical, and a big reason why West Bloomfield advanced to the Division 1 state championship game in 2017 and made another deep postseason run last season. “He plays multiple position, plays free safety, strong safety, outside backer, cornerback,” coach Ron Bellamy said of Paige, who has 4.5 speed and is headed to play at Michigan next year. “He’s a kid that we’re going to move around to cause havoc for offenses.” Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
7. Damon Payne, 6-3, 290, Jr., tackle, Belleville (gray shirt). Payne is a four-star lineman, considered to be the No. 4-ranked defensive tackle in the 2021 class by 247Sports. He was offered by Georgia in the eighth grade and has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan and Michigan State. He got in on 42 tackles last season, 12 TFL, including nine sacks, returning a fumble for a TD. "He's never coming off the field, will even play tight end since he has such a great skill set," coach Jermain Crowell said of Payne, who is benching 350 pounds and squatting 460.
6. Rocco Spindler, 6-4, 305, junior, G/DT, Clarkston. Spindler, son of former Lions defensive tackle Marc Spindler, has made a name for himself during his first two years at Clarkston, helping his team to back-to-back Division 1 state title game appearances. “Rocco obviously has a lot of talent, but he also has tremendous work ethic,” said coach Kurt Richardson of Spindler, who had labrum surgery in December. “He’s out here with speed and agility with one guy, then goes in and lifts. He’s a tremendous leader, leads by example and is a class kid.” Spindler, a four-star lineman, has multiple offers from national powers, including Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
8. Cameron Martinez, 5-11, 180, senior, QB, Muskegon. Martinez was a playmaker for Muskegon while playing quarterback last season, rushing for 2,527 yards and 38 TDs, including a modern-day school-record 352 yards (23 carries) and six TDs in a 55-35 win over crosstown rival Muskegon Mona Shores. He ran for 211 yards on 37 carries in the Division 3 state title game loss to Detroit King at Ford Field. "He's physical and not afraid of contact, shifty, explosive, a downhill runner who is patient and is great where he can stop and start with great acceleration," coach Shane Fairfield said. Martinez will play next year at Ohio State.
7. Damon Payne, 6-3, 290, Jr., tackle, Belleville (gray shirt). Payne is a four-star lineman, considered to be the No. 4-ranked defensive tackle in the 2021 class by 247Sports. He was offered by Georgia in the eighth grade and has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan and Michigan State. He got in on 42 tackles last season, 12 TFL, including nine sacks, returning a fumble for a TD. “He’s never coming off the field, will even play tight end since he has such a great skill set,” coach Jermain Crowell said of Payne, who is benching 350 pounds and squatting 460. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
9. Rashawn Williams, 6-1, 185, senior, WR, Detroit King. Williams first put himself on the radar his sophomore year, earning an offer from Ohio State. He had 31 receptions for 546 yards and eight TDs last season to help King win the Division 3 state championship. "Rashawn is a wide receiver with great hands," coach Tyrone Spencer said. "He runs routes well and plays under control." Williams will play at Indiana.
8. Cameron Martinez, 5-11, 180, senior, QB, Muskegon. Martinez was a playmaker for Muskegon while playing quarterback last season, rushing for 2,527 yards and 38 TDs, including a modern-day school-record 352 yards (23 carries) and six TDs in a 55-35 win over crosstown rival Muskegon Mona Shores. He ran for 211 yards on 37 carries in the Division 3 state title game loss to Detroit King at Ford Field. “He’s physical and not afraid of contact, shifty, explosive, a downhill runner who is patient and is great where he can stop and start with great acceleration,” coach Shane Fairfield said. Martinez will play next year at Ohio State. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit
9. Rashawn Williams, 6-1, 185, senior, WR, Detroit King. Williams first put himself on the radar his sophomore year, earning an offer from Ohio State. He had 31 receptions for 546 yards and eight TDs last season to help King win the Division 3 state championship. “Rashawn is a wide receiver with great hands,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He runs routes well and plays under control.” Williams will play at Indiana.
9. Rashawn Williams, 6-1, 185, senior, WR, Detroit King. Williams first put himself on the radar his sophomore year, earning an offer from Ohio State. He had 31 receptions for 546 yards and eight TDs last season to help King win the Division 3 state championship. “Rashawn is a wide receiver with great hands,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He runs routes well and plays under control.” Williams will play at Indiana. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
11. Andre Seldon, 5-9, 160, senior, CB, Belleville. Seldon is an outstanding athlete and versatile player, showing his ability to play cornerback, safety while also being a valuable special teams player. "He's an explosive playmaker in the secondary, an outstanding cover man, who will also play receiver and return punts and kickoffs for us," coach Jermain Crowell said. Seldon will play at Michigan.
10. Maliq Carr, 6-5, 230, senior, WR, Oak Park. Carr is a big-play receiver, hauling in 21 passes for 815 yards and nine TDs last season to gain attention from such national powers as Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M before narrowing his final five to Michigan, Georgia, Auburn, LSU and Purdue. He plans to make his decision on Oct. 11, his 18th birthday. “He’s a good player; the best thing I could say about Maliq is he’s always been a hard worker,” coach Greg Carter said. “He works really hard to improve on his craft, nobody is going to outwork him, and that along with his talent is a big plus. He’s getting better as a route runner, has exceptional hands and he’ll fight for the ball. He’s a competitor who wants to be the best.” Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
12. Peny Boone, 6-2, 225, senior, RB, Detroit King. Boone showed his potential during the state playoffs when he rushed for the majority of his 961 yards and 11 TDs, including 250 yards in a district final win over Warren Woods Tower, 148 yards in a state semifinal win over DeWitt, then 111 yards, including a 52-yard TD in a Division 3 state title game win over Muskegon at Ford Field. "Peny Boone is big, athletic and fast at running back," coach Tyrone Spencer said. "He's also a good receiver." Boone will play next year at Maryland.
11. Andre Seldon, 5-9, 160, senior, CB, Belleville. Seldon is an outstanding athlete and versatile player, showing his ability to play cornerback, safety while also being a valuable special teams player. “He’s an explosive playmaker in the secondary, an outstanding cover man, who will also play receiver and return punts and kickoffs for us,” coach Jermain Crowell said. Seldon will play at Michigan. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
13. Grant Toutant, 6-7, 320, senior, OT, Warren De La Salle. Toutant has been a dominant force on the offensive line, helping De La Salle win consecutive Division 2 state championships. "He's always been tall and is very flexible," coach Mike Giannone said. "The one thing that Grant has is a great work ethic. He does exactly what you tell him, and he'll continue to do it until he masters it. In that respect, he's very easy to coach. He's just a workaholic in the weight room, benches 335 pounds, squatting 550. He has great feet, has a good punch, and he's starting to get that mean streak." Toutant will play next year at Ohio State.
12. Peny Boone, 6-2, 225, senior, RB, Detroit King. Boone showed his potential during the state playoffs when he rushed for the majority of his 961 yards and 11 TDs, including 250 yards in a district final win over Warren Woods Tower, 148 yards in a state semifinal win over DeWitt, then 111 yards, including a 52-yard TD in a Division 3 state title game win over Muskegon at Ford Field. “Peny Boone is big, athletic and fast at running back,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He’s also a good receiver.” Boone will play next year at Maryland. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
14. Bryce Mostella, 6-6, 240, Sr., DE, East Kentwood. Mostella causes damage from the edge, using his size and quickness to put pressure on the quarterback while hauling down ball carriers. "He's a legit 6-6 and a half and 240, and he just has a motor where he can go all day," coach Tony Kimbrough said. "He's very good technique-wise, and he's physical too. He has long arms, just never stops and it's rare to see that at the high school level." Mostella will play next year at Penn State.
13. Grant Toutant, 6-7, 320, senior, OT, Warren De La Salle. Toutant has been a dominant force on the offensive line, helping De La Salle win consecutive Division 2 state championships. “He’s always been tall and is very flexible,” coach Mike Giannone said. “The one thing that Grant has is a great work ethic. He does exactly what you tell him, and he’ll continue to do it until he masters it. In that respect, he’s very easy to coach. He’s just a workaholic in the weight room, benches 335 pounds, squatting 550. He has great feet, has a good punch, and he’s starting to get that mean streak.” Toutant will play next year at Ohio State. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
15. Cornell Wheeler, 6-1, 220, senior, LB, West Bloomfield. Wheeler showed his ability to go sideline to sideline to haul down running backs, receivers and quarterbacks, getting in on 146 tackles, including 11 for lost yardage during his junior year. "He's an old-school player, a hard-nosed kid that if he hits you, you stop moving," coach Ron Bellamy said. "He's just a super-coachable kid who loves football." Wheeler will play at Michigan.
14. Bryce Mostella, 6-6, 240, Sr., DE, East Kentwood. Mostella causes damage from the edge, using his size and quickness to put pressure on the quarterback while hauling down ball carriers. “He’s a legit 6-6 and a half and 240, and he just has a motor where he can go all day,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. “He’s very good technique-wise, and he’s physical too. He has long arms, just never stops and it’s rare to see that at the high school level.” Mostella will play next year at Penn State. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
16. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, 6-1, 180, senior, WR/CB, Walled Lake Western. Yaseen has great speed and outstanding hands, grabbing 53 passes for 964 yards and 10 TDs last season. He also intercepted three passes from his secondary spot last year, and is expected to play more on defense his senior season. Yaseen will play next year at Northwestern.
15. Cornell Wheeler, 6-1, 220, senior, LB, West Bloomfield. Wheeler showed his ability to go sideline to sideline to haul down running backs, receivers and quarterbacks, getting in on 146 tackles, including 11 for lost yardage during his junior year. “He’s an old-school player, a hard-nosed kid that if he hits you, you stop moving,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “He’s just a super-coachable kid who loves football.” Wheeler will play at Michigan. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
16. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, 6-1, 180, senior, WR/CB, Walled Lake Western. Yaseen has great speed and outstanding hands, grabbing 53 passes for 964 yards and 10 TDs last season. He also intercepted three passes from his secondary spot last year, and is expected to play more on defense his senior season. Yaseen will play next year at Northwestern.
16. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, 6-1, 180, senior, WR/CB, Walled Lake Western. Yaseen has great speed and outstanding hands, grabbing 53 passes for 964 yards and 10 TDs last season. He also intercepted three passes from his secondary spot last year, and is expected to play more on defense his senior season. Yaseen will play next year at Northwestern. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
17. Deondre Buford, 6-5, 265, senior, T, Detroit King. Buford, a four-star tackle according to 247Sports, will be opening holes for standout running back Peny Boone while protecting freshman quarterback Dante Moore to try and help King repeat as state champs. “Deon Buford is a big, athletic lineman who only gave up two sacks last season,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He also helped pave the way for Dequan Finn, Peny Boone and Shondel Hardnett to rush for a little over 2,500 yards as a team.” Buford has committed to Kentucky.
17. Deondre Buford, 6-5, 265, senior, T, Detroit King. Buford, a four-star tackle according to 247Sports, will be opening holes for standout running back Peny Boone while protecting freshman quarterback Dante Moore to try and help King repeat as state champs. “Deon Buford is a big, athletic lineman who only gave up two sacks last season,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He also helped pave the way for Dequan Finn, Peny Boone and Shondel Hardnett to rush for a little over 2,500 yards as a team.” Buford has committed to Kentucky. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
19. Josh Priebe, 6-5, 280, senior, G/T, Edwardsburg. Priebe was an outstanding run blocker last season to help Edwardsburg defeat Chelsea at Ford Field for the Division 4 state championship. He had offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa, but will play at Northwestern. "He's big and strong, has long arms and moves very well," coach Kevin Bartz said. "He did a lot of pulling around the edge last year and plays guard for us, but college coaches like his mobility, his great feet and visualize him playing tackle."
18. Donovan Edwards, 5-11, 205, junior, RB, West Bloomfield. Edwards used his 4.5 speed to rush for 700 yards, averaging seven yards a carry before suffering an ankle injury which sidelined him for the final five games, including the entire postseason. He has 30 offers, including Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State. “Donovan is one of the top backs in the nation,” coach Ron Bellamy said of Edwards, who is the No. 4 running back in the nation for the 2021 class according to 247Sports Composite. “We’re going to rely on his versatility, because as good as he is in the backfield, he can pose problems for opposing defenses as a receiver as well, and the return game. He’s going to get his 20-plus touches a game, but they are going to be all over the field. We want to create some conflict with the defense and create some mismatches that go in our favor.” Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
20. (tie) Dallas Fincher, 6-4, 280, senior, OL, East Kentwood. Fincher played alongside one of the state's premier tackles in Logan Brown (Wisconsin) last year, and now will put himself on center stage during his senior year. "He's playing center for us, and I think that's what he'll play at the next level," coach Tony Kimbrough said. "He's just a great technician. He's smart. He knows the offense. He knows defenses and communicates well. He does a great job in pass block, run block. He's solid." Fincher will play next year at Michigan State.
19. Josh Priebe, 6-5, 280, senior, G/T, Edwardsburg. Priebe was an outstanding run blocker last season to help Edwardsburg defeat Chelsea at Ford Field for the Division 4 state championship. He had offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa, but will play at Northwestern. “He’s big and strong, has long arms and moves very well,” coach Kevin Bartz said. “He did a lot of pulling around the edge last year and plays guard for us, but college coaches like his mobility, his great feet and visualize him playing tackle.” Allen Trieu, 247Sports
20. (tie) Earnest Sanders, 6-3, 195, senior, WR, Flint Beecher. Sanders, also a standout basketball player, is one of the best multi-sports athletes in the state. He had 44 receptions for 1,000 yards and 25 TDs last season for Beecher. Sanders will play at Kentucky.
20. (tie) Dallas Fincher, 6-4, 280, senior, OL, East Kentwood. Fincher played alongside one of the state’s premier tackles in Logan Brown (Wisconsin) last year, and now will put himself on center stage during his senior year. “He’s playing center for us, and I think that’s what he’ll play at the next level,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. “He’s just a great technician. He’s smart. He knows the offense. He knows defenses and communicates well. He does a great job in pass block, run block. He’s solid.” Fincher will play next year at Michigan State. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
20. (tie) Earnest Sanders, 6-3, 195, senior, WR, Flint Beecher. Sanders, also a standout basketball player, is one of the best multi-sports athletes in the state. He had 44 receptions for 1,000 yards and 25 TDs last season for Beecher. Sanders will play at Kentucky.
20. (tie) Earnest Sanders, 6-3, 195, senior, WR, Flint Beecher. Sanders, also a standout basketball player, is one of the best multi-sports athletes in the state. He had 44 receptions for 1,000 yards and 25 TDs last season for Beecher. Sanders will play at Kentucky. 247Sports
    Former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner played in the Prep Kickoff Classic while playing for Inkster a decade ago at Rynearson Stadium, losing to Ann Arbor Pioneer, 35-32, when Pioneer scored a last-second TD.

    “It was a great opportunity for us,” Gardner said. “I remember us driving and scoring, then they scored a touchdown like with no time remaining. We played at Ford Field (state championship game) the year before, but we had a lot of new kids that didn’t play, but then had the chance to play on the big stage in that opener.

    “Not many people remember, but we started 0-2 after being ranked No. 1 in the state. We didn’t have any home games that year, but played some Ohio teams, got on a roll, got in the playoffs and dominated, reaching the state championship game.”

    Gardner will have special interest in the King vs. Catholic Central game. Gardner helped mentor King freshman quarterback Dante “DJ” Moore, who was offered a scholarship by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh as a seventh grader.

    “I think this is a great opportunity for him to just show everybody that everybody has been right about him, since there’s been a lot of good that’s been said about him,” said Gardner of Moore. “Sometimes you get scared for a kid who has not really faced a whole lot of adversity, but I think he’s been prepared very well, and I think he’ll be just fine.

    “He’s really tough, can throw the ball well. He’s accurate and moves in the pocket really well. He’s just very mature for his age and has a great opportunity to maybe go four years in a row and win state championships and be the best quarterback to ever come out of the state.”

    Top games

    ►No. 10 Chippewa Valley vs. No. 18 Saline, Thursday, 7 p.m., at Wayne State: Chippewa Valley won the Division 1 state title last season with a 14-0 record. It lost its quarterback Tommy Schuster (North Dakota), linebacker Marcel Lewis (Michigan State) and cornerback/receiver David Ellis (Indiana), but returns a physical running back in Myren Harris. He will be running behind an experienced offensive line that brings back four starters. Saline will be testing Harris and Chippewa Valley first-year starting quarterback Josh Kulka with a strong defense, led by Air Force-bound linebacker Alex Morrison. Pick: Chippewa Valley by 4.

    ►No. 5 Clarkston vs. No. 8 Southfield A&T, Friday, 3 p.m., at West Bloomfield: Clarkston is the top program in the state the last six years, winning three state championships and losing to Chippewa Valley 31-30 in last year’s Division 1 title game. Four-star two-way junior linemen Garrett Dellinger and Rocco Spindler return for Clarkston. A&T should be much improved from last year’s 3-6 team with elite receivers in Washington State-bound Christian Fitzpatrick (Waterford Mott) and junior Robert Army (Detroit Renaissance) transferring in to work with standout quarterback Anthony Romphf (Florida Atlantic). Pick: Clarkston by 1.

    ►No. 3 Oak Park at No. 1 West Bloomfield, Friday, 7 p.m.: This showdown will have six of the state’s top 20 players competing, including the No. 1 player in Oak Park four-star tackle Justin Rogers (Kentucky), along with his teammates Enzo Jennings (No. 3, cornerback) and Maliq Carr (No. 10, receiver). West Bloomfield returns 15 starters from a team that lost to Belleville 13-10 in a Division 1 regional final, led by Michigan-bound safety Makari Paige (No. 5), Michigan-bound linebacker Cornell Wheeler (No. 15) and four-star junior running back Donovan Edwards (No. 18). Look for two-year starting quarterback C.J. Harris to be the difference. Pick: West Bloomfield by 6.

    ►No. 6 Muskegon vs. No. 7 Warren De La Salle, Friday, 7 p.m., at Wayne State: The teams played in state championship games at Ford Field last November with De La Salle defeating Muskegon Mona Shores in the Division 2 title game while Muskegon lost to Detroit King in the Division 3 battle. Muskegon will showcase quarterback Cameron Martinez (Ohio State), who rushed for 2,527 yards and 38 TDs, including 352 yards in a 55-35 win over Mona Shores and 291 yards and five TDs in a season-opening 36-21 win over De La Salle. De La Salle returns Ohio State-bound Grant Toutant, a two-way lineman. Pick: Muskegon by 6.

    ►No. 2 Detroit King vs. No. 17 Detroit Catholic Central, Saturday, 1 p.m., at Wayne State: King, the defending Division 3 state champion, showcases arguably the top running back (Peny Boone, Maryland) and receiver (Rashawn Williams, Indiana) in the state, a reason it is ranked No. 2 by The Detroit News and No. 23 nationally by USA Today. Freshman Dante Moore will be taking over at quarterback, replacing Dequan Finn, who has moved on to Toledo. Catholic Central, which split its Catholic League series with defending Division 2 state champion Warren De La Salle, has a strong defense, led by linebacker Brendin Yatooma. Pick: King by 8.

