CLOSE

Warren De La Salle football coach Mike Giannone talks about his team's 41-7 loss to Muskegon on opening weekend Eric Coughlin, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Warren De La Salle football may be back-to-back Division 2 champions, but Muskegon has its number.

For the second straight season, De La Salle lost to Muskegon in the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State to open the season, this time a 41-7 drubbing.

“I know we’re really good,” Muskegon coach Shane Fairfield said. “We showed it tonight against a great program. We’re really excited that the team (Muskegon) played so well on defense. On offense, I didn’t know that we were going to put 41 (points) on the board, but I knew we had the ability to.”

Ohio State-commit Cameron Martinez was too much for De La Salle to handle on Friday night. The senior quarterback gashed the De La Salle defense to the tune of 182 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns. Martinez struggled throwing but did chip in on the receiving end of things with a 12-yard catch.

More: High school football scoreboard: Week 1

More: 'We couldn't stop them': Southfield A&T runs over Clarkston

“If I can come out here and get the win I’m fine with whatever happens,” Martinez said. “I think they (De La Salle) prepared for me well, especially after what happened last year. We do have young players all over, so when we were able to adjust, we were able to finish it out.”

Said Fairfield: “When you’re blocking for an Ohio State commit it brings a little more out of you. Sometimes you might take a play off, but now they know that all eyes are on them.”

Fairfield highlighted that Martinez still has a lot of skills that he hasn’t shown yet.

“His receiver ability,” Fairfield said. “As (backup quarterback Amari) Crowley gets more experience you’ll see Martinez catch the football, 50-50 balls, he’s a hawk. The dude can go get the football. You’re going to see him fly around on defense, and he’s a punt returner and kick returner. As the games start to get bigger, you’re going to see us get the most out of him before Ohio State gets him.”

CLOSE

Cameron Martinez talks about Muskegon's 41-7 win over Warren De La Salle. Eric Coughlin, The Detroit News

De La Salle, ranked No. 7 by The Detroit News, had trouble moving the ball all night, harassed by Muskegon senior linebacker Kolbe Lewis, sophomore cornerback Myles Watson, who snagged an interception, and junior linebacker Desjuan Lindsay.

Muskegon, ranked No. 6 by The News, took advantage of De La Salle fumbling on its first possession with a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Martinez to make it 7-0.

De La Salle got its only score on a fumble and penalty-aided drive in the second quarter. Junior running back Brett Stanley juked a defender near the line of scrimmage and bolted into the end zone from 17 yards out to tie it. Stanley finished with 44 yards rushing on five carries.

More: Friday's prep football: West Bloomfield capitalizes on Oak Park's miscues

Muskegon answered right back with a sustained drive capped by a 2-yard scoring run from Martinez and then lengthened its lead just before the end of the first half when Martinez broke loose on the right side and outran De La Salle’s entire defense for a 62-yard touchdown run to make it 21-7.

In the third quarter, after a long kickoff return, senior Muskegon receiver Japrie Henderson scooted into the end zone from nine yards out, and the rout was on.

Late Muskegon touchdowns from senior wide receiver Tarran Walker and senior running back Tommy Watts put things officially out of reach.

“I’m hoping it’s an aberration,” De La Salle coach Mike Giannone said about his team’s performance. “Defensively, I thought we did some good things. We’re young, but so what? We’re going to have to grow up fast. It looked like we hadn’t even practiced. They even got here before us. We got beat in every aspect of the game. We’ll find the good things that we did, and we’ll be back, just like we have before.”

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.

Muskegon 41, Warren De La Salle 7
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

De La Salle's Michael Young (92) and Derrelle Murray (89) try to get the ball from Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez in the first half. Muskegon vs Warren De La Salle at the 2019 Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University in Detroit on Aug. 30, 2019.
Buy Photo
Warren De La Salle's Michael Young (92) and Derrelle Murray (89) try to get the ball from Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez during the first half of the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University in Detroit on Aug. 30, 2019. Muskegon won, 41-7. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
De La Salle's Michael Young (92) Derrelle Murray (89) try to get the ball from Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez in the first half.
Buy Photo
De La Salle's Michael Young (92) Derrelle Murray (89) try to get the ball from Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
De La Salle's Michael Young (92) and Derrelle Murray (89) try to get the ball from Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez in the first half.
Buy Photo
De La Salle's Michael Young (92) and Derrelle Murray (89) try to get the ball from Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
De La Salle quarterback Anthony Stepnitz (11) about to pass in the first half.
Buy Photo
De La Salle quarterback Anthony Stepnitz (11) about to pass in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
De La Salle's Brett Stanley (30) reacts after not making a catch under coverage by Muskegon's Tyreese Oakes (6) and Kolbe Lewis in the first half.
Buy Photo
De La Salle's Brett Stanley (30) reacts after not making a catch under coverage by Muskegon's Tyreese Oakes (6) and Kolbe Lewis in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
De La Salle's Matthew Bushon (5) and Braden Babich (6) try to bring down Muskegon's Quenten Reynolds (2) in the first half.
Buy Photo
De La Salle's Matthew Bushon (5) and Braden Babich (6) try to bring down Muskegon's Quenten Reynolds (2) in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
De La Salle's Matthew Bushon (5) and Braden Babich (6) try to bring down Muskegon's Quenten Reynolds (2) in the first half.
Buy Photo
De La Salle's Matthew Bushon (5) and Braden Babich (6) try to bring down Muskegon's Quenten Reynolds (2) in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
De La Salle defenders have a hard time bringing down Muskegon's Quenten Reynolds (2) in the first half.
Buy Photo
De La Salle defenders have a hard time bringing down Muskegon's Quenten Reynolds (2) in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
De La Salle's William Beesley (33) and teammates lift up Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez in order to tackle him in the first half.
Buy Photo
De La Salle's William Beesley (33) and teammates lift up Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez in order to tackle him in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
De La Salle quarterback Anthony Stepnitz (11) gets rid of the ball before being hit by Muskegon's Jordan Porter (33) in the first half.
Buy Photo
De La Salle quarterback Anthony Stepnitz (11) gets rid of the ball before being hit by Muskegon's Jordan Porter (33) in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
De La Salle quarterback Anthony Stepnitz (11) runs the ball in the first half.
Buy Photo
De La Salle quarterback Anthony Stepnitz (11) runs the ball in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
De La Salle head coach Mike Giannone talks with his team in the first half.
Buy Photo
De La Salle head coach Mike Giannone talks with his team in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Muskegon head coach Shane Fairfield in the first half.
Buy Photo
Muskegon head coach Shane Fairfield in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Muskegon's Quenten Reynolds (2) breaks free from the grip of De La Salle's Tyler Gerling (4) in the first half.
Buy Photo
Muskegon's Quenten Reynolds (2) breaks free from the grip of De La Salle's Tyler Gerling (4) in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Muskegon's Kolbe Lewis (7) tackles De La Salle's Muzanenhamo Kahari (20) in the first half.
Buy Photo
Muskegon's Kolbe Lewis (7) tackles De La Salle's Muzanenhamo Kahari (20) in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Muskegon's Quenten Reynolds tries to tackle De La Salle's Brett Stanley (30) in the second half.
Buy Photo
Muskegon's Quenten Reynolds tries to tackle De La Salle's Brett Stanley (30) in the second half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
De La Salle's Braden Babich cannot hold onto this catch being chased by Muskegon's Kolbe Lewis, left, in the first half.
Buy Photo
De La Salle's Braden Babich cannot hold onto this catch while being chased by Muskegon's Kolbe Lewis, left, in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez (13) runs through a hole and evades tackles fora long touchdown run in the first half.
Buy Photo
Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez (13) runs through a hole and evades tackles for a long touchdown run in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Muskegon's Myles Watson (16) runs the ball in the first half.
Buy Photo
Muskegon's Myles Watson (16) runs the ball in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
De La Salle's William Beesley (33) leaps towards Muskegon's Myles Watson (16) in the first half.
Buy Photo
De La Salle's William Beesley (33) leaps towards Muskegon's Myles Watson (16) in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
De La Salle's Galiko Lovelace (3) tackles Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez (13) in the first half.
Buy Photo
De La Salle's Galiko Lovelace (3) tackles Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez (13) in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
De La Salle's Brett Stanley (30) runs the ball in the first half.
Buy Photo
De La Salle's Brett Stanley (30) runs the ball in the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE