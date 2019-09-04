LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 2 of the high school football season.

Gibraltar Carlson at Woodhaven

Goricki: Woodhaven

Beard: Woodhaven

Coughlin: Woodhaven

Yuhas: Gibraltar Carlson

Belleville at Livonia Churchill

Goricki: Belleville (best bet)

Beard: Belleville

Coughlin: Belleville

Yuhas: Belleville (best bet)

Canton at Northville

Goricki: Canton

Beard: Northville

Coughlin: Northville

Yuhas: Canton

Livonia Franklin at Dearborn

Goricki: Livonia Franklin

Beard: Livonia Franklin

Coughlin: Livonia Franklin

Yuhas: Livonia Franklin

Walled Lake Western at South Lyon East

Goricki: Walled Lake Western

Beard: Walled Lake Western

Coughlin: South Lyon East

Yuhas: Walled Lake Western

Port Huron Northern at Romeo

Goricki: Port Huron Northern

Beard: Romeo

Coughlin: Romeo

Yuhas: Port Huron Northern

Roseville at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Beard: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (best bet)

Coughlin: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (best bet)

Yuhas: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Warren Cousino at Utica Eisenhower

Goricki: Utica Eisenhower

Beard: Utica Eisenhower

Coughlin: Utica Eisenhower

Yuhas: Utica Eisenhower

Birmingham Groves at West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Coughlin: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

Southfield A&T at Lake Orion

Goricki: Southfield A&T

Beard: Southfield A&T

Coughlin: Southfield A&T

Yuhas: Southfield A&T

Muskegon at Detroit King

Goricki: Detroit King

Beard: Muskegon

Coughlin: Muskegon

Yuhas: Muskegon

Toledo Whitmer at Detroit Catholic Central

Goricki: Detroit Catholic Central

Beard: Toledo Whitmer

Coughlin: Detroit Catholic Central

Yuhas: Detroit Catholic Central

Trenton at South Lyon

Goricki: South Lyon

Beard: South Lyon

Coughlin: South Lyon

Yuhas: South Lyon

Dearborn Divine Child at Detroit Loyola

Goricki: Detroit Loyola

Beard: Detroit Loyola

Coughlin: Detroit Loyola

Yuhas: Detroit Loyola

Detroit Cass Tech at Lakewood St. Edward

Goricki: Lakewood St. Edward

Beard: Detroit Cass Tech

Coughlin: Lakewood St. Edward

Yuhas: Lakewood St. Edward

Overall results

► Goricki — 8-7, 1-0 best bet

► Beard —  7-8, 0-1

► Coughlin —  8-7, 1-0

► Yuhas —  7-8, 0-1

