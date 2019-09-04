David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 2 of the high school football season.
Gibraltar Carlson at Woodhaven
Goricki: Woodhaven
Beard: Woodhaven
Coughlin: Woodhaven
Yuhas: Gibraltar Carlson
Belleville at Livonia Churchill
Goricki: Belleville (best bet)
Beard: Belleville
Coughlin: Belleville
Yuhas: Belleville (best bet)
Canton at Northville
Goricki: Canton
Beard: Northville
Coughlin: Northville
Yuhas: Canton
Livonia Franklin at Dearborn
Goricki: Livonia Franklin
Beard: Livonia Franklin
Coughlin: Livonia Franklin
Yuhas: Livonia Franklin
Walled Lake Western at South Lyon East
Goricki: Walled Lake Western
Beard: Walled Lake Western
Coughlin: South Lyon East
Yuhas: Walled Lake Western
Port Huron Northern at Romeo
Goricki: Port Huron Northern
Beard: Romeo
Coughlin: Romeo
Yuhas: Port Huron Northern
Roseville at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Beard: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (best bet)
Coughlin: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (best bet)
Yuhas: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Warren Cousino at Utica Eisenhower
Goricki: Utica Eisenhower
Beard: Utica Eisenhower
Coughlin: Utica Eisenhower
Yuhas: Utica Eisenhower
Birmingham Groves at West Bloomfield
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Coughlin: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: West Bloomfield
Southfield A&T at Lake Orion
Goricki: Southfield A&T
Beard: Southfield A&T
Coughlin: Southfield A&T
Yuhas: Southfield A&T
Muskegon at Detroit King
Goricki: Detroit King
Beard: Muskegon
Coughlin: Muskegon
Yuhas: Muskegon
Toledo Whitmer at Detroit Catholic Central
Goricki: Detroit Catholic Central
Beard: Toledo Whitmer
Coughlin: Detroit Catholic Central
Yuhas: Detroit Catholic Central
Trenton at South Lyon
Goricki: South Lyon
Beard: South Lyon
Coughlin: South Lyon
Yuhas: South Lyon
Dearborn Divine Child at Detroit Loyola
Goricki: Detroit Loyola
Beard: Detroit Loyola
Coughlin: Detroit Loyola
Yuhas: Detroit Loyola
Detroit Cass Tech at Lakewood St. Edward
Goricki: Lakewood St. Edward
Beard: Detroit Cass Tech
Coughlin: Lakewood St. Edward
Yuhas: Lakewood St. Edward
Overall results
► Goricki — 8-7, 1-0 best bet
► Beard — 7-8, 0-1
► Coughlin — 8-7, 1-0
► Yuhas — 7-8, 0-1
