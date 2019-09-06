Detroit Denby vs. Ecorse
Detroit Denby's Marques Bridges celebrates with quarterback LaCraig Shorter after Shorter's touchdown run in the first quarter at Edwin Denby High School in Detroit on September 6, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ecorse's Darryl Cooper bounces off Denby's LaCraig Shorter on a run in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Denby's Brandon Grimes looks for running room in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Denby's Semaj McDonald rumbles into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Denby's Cameron Jackson gets ahold of Ecorse's DeAndre Gaines and doesn't let go in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Denby's Latrell Thompkins slams into Ecorse's Nate Ward on a kick return in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Denby's defense devours Ecrose quarterback Darius Cross for a sack in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Denby's Semaj McDonald brings down Ecorse's Nate Ward in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ecorse's DeAmndre Gaines' punt is blocked by Denby's Karl Foster and recovered by quarterback LaCraig Shorter and taken into the end zone for a score in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Denby's Mark Haygood sacks Ecorse's Darius Cross in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Denby's Cameron Jackson runs back a punt in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Denby lineman Javier Johnson crushes Ecorse's DeAndre Gaines going in for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Denby's Marques Bridges and Javier Johnson celebrate Johnson's touchdown run in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Denby's Latrell Thompkins jokes around for the camera after his touchdown reception in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Denby quarterback Brandon Grimes runs in past Ecorse's P.J. McCalleb for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Denby quarterback Brandon Grimes runs in past Ecorse's P.J. McCalleb for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Week 2 high school football scores from across the Metro Detroit area.

    Thursday

    Others

    Birmingham Brother Rice 53, Windsor Holy Names (ON) 3

    Detroit Central 23, Harper Woods Chandler Park 20

    MH Bishop Foley 40, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 7

    Zeeland East 1, Detroit Douglass 0 (Forfeit)

    Friday

    Detroit PSL

    Detroit Cody at Detroit Pershing, 4

    Detroit Collegiate 14, Detroit CMA 12

    Catholic League

    Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook at U-D Jesuit

    Blue Water Area

    Algonac at Richmond

    Imlay City at Almont

    Downriver

    Gibraltar Carlson at Woodhaven

    Southgate Anderson at Lincoln Park

    Taylor at Allen Park

    Wyandotte at Dearborn Edsel Ford

    Flint Metro

    Ortonville Brandon at Holly

    Huron

    Carleton Airport at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

    Milan at Grosse Ile

    Monroe Jefferson at Flat Rock

    Riverview at New Boston Huron

    KLAA

    Belleville at Livonia Churchill

    Brighton at Novi

    Canton at Northville

    Dearborn Fordson at Wayne Memorial

    Howell at Plymouth

    Livonia Franklin at Dearborn

    Salem at Hartland

    Westland John Glenn at Livonia Stevenson

    Lakes Valley

    Walled Lake Central at Milford

    Walled Lake Northern at Waterford Kettering

    Walled Lake Western at South Lyon East

    Waterford Mott at White Lake Lakeland

    MAC

    Clawson at Eastpointe

    Clinton Township Clintondale at Warren Fitzgerald

    Fraser at Macomb Dakota

    Grosse Pointe South at Utica Ford

    Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse at MH Lamphere

    Hazel Park at St. Clair

    Macomb L'Anse Creuse North at Warren Mott

    Marine City at St. Clair Shore South Lake

    Marysville at Madison Heights Madison

    Port Huron at New Baltimore Anchor Bay

    Port Huron Northern at Romeo

    Roseville at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

    Sterling Heights at Center Line

    Sterling Heights Stevenson at St. Clair Shores Lakeview

    Utica at Grosse Pointe North

    Warren Cousino at Utica Eisenhower

    Warren Lincoln at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore

    Warren Woods Tower at New Haven

    OAA

    Berkley at North Farmington

    Birmingham Groves at West Bloomfield

    Birmingham Seaholm at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

    Bloomfield Hills at Clarkston

    Oak Park at Rochester

    Oxford at Rochester Adams

    Pontiac at Ferndale

    Royal Oak at Farmington

    Southfield A&T at Lake Orion

    Troy at Troy Athens

    SEC

    Dexter at Ypsilanti

    Pinckney at Chelsea

    Ypsilanti Lincoln at Tecumseh

    Western Wayne

    Garden City at Dearborn Heights Annapolis

    Melvindale at Redford Union

    Redford Thurston at Dearborn Heights Crestwood

    Romulus at Dearborn Heights Robichaud

    Others

    Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 54, Detroit Old Redford 14

    Ann Arbor Huron at Flint Kearsley

    Ann Arbor Skyline at Okemos

    Brantford Assumption (ON) at Saline

    Clarkston Everest at RH Lutheran Northwest

    Detroit Henry Ford at Hamtramck

    Detroit East English at River Rouge, 4

    Detroit Mumford at Detroit Country Day

    Detroit Osborn at Detroit Public Safety

    Detroit Renaissance at Auburn Hills Avondale

    Detroit Southeastern at Detroit Community, 4

    Detroit University Prep at Detroit Leadership, 4:30

    Detroit University Prep Science & Math at AP Cabrini

    Detroit Voyageur at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

    Detroit Western 34, Detroit Edison 28

    Ecorse at Detroit Denby

    Fenton at Monroe

    Flint Beecher at Warren Michigan Collegiate

    Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett at Southfield Christian

    Harper Woods at Toledo Central Catholic (OH)

    London St. Thomas Aquinas (ON) at Warren De La Salle

    Macomb Lutheran North at Romulus Summit North

    Melvindale ABT at Mount Clemens

    Muskegon at Detroit King

    Muskegon Catholic Central at Pontiac Notre Dame

    Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Angola (IN)

    Riverview Gabriel Richard at Clio

    Royal Oak Shrine at Adrian Madison

    Southfield Bradford at Burton Bentley

    St. John's at Ann Arbor Pioneer

    Toledo Whitmer (OH) at Detroit Catholic Central

    Trenton at South Lyon

    Waterford Lakes at Livonia Clarenceville, 7:30

    Saturday

    Catholic League

    Dearborn Divine Child at Detroit Loyola, 1

    Others

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE