Week 2 high school football scores from across the Metro Detroit area.
Thursday
Others
Birmingham Brother Rice 53, Windsor Holy Names (ON) 3
Detroit Central 23, Harper Woods Chandler Park 20
MH Bishop Foley 40, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 7
Zeeland East 1, Detroit Douglass 0 (Forfeit)
Friday
Detroit PSL
Detroit Cody at Detroit Pershing, 4
Detroit Collegiate 14, Detroit CMA 12
Catholic League
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook at U-D Jesuit
Blue Water Area
Algonac at Richmond
Imlay City at Almont
Downriver
Gibraltar Carlson at Woodhaven
Southgate Anderson at Lincoln Park
Taylor at Allen Park
Wyandotte at Dearborn Edsel Ford
Flint Metro
Ortonville Brandon at Holly
Huron
Carleton Airport at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Milan at Grosse Ile
Monroe Jefferson at Flat Rock
Riverview at New Boston Huron
KLAA
Belleville at Livonia Churchill
Brighton at Novi
Canton at Northville
Dearborn Fordson at Wayne Memorial
Howell at Plymouth
Livonia Franklin at Dearborn
Salem at Hartland
Westland John Glenn at Livonia Stevenson
Lakes Valley
Walled Lake Central at Milford
Walled Lake Northern at Waterford Kettering
Walled Lake Western at South Lyon East
Waterford Mott at White Lake Lakeland
MAC
Clawson at Eastpointe
Clinton Township Clintondale at Warren Fitzgerald
Fraser at Macomb Dakota
Grosse Pointe South at Utica Ford
Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse at MH Lamphere
Hazel Park at St. Clair
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North at Warren Mott
Marine City at St. Clair Shore South Lake
Marysville at Madison Heights Madison
Port Huron at New Baltimore Anchor Bay
Port Huron Northern at Romeo
Roseville at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Sterling Heights at Center Line
Sterling Heights Stevenson at St. Clair Shores Lakeview
Utica at Grosse Pointe North
Warren Cousino at Utica Eisenhower
Warren Lincoln at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore
Warren Woods Tower at New Haven
OAA
Berkley at North Farmington
Birmingham Groves at West Bloomfield
Birmingham Seaholm at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Bloomfield Hills at Clarkston
Oak Park at Rochester
Oxford at Rochester Adams
Pontiac at Ferndale
Royal Oak at Farmington
Southfield A&T at Lake Orion
Troy at Troy Athens
SEC
Dexter at Ypsilanti
Pinckney at Chelsea
Ypsilanti Lincoln at Tecumseh
Western Wayne
Garden City at Dearborn Heights Annapolis
Melvindale at Redford Union
Redford Thurston at Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Romulus at Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Others
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 54, Detroit Old Redford 14
Ann Arbor Huron at Flint Kearsley
Ann Arbor Skyline at Okemos
Brantford Assumption (ON) at Saline
Clarkston Everest at RH Lutheran Northwest
Detroit Henry Ford at Hamtramck
Detroit East English at River Rouge, 4
Detroit Mumford at Detroit Country Day
Detroit Osborn at Detroit Public Safety
Detroit Renaissance at Auburn Hills Avondale
Detroit Southeastern at Detroit Community, 4
Detroit University Prep at Detroit Leadership, 4:30
Detroit University Prep Science & Math at AP Cabrini
Detroit Voyageur at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
Detroit Western 34, Detroit Edison 28
Ecorse at Detroit Denby
Fenton at Monroe
Flint Beecher at Warren Michigan Collegiate
Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett at Southfield Christian
Harper Woods at Toledo Central Catholic (OH)
London St. Thomas Aquinas (ON) at Warren De La Salle
Macomb Lutheran North at Romulus Summit North
Melvindale ABT at Mount Clemens
Muskegon at Detroit King
Muskegon Catholic Central at Pontiac Notre Dame
Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Angola (IN)
Riverview Gabriel Richard at Clio
Royal Oak Shrine at Adrian Madison
Southfield Bradford at Burton Bentley
St. John's at Ann Arbor Pioneer
Toledo Whitmer (OH) at Detroit Catholic Central
Trenton at South Lyon
Waterford Lakes at Livonia Clarenceville, 7:30
Saturday
Catholic League
Dearborn Divine Child at Detroit Loyola, 1
Others
