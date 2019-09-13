LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Week 3 high school football scores from across the Metro Detroit area.

Friday

Detroit PSL

Detroit Central 9, Detroit Cody 6

Detroit Denby 46, Detroit Southeastern 0

Detroit East English 36, Detroit Pershing 0

Detroit Henry Ford 14, Detroit CMA 0

Detroit Mumford 1, Detroit Douglass 0 (forfeit)

Detroit Renaissance 42, Detroit Collegiate 8

Detroit Cass Tech at Detroit Western

Detroit King at Detroit Osborn

Catholic League

Allen Park Cabrini at Waterford Lakes

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard at Macomb Lutheran North

U-D Jesuit at Birmingham Brother Rice

Blue Water Area

Almont at Algonac

Richmond at Armada

Downriver

Allen Park at Gibraltar Carlson

Lincoln Park at Woodhaven

Taylor at Southgate Anderson

Trenton at Wyandotte

Flint Metro

Ortonville Brandon at Clio

Huron

Flat Rock at Riverview

Grosse Ile at Carleton Airport

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Milan

New Boston Huron at Monroe Jefferson

KLAA

Dearborn at Belleville

Hartland at Brighton

Livonia Churchill at Westland John Glenn

Livonia Stevenson at Dearborn Fordson

Northville at Howell

Novi at Salem

Plymouth at Canton

Wayne Memorial at Livonia Franklin

Lakes Valley

South Lyon at White Lake Lakeland

Walled Lake Northern at Waterford Mott

Walled Lake Western at Milford

Waterford Kettering at Walled Lake Central

MAC

Center Line at Clawson

Clinton Township Clintondale at Warren Lincoln

Eastpointe at Sterling Heights

Grosse Pointe North at Macomb L'Anse Creuse North

Grosse Pointe South at Warren Mott

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse at Warren Woods Tower

Macomb Dakota at New Baltimore Anchor Bay

Madison Heights Lamphere at New Haven

Madison Heights Madison at St. Clair

Marine City at Hazel Park

Port Huron at Fraser

Romeo at Sterling Heights Stevenson

Roseville at Warren Cousino

St. Clair Shores Lakeview at Port Huron Northern

St. Clair Shores South Lake at Marysville

Utica Eisenhower at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Utica Ford at Utica

Warren Fitzgerald at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore

Michigan Metro

River Rouge at Hamtramck

OAA

Birmingham Groves 42, Rochester 0

Birmingham Seaholm at Troy

Ferndale at North Farmington

Oak Park at Clarkston

Oxford at Bloomfield Hills

Pontiac at Auburn Hills Avondale

Rochester Adams at Lake Orion

Royal Oak at Berkley

Troy Athens at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

West Bloomfield at Southfield A&T

SEC

Adrian at Saline

Ann Arbor Huron at Jackson

Ann Arbor Pioneer at Chelsea

Monroe at Tecumseh

Pinckney at Ann Arbor Skyline

Ypsilanti at Temperance Bedford

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Melvindale

Redford Thurston at Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Redford Union at Garden City

Romulus at Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Others

Detroit Community 20, Ecorse 6

Mount Clemens 38, Detroit University Science & Math 0

Southfield Christian 36, Dearborn Heights Star International 12

Burton Bendle at Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Dearborn Edsel Ford at Dexter

Detroit Catholic Central at Toledo Central Catholic (OH)

Detroit Edison at Ogemaw Heights

Detroit Leadership at Romulus Summit North

Detroit Old Redford at Warren De La Salle

Detroit Public Safety at Detroit University Prep

Detroit Voyageur at Royal Oak Shrine

Farmington at Ypsilanti Lincoln

Harper Woods Chandler Park at Orchard Lake St. Mary's

Melvindale ABT at Burton Bentley

Pontiac Notre Dame at Dearborn Divine Child

South Lyon East at Traverse City Central

Saturday

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Catholic League

Marine City Cardinal Mooney at Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, 2

Riverview Gabriel Richard at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, 3

Others

Dearborn Advanced at Southfield Bradford

Detroit Country Day at Warren Collegiate

London Catholic Central (ON) at Detroit Loyola, 1

