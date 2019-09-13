Week 3 high school football scores from across the Metro Detroit area.
Friday
Detroit PSL
Detroit Central 9, Detroit Cody 6
Detroit Denby 46, Detroit Southeastern 0
Detroit East English 36, Detroit Pershing 0
Detroit Henry Ford 14, Detroit CMA 0
Detroit Mumford 1, Detroit Douglass 0 (forfeit)
Detroit Renaissance 42, Detroit Collegiate 8
Detroit Cass Tech at Detroit Western
Detroit King at Detroit Osborn
Catholic League
Allen Park Cabrini at Waterford Lakes
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard at Macomb Lutheran North
U-D Jesuit at Birmingham Brother Rice
Blue Water Area
Almont at Algonac
Richmond at Armada
Downriver
Allen Park at Gibraltar Carlson
Lincoln Park at Woodhaven
Taylor at Southgate Anderson
Trenton at Wyandotte
Flint Metro
Ortonville Brandon at Clio
Huron
Flat Rock at Riverview
Grosse Ile at Carleton Airport
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Milan
New Boston Huron at Monroe Jefferson
KLAA
Dearborn at Belleville
Hartland at Brighton
Livonia Churchill at Westland John Glenn
Livonia Stevenson at Dearborn Fordson
Northville at Howell
Novi at Salem
Plymouth at Canton
Wayne Memorial at Livonia Franklin
Lakes Valley
South Lyon at White Lake Lakeland
Walled Lake Northern at Waterford Mott
Walled Lake Western at Milford
Waterford Kettering at Walled Lake Central
MAC
Center Line at Clawson
Clinton Township Clintondale at Warren Lincoln
Eastpointe at Sterling Heights
Grosse Pointe North at Macomb L'Anse Creuse North
Grosse Pointe South at Warren Mott
Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse at Warren Woods Tower
Macomb Dakota at New Baltimore Anchor Bay
Madison Heights Lamphere at New Haven
Madison Heights Madison at St. Clair
Marine City at Hazel Park
Port Huron at Fraser
Romeo at Sterling Heights Stevenson
Roseville at Warren Cousino
St. Clair Shores Lakeview at Port Huron Northern
St. Clair Shores South Lake at Marysville
Utica Eisenhower at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Utica Ford at Utica
Warren Fitzgerald at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore
Michigan Metro
River Rouge at Hamtramck
OAA
Birmingham Groves 42, Rochester 0
Birmingham Seaholm at Troy
Ferndale at North Farmington
Oak Park at Clarkston
Oxford at Bloomfield Hills
Pontiac at Auburn Hills Avondale
Rochester Adams at Lake Orion
Royal Oak at Berkley
Troy Athens at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
West Bloomfield at Southfield A&T
SEC
Adrian at Saline
Ann Arbor Huron at Jackson
Ann Arbor Pioneer at Chelsea
Monroe at Tecumseh
Pinckney at Ann Arbor Skyline
Ypsilanti at Temperance Bedford
Western Wayne
Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Melvindale
Redford Thurston at Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Redford Union at Garden City
Romulus at Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Others
Detroit Community 20, Ecorse 6
Mount Clemens 38, Detroit University Science & Math 0
Southfield Christian 36, Dearborn Heights Star International 12
Burton Bendle at Madison Heights Bishop Foley
Dearborn Edsel Ford at Dexter
Detroit Catholic Central at Toledo Central Catholic (OH)
Detroit Edison at Ogemaw Heights
Detroit Leadership at Romulus Summit North
Detroit Old Redford at Warren De La Salle
Detroit Public Safety at Detroit University Prep
Detroit Voyageur at Royal Oak Shrine
Farmington at Ypsilanti Lincoln
Harper Woods Chandler Park at Orchard Lake St. Mary's
Melvindale ABT at Burton Bentley
Pontiac Notre Dame at Dearborn Divine Child
South Lyon East at Traverse City Central
Saturday
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Catholic League
Marine City Cardinal Mooney at Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, 2
Riverview Gabriel Richard at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, 3
Others
Dearborn Advanced at Southfield Bradford
Detroit Country Day at Warren Collegiate
London Catholic Central (ON) at Detroit Loyola, 1
