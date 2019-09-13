Chippewa Valley wide receiver Quillen Howze, left, stretches the ball out for extra yardage as he is knocked out of bounds near the four yard line by Utica Eisenhower defender Nick Price in the first quarter. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Clinton Township — Senior running back Myren Harris led a second-half charge from Clinton Township Chippewa Valley to pick up a home win over Utica Eisenhower in a MAC Red season-opening matchup, 34-19.

Myren Harris rushed 23 times for 197 yards and a touchdown, Myles Harris caught a 55-yard touchdown pass and Josh Kulka was 9-for-13 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns for Chippewa Valley (3-0, 1-0 MAC Red).

Blake Rastigue ran for 70 yards and was 15-for-22 passing for three touchdowns, Steven Nodalski caught four passes for 141 yards and Ethan Barker had four catches for 74 yards for Eisenhower (1-2, 0-1).

Chippewa Valley took a 7-0 lead with 3:04 left in the first quarter. Kulka hit Corey Anderson II for a 55-yard completion down the right sideline on the drive’s second play. Carde Johnson ran it into the end zone on third-and-goal from the 4 to complete the five-play, 80-yard touchdown drive.

Eisenhower responded just two plays into its next possession with a 77-yard touchdown pass from Rastigue to Nadolski. A botched snap on the extra-point attempt maintained the Chippewa Valley lead, 7-6.

Antwaine Gunter blocked a 43-yard Eisenhower field goal with 8:20 to go in the second quarter to preserve the edge. Eisenhower kicker Luke Drezewiecki also came up short on a 50-yard field goal in the first quarter.

While both teams traded critical stops in their own territory over the next handful of drives, it was Chippewa Valley coming up with the half’s biggest stand. Eisenhower marched down the field in three plays after receiving the ball at the 31 with 1:53 to go, and on the last play of the second quarter Jay Lawson and Tyler Wells closed in on Rastigue to hand the senior quarterback his third sack of the night and head to the locker room with a 1-point advantage.

Kulka connected with Howze for an 80-yard touchdown pass on third-and-10, extending Chippewa Valley’s lead to 14-6 lead 1:27 into the second half. Chippewa Valley got right back to it on its next drive, traveling 59 yards in eight plays capped by a 2-yard run from Ricky Odum to make it 20-6 after a missed extra-point attempt.

Nadolski got Eisenhower back into the game with a 50-yard return on the ensuing kickoff. He also had a 31-yard punt return in the first quarter. Aiden Ives made a brilliant 40-yard catch down the left sideline to make it first-and-goal for Eisenhower, and Rastigue finished the job with an 8-yard touchdown throw to Brandon Ames.

Myren Harris powered ahead for a total of 25 yards in two carries to start Chippewa Valley’s next drive. His twin brother, Myles, would promptly end on the following play with a 55-yard touchdown reception, his first catch of the game, extending the Chippewa Valley lead to 27-13 with 1:23 to go in the third quarter.

Myren was not to be outdone by his older sibling. A shanked punt on Eisenhower’s next drive put Chippewa Valley at the Eisenhower 39; Myren made it 34-13 early in the fourth quarter with runs of 30 and 9 yards.

Rastigue connected with Nadolski for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 6:50 to go in the fourth to make it 34-19, Chippewa Valley. Rastigue threw an interception to Howze while running out of his own end zone with 4:16 to go in the game.

Other games

Detroit PSL

Detroit Central 9, Detroit Cody 6: Orlando Clarkston had 116 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, and Jeremiah Dixon recorded eight tackles, two fumble recoveries and one sack for Central (2-1, 1-0 PSL). Cody is (1-2, 0-1).

Detroit Denby 46, Detroit Southeastern 0: Latrell Tompkins had four sacks, 11 tackles, two forced fumbles and one touchdown, Semaj McDonald had eight carries, 97 yards, two scores, three sacks and seven tackles, and Marquez Bridges had 192 all-purpose yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for Denby (3-0, 1-0 Detroit PSL). Southeastern is 1-2, 0-1.

Detroit Renaissance 42, Detroit Collegiate 8: Raekuan Beal was 8-for-11 passing with 175 yards and three touchdowns, Donnell Adams Jr. had a 60-yard punt return touchdown, one rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown, and Devon Brown had two receiving touchdowns for Renaissance (2-1, 1-0 PSL). Collegiate is 0-3, 0-2.

Huron

Riverview 24, Flat Rock 6: Jimari Moultrie had 26 carries for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and Preston Thompson had one score and one interception for Riverview (3-0, 2-0 Huron). Ravion Davis had 14 carries for 104 yards rushing and went 4-for-9 passing for 80 yards and one touchdown for Flat Rock (1-2, 1-1).

Kensington Lakes

Plymouth 15, Canton 13: Mike Mathias had 15 carries for 98 yards and a punt block, Ivan Davis scored a touchdown, and Nick Downs had a 62-yard touchdown pass to Logan Walklui for Plymouth (3-0, 2-0 KLAA West). Caden Domzalski had seven carries for 81 yards and a 7-yard score for Canton (1-2, 1-1).

MAC

Grosse Pointe South 27, Warren Mott 0: Alex Shaheen went 14-for-26 throwing for 192 yards and two touchdowns, James Doerer had eight tackles and one tackle for loss, and Max Gavagn had six tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack for South (2-1, 2-0 MAC White). Mott is 2-1, 2-0.

Michigan Metro

Detroit Community 20, Ecorse 6: Dariontae Brown had a 98-yard kick return for a touchdown and a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown and Willie Rush had 12 tackles for Community (2-1, 1-0 Michigan Metro). Ecorse is 0-3.

OAA

North Farmington 22, Ferndale 20: Jacob Bousamra was 9-for-16 passing for 157 yards and one touchdown, and Myles Gresham had 17 carries for 61 yards and one rushing touchdown for North Farmington (3-0, 2-0 OAA). Ferndale is 1-2, 1-1.

Western Wayne

Garden City 21, Redford Union 12: Ithan Cholewa had 16 carries for 143 yards with one rushing touchdown and one touchdown reception for Garden City (2-1, 2-0 Western Wayne). Redford Union is 1-2 and 1-1.

Others

Mount Clemens 38, Detroit University Prep Science and Math 0: Don Williams had 254 yards rushing, four touchdowns and one touchdown pass, and Tayshaun Peterson recorded eight tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one punt block and a 26-yard touchdown catch for Mount Clemens (3-0). Science and Math is 0-3.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer. Detroit News staff contributed.