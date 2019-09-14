Grosse Pointe Woods University-Liggett defeated Marine City Cardinal Mooney, 30-0, in a Catholic League crossover game Saturday.

Ryan Jones and Ian Narva each had two touchdowns for Liggett.

Drew Zelenak made 16 tackles to lead the Liggett defense.

The game left both teams with 2-1 records.

More Saturday games

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 15, Riverview Gabriel Richard 7: Jack Fairman carried 14 times for 103 yards and a touchdown, and Chase Paulus put two punts inside the 5-yard line for Cranbrook (2-1)..