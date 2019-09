Here are new high school football rankings for Week 4 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 3. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

Buy Photo Chippewa Valley linebacker Jaillen Howze tackles Utica Eisenhower quarterback Blake Rastigue during Chippewa Valley's 34-19 win Friday night. (Photo: Jose Juarez, The Detroit News)

STATE SUPER 20

1. Muskegon (3-0) – defeated East Grand Rapids, 28-23

2. Belleville (3-0) – defeated Dearborn, 49-20

3. Chippewa Valley (3-0) – defeated Utica Eisenhower, 34-19

4. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (3-0) – defeated Harper Woods Chandler Park, 56-16

5. Birmingham Groves (3-0) – defeated Rochester, 42-0

6. Livonia Franklin (3-0) – defeated Wayne, 55-0

7. Rockford (3-0) – defeated Holland West Ottawa, 48-6

8. Muskegon Mona Shores (3-0) – defeated Muskegon Reeths Puffer, 33-13

9. West Bloomfield (2-1) – defeated Southfield A&T, 17-8

10. Oak Park (2-1) – defeated Clarkston, 64-41

11. Warren De La Salle (2-1) – defeated Detroit Old Redford, 51-0

12. Davison (3-0) – defeated Flint Carman Ainsworth, 56-0

13. Lake Orion (3-0) – defeated Rochester Adams, 36-31

14. Dearborn Fordson (3-0) – defeated Livonia Stevenson, 47-29

15. Romeo (3-0) – defeated Sterling Heights Stevenson, 50-13

16. Walled Lake Western (3-0) – defeated Milford, 56-14

17. South Lyon (3-0) – defeated Lakeland, 18-17

18. Edwardsburg (3-0) – defeated Sturgis, 54-0

19. Midland (3-0) – defeated Bay City Western, 49-6

T20. Brighton (3-0) – defeated Hartland, 35-13

T20. Mount Pleasant (3-0) – defeated Bay City John Glenn, 47-0

DETROIT

1. Detroit King (1-2) – defeated Detroit Osborn, 48-0

2. Detroit Cass Tech (1-2) – defeated Detroit Western, 24-6

3. U-D Jesuit (2-1) – lost to Birmingham Brother Rice, 27-7

4. Detroit Loyola (1-2) – defeated London (Ontario) Catholic Central, 40-19

5. Detroit Denby (3-0) – defeated Detroit Southeastern, 46-0

6. Detroit Western (2-1) – lost to Detroit Cass Tech, 24-6

7. Detroit Renaissance (2-1) – defeated Detroit Collegiate, 42-8

8. Detroit Osborn (2-1) – lost to Detroit King, 48-0

9. Detroit Mumford (2-1) – defeated Detroit Douglass (by forfeit)

T10. Detroit Central (2-1) – defeated Detroit Cody, 9-6

T10. Detroit Leadership Academy (3-0) – defeated Romulus Summit Academy, 14-12

NORTH

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (3-0) – defeated Harper Woods Chandler Park, 56-16

2. Birmingham Groves (3-0) – defeated Rochester, 42-0

3. West Bloomfield (2-1) – defeated Southfield A&T, 17-8

4. Oak Park (2-1) – defeated Clarkston, 64-41

5. Lake Orion (3-0) – defeated Rochester Adams, 36-31

6. Walled Lake Western (3-0) – defeated Milford, 56-14

7. South Lyon (3-0) – defeated Lakeland, 18-17

8. Brighton (3-0) – defeated Hartland, 35-13

9. Clarkston (1-2) – lost to Oak Park, 64-41

T10. Rochester Adams (2-1) – lost to Lake Orion, 36-31

T10. Farmington (3-0) – defeated Ypsilanti Lincoln, 35-14

EAST

1. Chippewa Valley (3-0) – defeated Utica Eisenhower, 34-19

2. Warren De La Salle (2-1) – defeated Detroit Old Redford, 51-0

3. Romeo (3-0) – defeated Sterling Heights Stevenson, 50-13

4. Macomb Dakota (2-1) – defeated New Baltimore Anchor Bay, 50-12

5. Grosse Pointe South (2-1) – defeated Warren Mott, 27-0

6. Utica Eisenhower (1-2) – lost to Chippewa Valley, 34-19

7. Port Huron (3-0) – defeated Fraser, 30-0

8. Sterling Heights Stevenson (2-1) – lost to Romeo, 50-13

9. Warren Mott (2-1) – lost to Grosse Pointe South, 27-0

T10. Port Huron Northern (2-1) – defeated St. Clair Shores Lakeview, 23-6

T10. St. Clair (3-0) – defeated Madison Heights Madison, 24-6

WEST

1. Belleville (3-0) – defeated Dearborn, 49-20

2. Livonia Franklin (3-0) – defeated Wayne, 55-0

3. Dearborn Fordson (3-0) – defeated Livonia Stevenson, 47-29

4. Saline (2-1) – defeated Adrian, 57-8

5. River Rouge (2-1) – defeated Hamtramck, 54-0

6. Plymouth (3-0) – defeated Canton, 15-13

7. Woodhaven (3-0) – defeated Lincoln Park, 37-0

8. Wyandotte (3-0) – defeated Trenton, 34-0

9. Chelsea (3-0) – defeated Ann Arbor Pioneer, 21-17

10. Milan (3-0) – defeated Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, 28-21