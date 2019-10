North Farmington is ranked tied for No. 10 in the North Region in The Detroit News high school football rankings for Week 9. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Here are new high school football rankings for Week 9 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 8. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

STATE SUPER 20

1. Muskegon (8-0) — defeated Muskegon Mona Shores, 53-0

2. Belleville (8-0) — defeated Livonia Franklin, 39-29

3. Chippewa Valley (8-0) — defeated Romeo, 21-17

4. West Bloomfield (7-1) — defeated Oxford, 48-0

5. Oak Park (7-1) — defeated Troy Athens, 41-6

6. Dearborn Fordson (7-1) — defeated Dearborn, 38-10

7. Lake Orion (7-1) — defeated Clarkston, 55-21

8. Birmingham Groves (7-1) — defeated Birmingham Seaholm, 35-14

9. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (7-1) — defeated Dearborn Divine Child, 42-0

10. Edwardsburg (8-0) — defeated Allegan, 63-20

11. Walled Lake Western (7-1) — defeated Walled Lake Northern, 35-10

12. Midland (8-0) — defeated Bay City John Glenn, 56-0

13. Saline (7-1) — defeated Ann Arbor Pioneer, 56-13

14. Detroit King (6-2) — defeated Detroit Renaissance, 42-9

15. Romeo (6-2) — lost to Chippewa Valley, 21-17

16. River Rouge (7-1) — defeated Detroit Catholic Central, 16-3

17. Plymouth (8-0) — defeated Salem, 59-0

18. Woodhaven (8-0) — defeated Trenton, 42-21

19. Grandville (7-1) — defeated Rockford, 30-3

20. Livonia Franklin (6-2) — lost to Belleville, 39-29

(tie) Rockford (7-1) — lost to Grandville, 30-3

DETROIT

1. Detroit King (6-2) — defeated Detroit Renaissance, 42-9

2. U-D Jesuit (5-3) — lost to Warren De La Salle, 17-7

3. Detroit Denby (7-1) — defeated Detroit Mumford, 34-14

4. Detroit Mumford (5-3) — lost to Detroit Denby, 34-14

5. Detroit Renaissance (4-4) — lost to Detroit King, 42-9

6. Detroit Central (7-1) — defeated Detroit Southeastern, 20-0

7. Cass Tech (4-4) — defeated Detroit East English, 32-0

8. Detroit Henry Ford (6-2) — defeated Detroit Osborn, 14-8

9. Detroit Loyola (3-4) — lost to U-D Jesuit, 26-8

10. Detroit Western (5-3) — defeated Detroit Cody, 22-12

(tie) Detroit Osborn (5-3) –— lost to Detroit Henry Ford, 14-8

NORTH

1. West Bloomfield (7-1) — defeated Oxford, 48-0

2. Oak Park (7-1) — defeated Troy Athens, 41-6

3. Lake Orion (7-1) — defeated Clarkston, 55-21

4. Birmingham Groves (7-1) — defeated Birmingham Seaholm, 35-14

5. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (7-1) — defeated Dearborn Divine Child, 42-0

6. Walled Lake Western (7-1) — defeated Walled Lake Northern, 35-10

7. South Lyon (7-1) — defeated Milford, 42-21

8. Detroit Country Day (8-0) — defeated Haslett, 58-6

9. Brighton (7-1) — defeated Howell, 36-7

10. North Farmington (8-0) — defeated Farmington, 13-9

(tie) Rochester Adams (6-2) — defeated Southfield A&T, 31-20

EAST

1. Chippewa Valley (8-0) — defeated Romeo, 21-17

2. Romeo (6-2) — lost to Chippewa Valley, 21-17

3. Utica Eisenhower (6-2) — defeated Macomb Dakota, 21-7

4. Grosse Pointe South (7-1) — defeated Grosse Pointe North, 42-0

5. Warren De La Salle (5-3) — defeated U-D Jesuit, 17-7

6. Port Huron Northern (7-1) — defeated Roseville, 42-6

7. Macomb Dakota (4-4) — lost to Utica Eisenhower, 21-7

8. Warren Mott (6-2) — defeated Utica Ford, 27-19

9. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (6-2) — defeated Port Huron, 35-21

10. Marine City (8-0) — defeated Marysville, 34-3

WEST

1. Belleville (8-0) — defeated Livonia Franklin, 39-29

2. Dearborn Fordson (7-1) — defeated Dearborn, 38-10

3. Saline (7-1) — defeated Ann Arbor Pioneer, 56-13

4. River Rouge (7-1) — defeated Detroit Catholic Central, 16-3

5. Plymouth (8-0) — defeated Salem, 59-0

6. Woodhaven (8-0) — defeated Trenton, 42-21

7. Livonia Franklin (6-2) — lost to Belleville, 39-29

8. Chelsea (8-0) — defeated Tecumseh, 41-0

9. Milan (8-0) — defeated Carleton Airport, 20-6

10. Allen Park (6-2) — defeated Dearborn Edsel Ford, 49-19

(tie) Gibraltar Carlson (6-2) — defeated Lincoln Park, 61-0