Saturday's high school football: Detroit Central shuts out Southeastern
Orlando Clarkston rushed for a touchdown, caught another and gained 296 all-purpose yards and Detroit Central beat Detroit Southeastern 20-0 in a Detroit Public School League football game Saturday.
Detroit News staff
Published 12:49 a.m. ET Oct. 20, 2019
Orlando Clarkston rushed for a touchdown, caught another and gained 296 all-purpose yards and Detroit Central beat Detroit Southeastern 20-0 in a Detroit Public School League football game Saturday.
Elijah Grainger passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns, the other to Kenyatta McKeever.
Central is 7-1, Southeastern 4-4.
