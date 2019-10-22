North Farmington head coach Jon Herstein talks to his players as they played against Farmington in the first quarter. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 9 of the high school football season.

Detroit King vs. Detroit Denby

Goricki: Detroit King (best bet)

Beard: Detroit King (best bet)

Coughlin: Detroit King

Yuhas: Detroit King

Wyandotte at Gibraltar Carlson

Goricki: Wyandotte

Beard: Gibraltar Carlson

Coughlin: Gibraltar Carlson

Yuhas: Gibraltar Carlson

Belleville at Plymouth

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Coughlin: Belleville

Yuhas: Belleville

Dearborn Fordson at Brighton

Goricki: Dearborn Fordson

Beard: Dearborn Fordson

Coughlin: Dearborn Fordson

Yuhas: Brighton

South Lyon East at South Lyon

Goricki: South Lyon

Beard: South Lyon

Coughlin: South Lyon

Yuhas: South Lyon

Walled Lake Western at Walled Lake Central

Goricki: Walled Lake Western

Beard: Walled Lake Western

Coughlin: Walled Lake Western

Yuhas: Walled Lake Western

Grosse Pointe South at Romeo

Goricki: Romeo

Beard: Grosse Pointe South

Coughlin: Romeo

Yuhas: Romeo

Oak Park at Oxford

Goricki: Oak Park

Beard: Oak Park

Coughlin: Oak Park

Yuhas: Oak Park

Rochester Adams at Rochester Stoney Creek

Goricki: Rochester Adams

Beard: Rochester Adams

Coughlin: Rochester Adams

Yuhas: Rochester Adams

Birmingham Groves at Woodhaven

Goricki: Birmingham Groves

Beard: Birmingham Groves

Coughlin: Birmingham Groves

Yuhas: Birmingham Groves (best bet)

Detroit Cass Tech at Clarkston

Goricki: Detroit Cass Tech

Beard: Detroit Cass Tech

Coughlin: Detroit Cass Tech

Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech

River Rouge at Southfield A&T

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: Southfield A&T

Coughlin: River Rouge

Yuhas: River Rouge

West Bloomfield at Warren De La Salle

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Coughlin: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

Ypsilanti Lincoln at North Farmington

Goricki: North Farmington

Beard: North Farmington

Coughlin: North Farmington (best bet)

Yuhas: North Farmington

Detroit Catholic Central at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Beard: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Coughlin: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Yuhas: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Records

Goricki: 14-1 last week, 92-28 overall, 8-0 best bets

Beard: 11-4 last week, 89-31 overall, 7-1 best bets

Coughlin: 14-1 last week, 84-36 overall, 7-1 best bets

Yuhas: 12-3 last week, 83-37 overall, 7-1 best bets