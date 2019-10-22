David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 9 of the high school football season.
Detroit King vs. Detroit Denby
Goricki: Detroit King (best bet)
Beard: Detroit King (best bet)
Coughlin: Detroit King
Yuhas: Detroit King
Wyandotte at Gibraltar Carlson
Goricki: Wyandotte
Beard: Gibraltar Carlson
Coughlin: Gibraltar Carlson
Yuhas: Gibraltar Carlson
Belleville at Plymouth
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Coughlin: Belleville
Yuhas: Belleville
Dearborn Fordson at Brighton
Goricki: Dearborn Fordson
Beard: Dearborn Fordson
Coughlin: Dearborn Fordson
Yuhas: Brighton
South Lyon East at South Lyon
Goricki: South Lyon
Beard: South Lyon
Coughlin: South Lyon
Yuhas: South Lyon
Walled Lake Western at Walled Lake Central
Goricki: Walled Lake Western
Beard: Walled Lake Western
Coughlin: Walled Lake Western
Yuhas: Walled Lake Western
Grosse Pointe South at Romeo
Goricki: Romeo
Beard: Grosse Pointe South
Coughlin: Romeo
Yuhas: Romeo
Oak Park at Oxford
Goricki: Oak Park
Beard: Oak Park
Coughlin: Oak Park
Yuhas: Oak Park
Rochester Adams at Rochester Stoney Creek
Goricki: Rochester Adams
Beard: Rochester Adams
Coughlin: Rochester Adams
Yuhas: Rochester Adams
Birmingham Groves at Woodhaven
Goricki: Birmingham Groves
Beard: Birmingham Groves
Coughlin: Birmingham Groves
Yuhas: Birmingham Groves (best bet)
Detroit Cass Tech at Clarkston
Goricki: Detroit Cass Tech
Beard: Detroit Cass Tech
Coughlin: Detroit Cass Tech
Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech
River Rouge at Southfield A&T
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: Southfield A&T
Coughlin: River Rouge
Yuhas: River Rouge
West Bloomfield at Warren De La Salle
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Coughlin: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: West Bloomfield
Ypsilanti Lincoln at North Farmington
Goricki: North Farmington
Beard: North Farmington
Coughlin: North Farmington (best bet)
Yuhas: North Farmington
Detroit Catholic Central at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Beard: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Coughlin: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Yuhas: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Records
Goricki: 14-1 last week, 92-28 overall, 8-0 best bets
Beard: 11-4 last week, 89-31 overall, 7-1 best bets
Coughlin: 14-1 last week, 84-36 overall, 7-1 best bets
Yuhas: 12-3 last week, 83-37 overall, 7-1 best bets
