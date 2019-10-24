Detroit CMA stamped its ticket into the state playoffs for the first time in program history with a 20-14 win over Detroit Collegiate Prep on Thursday.

Raymond Bush accounted for all three of CMA's scores. He threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Evan Edgar, a 15-yard touchdown pass to Brian Couch and returned a punt 80 yards for a score.

The win secured a postseason spot for CMA (6-3), which had gone 1-8 every season since the school began carrying football in 2014.

Collegiate finished 1-8.

More football

Detroit Mumford 33, Detroit Pershing 0: Daequan Rollins scored on a 78-yard kickoff return and a 55-yard jet sweep, and Jaylin Stephens had six tackles, including three for loss and one sack, for Mumford (6-3). Pershing finished 0-9 for its first winless season since 1963.

Detroit Renaissance 34, Detroit East English 20: Raequan Beal threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns and Anthony Spears had six tackles and two sacks for Renaissance (5-4). East English finished 1-8.

Warren Michigan Collegiate 58, Detroit Southeastern 14: Darrius Love rushed for 98 yards, threw for 88 more and had four total touchdowns, and Demarco Black had nine tackles and an interception for Michigan Collegiate (8-1). Southeastern finished 4-5.