Week 9 high school football scores from across the Metro Detroit area.
Thursday
Detroit PSL
Detroit CMA 20, Detroit Collegiate Prep 14
Detroit Mumford 33, Detroit Pershing 0
Detroit Renaissance 34, Detroit East English 20
Detroit Western 1, Detroit Douglass 0 (forfeit)
MIAC
Lutheran Westland 29, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 26 (OT)
Other
Warren Michigan Collegiate 58, Detroit Southeastern 14
Friday
Catholic League
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 35, Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 28
Downriver
Allen Park 43, Southgate Anderson 0
Dearborn Edsel Ford 35, Taylor 12
Trenton 40, Lincoln Park 0
Wyandotte 29, Gibraltar Carlson 28
Detroit PSL
Detroit Central 36, Detroit Henry Ford 0
Detroit King 27, Detroit Denby 6
KLAA
Canton 43, Dearborn 6
Dearborn Fordson 46, Brighton 35
Livonia Churchill 27, Howell 0
Livonia Franklin 42, Hartland 21
Livonia Stevenson 26, Northville 6
Novi 36, Westland John Glenn 12
Lakes Valley
South Lyon 42, South Lyon East 18
Walled Lake Western 42, Walled Lake Central 7
White Lake Lakeland 51, Milford 0
MAC
Clawson 41, St. Clair Shores South Lake 14
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 35, Utica 20
Eastpointe 44, Roseville 28
Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 27, Fraser 13
Hazel Park 13, Clinton Township Clintondale 12
Macomb Dakota 49, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 6
Madison Heights Madison 42, Madison Heights Lamphere 6
Marine City 47, Warren Lincoln 6
Marysville 49, Center Line 8
New Baltimore Anchor Bay 49, Grosse Pointe North 7
Port Huron 40, Warren Woods Tower 14
Port Huron Northern 49, Warren Fitzgerald 26
Romeo 38, Grosse Pointe South 20
St. Clair 62, New Haven 0
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 37, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 13
Sterling Heights 53, Warren Cousino 10
Sterling Heights Stevenson 23, Warren Mott 20
Utica Eisenhower 42, Utica Ford 20
MIAC
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 38, Southfield Christian 6
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 1, Dearborn Heights Star International 0 (forfeit)
Whitmore Lake 41, Livonia Clarenceville 6
Michigan Metro
Detroit University Prep 46, Melvindale ABT 0
OAA
Berkley 27, Troy 14
Birmingham Seaholm 63, Auburn Hills Avondale 31
Bloomfield Hills 35, Rochester 14
Oak Park 35, Oxford 7
Rochester Adams 21, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 14
Southeastern
Ann Arbor Pioneer 42, Ypsilanti 18
Chelsea 38, Ann Arbor Skyline 7
Others
Adrian Lenawee 51, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 6
Almont 50, Clio 12
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 58, Pontiac 6
Birmingham Brother Rice 51, Detroit Cody 0
Carleton Airport 47, Melvindale 0
Dearborn Heights Annapolis 40, Dearborn Advanced 14
Detroit Cass Tech 49, Clarkston 14
Detroit Community 38, Mount Clemens 14
Detroit Country Day 40, Ferndale 0
Detroit Edison 30, Ecorse 6
Detroit Leadership 22, Algonac 6
Detroit Loyola 42, Detroit Osborn 8
Fenton 58, Walled Lake Northern 7
Flat Rock 33, Ann Arbor Huron 28
Flint Kearsley 56, Royal Oak 21
Grosse Ile 38, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 16
Harper Woods 55, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 12
Lake Orion 45, Monroe 27
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 41, Memphis 21
Milan 47, Tecumseh 7
Monroe Jefferson 40, Detroit Voyageur 8
New Boston Huron 41, Garden City 19
North Farmington 46, Ypsilanti Lincoln 22
Pontiac Notre Dame 38, Troy Athens 0
Redford Union 32, Detroit Public Safety 14
Richmond 30, Ortonville Brandon 20
River Rouge 31, Southfield A&T 24
Riverview 43, Redford Thurston 25
Romulus Summit North 48, Romulus 0
Royal Oak Shrine 44, Detroit Old Redford 0
Saline 45, Grand Blanc 27
Southfield Bradford 1, Hamtramck 0 (forfeit)
West Bloomfield 16, Warren De La Salle 8
Woodhaven 49, Birmingham Groves 28
Yale 35, Macomb Lutheran North 28
Saturday
Catholic League
Detroit Catholic Central vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 5 p.m.
Riverview Gabriel Richard at Clarkston Everest Collegiate, 2:30 p.m.
U-D Jesuit vs. Dearborn Divine Child, 12 p.m.
KLAA
Wayne Memorial at Salem, 4 p.m.
Lakes Valley
Waterford Mott at Waterford Kettering, 2 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.