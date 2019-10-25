LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Week 9 high school football scores from across the Metro Detroit area.

Thursday

Detroit PSL

Detroit CMA 20, Detroit Collegiate Prep 14

Detroit Mumford 33, Detroit Pershing 0

Detroit Renaissance 34, Detroit East English 20

Detroit Western 1, Detroit Douglass 0 (forfeit)

MIAC

Lutheran Westland 29, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 26 (OT)

Other

Warren Michigan Collegiate 58, Detroit Southeastern 14

Friday

Catholic League

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 35, Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 28

Downriver

Allen Park 43, Southgate Anderson 0

Dearborn Edsel Ford 35, Taylor 12

Trenton 40, Lincoln Park 0

Wyandotte 29, Gibraltar Carlson 28

Detroit PSL

Detroit Central 36, Detroit Henry Ford 0

Detroit King 27, Detroit Denby 6

KLAA

Belleville 41, Plymouth 14

Canton 43, Dearborn 6

Dearborn Fordson 46, Brighton 35

Livonia Churchill 27, Howell 0

Livonia Franklin 42, Hartland 21

Livonia Stevenson 26, Northville 6

Novi 36, Westland John Glenn 12

Lakes Valley

South Lyon 42, South Lyon East 18

Walled Lake Western 42, Walled Lake Central 7

White Lake Lakeland 51, Milford 0

MAC

Clawson 41, St. Clair Shores South Lake 14

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 35, Utica 20

Eastpointe 44, Roseville 28

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 27, Fraser 13

Hazel Park 13, Clinton Township Clintondale 12

Macomb Dakota 49, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 6

Madison Heights Madison 42, Madison Heights Lamphere 6

Marine City 47, Warren Lincoln 6

Marysville 49, Center Line 8

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 49, Grosse Pointe North 7

Port Huron 40, Warren Woods Tower 14

Port Huron Northern 49, Warren Fitzgerald 26

Romeo 38, Grosse Pointe South 20

St. Clair 62, New Haven 0

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 37, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 13

Sterling Heights 53, Warren Cousino 10

Sterling Heights Stevenson 23, Warren Mott 20

Utica Eisenhower 42, Utica Ford 20

PSL Championship: Detroit King 27, Detroit Denby 6
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

King&#39;s Lynn Wyche-El breaks away from the pack and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter of the Detroit Public School League championship game against Detroit Denby at Renaissance High in Detroit on Oct. 25, 2019.
King's Lynn Wyche-El breaks away from the pack and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter of the Detroit Public School League championship game against Detroit Denby at Renaissance High in Detroit on Oct. 25, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit King head coach Tyrone Spencer looks over his team before the game.
Detroit King head coach Tyrone Spencer looks over his team before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit King quarterback Dante Moore warms up on the field before the game.
Detroit King quarterback Dante Moore warms up on the field before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Denby head coach Robert Hillery on the sidelines before the game.
Detroit Denby head coach Robert Hillery on the sidelines before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Denby&#39;s Marquez Bridges breaks upfield in the first quarter.
Denby's Marquez Bridges breaks upfield in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Denby&#39;s Latrell Thompkins does a celebratory flip after Denby intercepted a Detroit King pass and took it into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Denby's Latrell Thompkins does a celebratory flip after Denby intercepted a Detroit King pass and took it into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
King&#39;s Peny Boone blocks for Rahiim Mersier on a run in the first quarter.
King's Peny Boone blocks for Rahiim Mersier on a run in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
King quarterback Dante Moore throws in the first quarter.
King quarterback Dante Moore throws in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
King running back Peny Boone leaps over a Denby defender on a run in the first quarter.
King running back Peny Boone leaps over a Denby defender on a run in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Denby's Marquez Bridges looks for an opening in the defense in the second quarter.
Denby's Marquez Bridges looks for an opening in the defense in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    MIAC

    Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 38, Southfield Christian 6

    Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 1, Dearborn Heights Star International 0 (forfeit)

    Whitmore Lake 41, Livonia Clarenceville 6

    Michigan Metro

    Detroit University Prep 46, Melvindale ABT 0

    OAA

    Berkley 27, Troy 14

    Birmingham Seaholm 63, Auburn Hills Avondale 31

    Bloomfield Hills 35, Rochester 14

    Oak Park 35, Oxford 7

    Rochester Adams 21, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 14

    Southeastern

    Ann Arbor Pioneer 42, Ypsilanti 18

    Chelsea 38, Ann Arbor Skyline 7

    Others

    Adrian Lenawee 51, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 6

    Almont 50, Clio 12

    Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 58, Pontiac 6

    Birmingham Brother Rice 51, Detroit Cody 0

    Carleton Airport 47, Melvindale 0

    Dearborn Heights Annapolis 40, Dearborn Advanced 14

    Detroit Cass Tech 49, Clarkston 14

    Detroit Community 38, Mount Clemens 14

    Detroit Country Day 40, Ferndale 0

    Detroit Edison 30, Ecorse 6

    Detroit Leadership 22, Algonac 6

    Detroit Loyola 42, Detroit Osborn 8

    Fenton 58, Walled Lake Northern 7

    Flat Rock 33, Ann Arbor Huron 28

    Flint Kearsley 56, Royal Oak 21

    Grosse Ile 38, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 16

    Harper Woods 55, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 12

    Lake Orion 45, Monroe 27

    Marine City Cardinal Mooney 41, Memphis 21

    Milan 47, Tecumseh 7

    Monroe Jefferson 40, Detroit Voyageur 8

    New Boston Huron 41, Garden City 19

    North Farmington 46, Ypsilanti Lincoln 22

    Pontiac Notre Dame 38, Troy Athens 0

    Redford Union 32, Detroit Public Safety 14

    Richmond 30, Ortonville Brandon 20

    River Rouge 31, Southfield A&T 24

    Riverview 43, Redford Thurston 25

    Romulus Summit North 48, Romulus 0

    Royal Oak Shrine 44, Detroit Old Redford 0

    Saline 45, Grand Blanc 27

    Southfield Bradford 1, Hamtramck 0 (forfeit)

    West Bloomfield 16, Warren De La Salle 8

    Woodhaven 49, Birmingham Groves 28

    Yale 35, Macomb Lutheran North 28

    Saturday

    Catholic League

    Detroit Catholic Central vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 5 p.m.

    Riverview Gabriel Richard at Clarkston Everest Collegiate, 2:30 p.m.

    U-D Jesuit vs. Dearborn Divine Child, 12 p.m.

    KLAA

    Wayne Memorial at Salem, 4 p.m.

    Lakes Valley

    Waterford Mott at Waterford Kettering, 2 p.m.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE