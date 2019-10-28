LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Here are the predistrict pairings for the Michigan high school state football playoffs. All predistrict games are Friday and Saturday; dates and times for all games will be announced Monday.

Belleville 20, Dearborn Fordson 19
Belleville's Darrell Johnson (9) makes a great catch in front of Dearborn Fordson's Antoine Lockett (17) during the second half at Dearborn Catherman Field on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Dearborn. Belleville defeated Fordson, 20-19.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Connor Bush (82) leaps over Fordson's Branden Thomas (21) and catches the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Connor Bush (82) leaps over Fordson's Branden Thomas (21) and catches the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Connor Bush (82) reacts after catching the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Connor Bush (82) celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown with teammate Jamari Buddin (17).
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson head coach Fouad Zaban walks off the field.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson's Hassan Mansour (4) runs with the football in front of Belleville's Darian Murray (34).
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Deion Burks (4) makes a fingertip catch late in the fourth quarter.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Deion Burks, right, makes a fingertip catch late in the fourth quarter in front of Fordson's Andrew Holston.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Damon Payne, left, shakes hands with Fordson's Ali Baiz (66) after the game.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Deshaun Lee (26) drops a pass in front of Dearborn Fordson's Leonard Smith (23) in the first half.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson's KeyShawn Smith (26) is tackled by Belleville's Ronald Jackson Jr. (22) in the first half.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Andre Seldon (2) runs with the football in the first half.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson's KeyShawn Smith (26) scores a first-half touchdown against Belleville.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson's KeyShawn Smith (26) scores a first-half touchdown against Belleville.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson's KeyShawn Smith, left, celebrates scoring a first-half touchdown against Belleville with teammate Jeton Metasani.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson's Hassan Mansour, right, almost intercepts a pass to Belleville's Jalen Williams (3) in the first half.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville head coach Jermain Crowell talks to his players on the bench in the first half.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson quarterback Ali Beydoun (11) runs with the football in the first half.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville defenders, left, line up against Fordson in the first half.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson's James Wheeler (3) punts the football in the first half.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Michael Jenkins Jr., middle, runs the football and is tackled by Fordson's Youssef Fawaz (9) in the first half.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
The Dearborn Fordson student section has some fun before Friday's game against Belleville.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Christopher Lunsford warms up before Friday's game against Fordson.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson's KeyShawn Smith (26) leads his team onto the field and does a flip before Friday's game against Belleville.
Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
    Division 1

    REGION 1

    DISTRICT 1

    Grand Haven (5-4) at Grandville (7-2)

    Hudsonville (6-3) at Traverse City West (7-2)

    DISTRICT 2

    East Kentwood (5-4) at Rockford (8-1)

    Brighton (7-2) at Holt (7-2)

    REGION 2

    DISTRICT 1

    Canton (5-4) at West Bloomfield (8-1)

    White Lake Lakeland (7-2) at Plymouth (8-1)

    DISTRICT 2

    Ann Arbor Pioneer (5-4) at Woodhaven (9-0)

    Saline (8-1) at Belleville (9-0)

    REGION 3

    DISTRICT 1

    Grand Blanc (5-4) at Lapeer (8-1)

    Davison (7-2) at Romeo (7-2)

    DISTRICT 2

    Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (5-4) at Lake Orion (8-1)

    Rochester Adams (7-2) at Utica Eisenhower (7-2)

    REGION 4

    DISTRICT 1

    Macomb Dakota (5-4) at Chippewa Valley (9-0)

    Warren Mott (6-3) at Sterling Heights Stevenson (5-4)

    DISTRICT 2

    Detroit Western (6-3) at Dearborn Fordson (8-1)

    Detroit Cass Tech (5-4) at Grosse Pointe South (7-2)

    North Farmington 13, Farmington 9
    North Farmington wide receiver Eddie Lenton, right, runs for yards after the catch as he is chased by Farmington defensive back Julian Ama (21) in the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in a game played at North Farmington High in Farmington Hills, Mich.
    Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    Farmington running back Jordan Turner, right, takes the ball from quarterback Max Martin in the first quarter.
    Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    Farmington's Aaron Watson runs for yardage against North Farmington in the first quarter.
    Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    Farmington quarterback Max Martin throws against North Farmington in the first quarter.
    Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    Farmington punter Nolan Mohr has his kick blocked by the North Farmington defense in the first quarter.
    Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    North Farmington linebacker Andrew Dooley (76) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a blocked punt against Farmington in the first quarter.
    Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    North Farmington assistant coach John Herrington watches his team play against Farmington in the first quarter.
    Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    Farmington running back Keion Shaw (1) runs for yardage against North Farmington in the first quarter.
    Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    North Farmington head coach Jon Herstein talks to his players in the first quarter.
    Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    North Farmington running back Myles Gresham, right, runs for yardage against Farmington in the first quarter.
    Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    North Farmington running back Jon Brunette, right, runs for a touchdown against Farmington in the third quarter.
    Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    North Farmington running back Jon Brunette, right, runs for a touchdown past the reach of Farmington defenseman Alan Roberson in the third quarter.
    Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    North Farmington running back Myles Gresham, left, runs for yardage against Farmington in the third quarter.
    Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    North Farmington head coach Jon Herstein watches his team as they played against Farmington in the third quarter.
    Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    Farmington quarterback Max Martin, right, is sacked by North Farmington defenseman Eddie Lenton in the fourth quarter.
    Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    Farmington head coach Kory Cioroch watches his team in the fourth quarter.
    Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    North Farmington quarterback Jacob Bousamra throws against Farmington in the fourth quarter.
    Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    North Farmington quarterback Jacob Bousamra, right, tries to run out the clock in the end zone as he is chased by Farmington defenseman T'Sean Sample but is sacked for a safety with less than a minute in the fourth quarter.
    Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Division 2

      REGION 1

      DISTRICT 1

      Midland Dow (6-3) at Traverse City Central (8-1)

      Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) at Midland (8-1)

      DISTRICT 2

      Portage Central (5-4) at Portage Northern (8-1)

      Mattawan (5-4) 60.111 at G.R. Forest Hills Central (7-2)

      REGION 2

      DISTRICT 1

      Jackson (5-3) at Battle Creek Lakeview (9-0)

      Livonia Churchill (5-4) at Dexter (8-1)

      DISTRICT 2

      Flushing (5-4) at Walled Lake Western (8-1)

      South Lyon (8-1) at Fenton (8-1)

      REGION 3

      DISTRICT 1

      U-D Jesuit (6-3) at North Farmington (9-0)

      Farmington (7-1) at Oak Park (8-1)

      DISTRICT 2

      Temperance Bedford (6-3) at Detroit King (7-2)

      Wyandotte Roosevelt (7-2) at Livonia Franklin (7-2)

      REGION 4

      DISTRICT 1

      Warren De La Salle (5-4) at Birmingham Groves (7-2)

      Sterling Heights (6-3) at Birmingham Seaholm (6-3)

      DISTRICT 2

      Port Huron (6-3) at Port Huron Northern (8-1)

      Harrison Twp. L'Anse Creuse (6-3) at SCS Lakeview (7-2)

      Allen Park 18, Wyandotte Roosevelt 6
      Allen Park's Nico Tiberia (11) runs past Wyandotte Roosevelt's Hayden Loya (2) for a first-half touchdown at Wyandotte Roosevelt High on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
      Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News
      Allen Park's Nico Tiberia (11) is lifted in the air by teammate Max Alvarez (72) after scoring a first-half touchdown.
      Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News
      Allen Park's Blake Gilliam (21) shakes hands with Wyandotte Roosevelt's Jalin Pitchford (6) after the game.
      Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News
      Allen Park's Nico Tiberia (11) breaks a tackle from Wyandotte Roosevelt's Hayden Loya (2) and scores his second first-half touchdown.
      Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News
      Wyandotte Roosevelt's Nick Biundo (34) stands for the national anthem before Friday's game against Allen Park.
      Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News
      Allen Park head coach Tom Danosky walks onto the field in the first half.
      Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News
      Allen Park quarterback Ethan Gajewski (17) throws the ball during the first half.
      Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News
      Allen Park's Nico Tiberia (11) attempts to pick up a fumble but is tackled by Wyandotte Roosevelt's Christian Cooper (4) in the first half.
      Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News
      Wyandotte Roosevelt's Logan McGraw (9) dives for a loose ball in the first half.
      Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News
      Wyandotte Roosevelt head coach Ron Adams watches the action from the sidelines in the first half.
      Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News
      Allen Park's Nico Tiberia (11) runs with the football with Wyandotte Roosevelt's Keshawn Stanley (3) on his back in the first half.
      Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News
      Wyandotte Roosevelt's Keshawn Stanley (3) runs with the football and is tackled by Allen Park's Blake Gilliam (21) in the second half.
      Wyandotte Roosevelt's Keshawn Stanley (3) runs with the football and is tackled by Allen Park's Blake Gilliam (21) in the second half. Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News, Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News
      Wyandotte Roosevelt&#39;s Keshawn Stanley (3) runs with the football and is tackled by Allen Park&#39;s Blake Gilliam (21) in the second half.
      Wyandotte Roosevelt's Keshawn Stanley (3) runs with the football and is tackled by Allen Park's Blake Gilliam (21) in the second half. Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News, Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News
      The Wyandotte Roosevelt football team takes the field before Friday&#39;s game against Allen Park.
      The Wyandotte Roosevelt football team takes the field before Friday's game against Allen Park. Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News, Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News
      Wyandotte Roosevelt&#39;s Jalin Pitchford (6) is tackled by Allen Park&#39;s David Cagle (27) and Brendan Stephens (45) in the second half.
      Wyandotte Roosevelt's Jalin Pitchford (6) is tackled by Allen Park's David Cagle (27) and Brendan Stephens (45) in the second half. Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News, Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News
      Allen Park&#39;s Dylan Roark (7) has an interception go through his hands in the second half.
      Allen Park's Dylan Roark (7) has an interception go through his hands in the second half. Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News, Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News
      Wyandotte Roosevelt's Camari Garrison (19) is tackled by Allen Park's David Cagle (27) in the second half.
      Wyandotte Roosevelt's Camari Garrison (19) is tackled by Allen Park's David Cagle (27) in the second half. Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News, Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News
      Wyandotte Roosevelt&#39;s Jalin Pitchford (6) throws the football during the second half.
      Wyandotte Roosevelt's Jalin Pitchford (6) throws the football during the second half. Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News, Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News
        Division 3

        REGION 1

        DISTRICT 1

        Marquette (5-4) at Muskegon (9-0)

        Mount Pleasant (7-2) at Cedar Springs (8-1)

        DISTRICT 2

        Spring Lake (5-4) at Byron Center (9-0)

        Lowell (5-4) at East Grand Rapids (6-3)

        REGION 2

        DISTRICT 1

        Zeeland East (5-4) at Zeeland West (8-1)

        St. Joseph (6-3) at Edwardsburg (9-0)

        DISTRICT 2

        St. Johns (6-3) at Mason (9-0)

        DeWitt (7-2) at East Lansing (7-2)

        REGION 3

        DISTRICT 1

        Parma Western (7-2) at Chelsea (9-0)

        Pinckney (7-2) at Coldwater (8-1)

        DISTRICT 2

        Trenton (5-4) at Allen Park (7-2)

        Gibraltar Carlson (6-3) at Riverview (7-2)

        REGION 4

        DISTRICT 1

        Marysville (6-3) at Orchard Lake St Mary's (8-1)

        Birmingham Brother Rice (6-3) at Flint Kearsley (7-2)

        DISTRICT 2

        Detroit Mumford (6-3) at River Rouge (8-1)

        Eastpointe (6-3) at Redford Thurston (7-2)

        Division 4

        REGION 1

        DISTRICT 1

        Cadillac (5-4) at Escanaba (7-2)

        Ludington (7-2) at Sault Ste. Marie (6-3)

        DISTRICT 2

        Allendale (5-4) at Grand Rapids CC (8-1)

        Sparta (8-1) at Muskegon Orchard View (9-0)

        REGION 2

        DISTRICT 1

        GR South Christian (5-4) at GR Christian (7-2)

        Otsego (6-3) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-3)

        DISTRICT 2

        Vicksburg (5-4) at Paw Paw (8-1)

        Plainwell (5-4) at Marshall (5-4)

        REGION 3

        DISTRICT 1

        Williamston (5-4) at Flint Powers Catholic (7-2)

        Fowlerville (6-3) at Goodrich (7-2)

        DISTRICT 2

        North Branch (7-2) at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (8-1)

        Ortonville Brandon (7-2) at St. Clair (8-1)

        REGION 4

        DISTRICT 1

        Carleton Airport (6-3) at Milan (9-0)

        Redford Union (6-3) at Romulus Summit Academy (7-2)

        DISTRICT 2

        Harper Woods Chandler Park (4-4) at Detroit Country Day (9-0)

        Harper Woods (4-4) 52.444 at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook (5-3)

        Division 5

        REGION 1

        DISTRICT 1

        Reed City (6-3) at Kingsley (9-0)

        Grant (7-2) at Muskegon Oakridge (9-0)

        DISTRICT 2

        Shepherd (5-4) at Freeland (7-2)

        Midland Bullock Creek (6-3) at Ogemaw Heights (7-2)

        REGION 2

        DISTRICT 1

        Kalamazoo Hackett (5-4) at Berrien Springs (8-0)

        Dowagiac (6-3) at Hopkins (8-1)

        DISTRICT 2

        Central Montcalm (7-2) at Portland (7-2)

        Olivet (8-1) at Lansing Catholic (8-1)

        REGION 3

        DISTRICT 1

        Carrollton (5-4) at Frankenmuth (8-1)

        Essexville Garber (6-3) at Saginaw Swan Valley (6-3)

        DISTRICT 2

        Mt. Morris (5-4) at Marine City (9-0)

        Almont (9-0) at Richmond (8-1)

        REGION 4

        DISTRICT 1

        Dundee (5-4) at Dearborn Heights Robichaud (7-2)

        Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard (5-4) at Whitmore Lake (7-2)

        DISTRICT 2

        Detroit CMA (6-3) at Detroit Denby (7-2)

        Clawson (6-3) at Detroit Henry Ford (6-3)

        Division 6

        REGION 1

        DISTRICT 1

        Negaunee (6-3) at Calumet (8-1)

        Menominee (6-3) at Ishpeming Westwood (7-2)

        DISTRICT 2

        Harrison (5-4) at Clare (8-1)

        Lake City (6-3) at Maple City Glen Lake (8-1)

        REGION 2

        DISTRICT 1

        Newaygo (6-3) at Montague (7-2)

        Ravenna (7-2) at Muskegon Catholic Central (6-2)

        DISTRICT 2

        Sanford Meridian (6-3) at Ithaca (8-1)

        Morley Stanwood (6-3) at Hemlock (7-2)

        REGION 3

        DISTRICT 1

        Jonesville (6-3) at Hillsdale (9-0)

        Constantine (7-2) at Niles Brandywine (9-0)

        DISTRICT 2

        Manchester (5-4) at Grass Lake (8-1)

        Blissfield (6-3) at Onsted (7-2)

        REGION 4

        DISTRICT 1

        Durand (5-4) at Montrose (8-1)

        Millington (5-4) at Flint Hamady (7-1)

        DISTRICT 2

        Clinton Township Clintondale (5-4) at Monroe SMCC (7-1)

        Detroit Osborn (5-4) at Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-1)

        Division 7

        REGION 1

        DISTRICT 1

        Mancelona (5-4) at Iron Mountain (9-0)

        Harbor Springs (6-3) at Charlevoix (6-3)

        DISTRICT 2

        McBain (5-4) at Oscoda (8-1)

        Houghton Lake (6-3) at Traverse City St. Francis (6-3)

        REGION 2

        DISTRICT 1

        North Muskegon (5-4) at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0)

        GR NorthPointe Christian (6-3) at Kent City (6-3)

        DISTRICT 2

        Laingsburg (6-3) at New Lothrop (9-0)

        Byron (6-3) at Beaverton (9-0)

        REGION 3

        DISTRICT 1

        Hartford (6-3) at Schoolcraft (8-1)

        Centreville (6-3) at Lawton (9-0)

        DISTRICT 2

        Homer (7-2) at Jackson Lumen Christi (8-0)

        Riverview Gabriel Richard (7-2) at Clinton (9-0)

        REGION 4

        DISTRICT 1

        Sandusky (6-3) at Cass City (8-1)

        MH Bishop Foley (6-3) at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (6-3)

        DISTRICT 2

        Madison Heights Madison (5-4) at Detroit Leadership (8-1)

        Detroit Loyola (4-4) at Detroit Central (8-1)

        Division 8

        REGION 1

        DISTRICT 1

        Bark River-Harris (5-4) at Ishpeming (7-2)

        Lake Linden-Hubbell (6-3) at West Iron County (7-2)

        DISTRICT 2

        Blanchard Montabella (5-4) at Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-0)

        St. Ignace (5-4) at Beal City (8-1)

        REGION 2

        DISTRICT 1

        Carson City-Crystal (5-4) at Breckenridge (8-1)

        Saginaw Nouvel (5-4) at Merrill (6-3)

        DISTRICT 2

        Saginaw Michigan Lutheran (6-3) at Harbor Beach (9-0)

        Unionville-Sebewaing (6-3) at Ubly (7-2)

        REGION 3

        DISTRICT 1

        Flint Beecher (5-3) at Clarkston Everest (8-0)

        AH Oakland Christian (7-2) at Fowler (8-1)

        DISTRICT 2

        Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5-4) at Royal Oak Shrine (7-2)

        Detroit Public Safety (5-4) at Britton Deerfield (5-4)

        REGION 4

        DISTRICT 1

        Mendon (7-2) at Reading (8-1)

        White Pigeon (7-2) at Cassopolis (9-0)

        DISTRICT 2

        Concord (5-4) at Adrian Lenawee Christian (8-1)

        Addison (7-2) at Sand Creek (7-2)

