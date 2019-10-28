Buy Photo Deion Burks and Belleville open the Division 1 playoffs against Saline. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News)

Here are the predistrict pairings for the Michigan high school state football playoffs. All predistrict games are Friday and Saturday; dates and times for all games will be announced Monday.

Division 1

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Grand Haven (5-4) at Grandville (7-2)

Hudsonville (6-3) at Traverse City West (7-2)

DISTRICT 2

East Kentwood (5-4) at Rockford (8-1)

Brighton (7-2) at Holt (7-2)

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Canton (5-4) at West Bloomfield (8-1)

White Lake Lakeland (7-2) at Plymouth (8-1)

DISTRICT 2

Ann Arbor Pioneer (5-4) at Woodhaven (9-0)

Saline (8-1) at Belleville (9-0)

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Grand Blanc (5-4) at Lapeer (8-1)

Davison (7-2) at Romeo (7-2)

DISTRICT 2

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (5-4) at Lake Orion (8-1)

Rochester Adams (7-2) at Utica Eisenhower (7-2)

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Macomb Dakota (5-4) at Chippewa Valley (9-0)

Warren Mott (6-3) at Sterling Heights Stevenson (5-4)

DISTRICT 2

Detroit Western (6-3) at Dearborn Fordson (8-1)

Detroit Cass Tech (5-4) at Grosse Pointe South (7-2)

Division 2

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Midland Dow (6-3) at Traverse City Central (8-1)

Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) at Midland (8-1)

DISTRICT 2

Portage Central (5-4) at Portage Northern (8-1)

Mattawan (5-4) 60.111 at G.R. Forest Hills Central (7-2)

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Jackson (5-3) at Battle Creek Lakeview (9-0)

Livonia Churchill (5-4) at Dexter (8-1)

DISTRICT 2

Flushing (5-4) at Walled Lake Western (8-1)

South Lyon (8-1) at Fenton (8-1)

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

U-D Jesuit (6-3) at North Farmington (9-0)

Farmington (7-1) at Oak Park (8-1)

DISTRICT 2

Temperance Bedford (6-3) at Detroit King (7-2)

Wyandotte Roosevelt (7-2) at Livonia Franklin (7-2)

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Warren De La Salle (5-4) at Birmingham Groves (7-2)

Sterling Heights (6-3) at Birmingham Seaholm (6-3)

DISTRICT 2

Port Huron (6-3) at Port Huron Northern (8-1)

Harrison Twp. L'Anse Creuse (6-3) at SCS Lakeview (7-2)

Division 3

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Marquette (5-4) at Muskegon (9-0)

Mount Pleasant (7-2) at Cedar Springs (8-1)

DISTRICT 2

Spring Lake (5-4) at Byron Center (9-0)

Lowell (5-4) at East Grand Rapids (6-3)

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Zeeland East (5-4) at Zeeland West (8-1)

St. Joseph (6-3) at Edwardsburg (9-0)

DISTRICT 2

St. Johns (6-3) at Mason (9-0)

DeWitt (7-2) at East Lansing (7-2)

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Parma Western (7-2) at Chelsea (9-0)

Pinckney (7-2) at Coldwater (8-1)

DISTRICT 2

Trenton (5-4) at Allen Park (7-2)

Gibraltar Carlson (6-3) at Riverview (7-2)

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Marysville (6-3) at Orchard Lake St Mary's (8-1)

Birmingham Brother Rice (6-3) at Flint Kearsley (7-2)

DISTRICT 2

Detroit Mumford (6-3) at River Rouge (8-1)

Eastpointe (6-3) at Redford Thurston (7-2)

Division 4

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Cadillac (5-4) at Escanaba (7-2)

Ludington (7-2) at Sault Ste. Marie (6-3)

DISTRICT 2

Allendale (5-4) at Grand Rapids CC (8-1)

Sparta (8-1) at Muskegon Orchard View (9-0)

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

GR South Christian (5-4) at GR Christian (7-2)

Otsego (6-3) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-3)

DISTRICT 2

Vicksburg (5-4) at Paw Paw (8-1)

Plainwell (5-4) at Marshall (5-4)

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Williamston (5-4) at Flint Powers Catholic (7-2)

Fowlerville (6-3) at Goodrich (7-2)

DISTRICT 2

North Branch (7-2) at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (8-1)

Ortonville Brandon (7-2) at St. Clair (8-1)

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Carleton Airport (6-3) at Milan (9-0)

Redford Union (6-3) at Romulus Summit Academy (7-2)

DISTRICT 2

Harper Woods Chandler Park (4-4) at Detroit Country Day (9-0)

Harper Woods (4-4) 52.444 at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook (5-3)

Division 5

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Reed City (6-3) at Kingsley (9-0)

Grant (7-2) at Muskegon Oakridge (9-0)

DISTRICT 2

Shepherd (5-4) at Freeland (7-2)

Midland Bullock Creek (6-3) at Ogemaw Heights (7-2)

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Kalamazoo Hackett (5-4) at Berrien Springs (8-0)

Dowagiac (6-3) at Hopkins (8-1)

DISTRICT 2

Central Montcalm (7-2) at Portland (7-2)

Olivet (8-1) at Lansing Catholic (8-1)

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Carrollton (5-4) at Frankenmuth (8-1)

Essexville Garber (6-3) at Saginaw Swan Valley (6-3)

DISTRICT 2

Mt. Morris (5-4) at Marine City (9-0)

Almont (9-0) at Richmond (8-1)

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Dundee (5-4) at Dearborn Heights Robichaud (7-2)

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard (5-4) at Whitmore Lake (7-2)

DISTRICT 2

Detroit CMA (6-3) at Detroit Denby (7-2)

Clawson (6-3) at Detroit Henry Ford (6-3)

Division 6

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Negaunee (6-3) at Calumet (8-1)

Menominee (6-3) at Ishpeming Westwood (7-2)

DISTRICT 2

Harrison (5-4) at Clare (8-1)

Lake City (6-3) at Maple City Glen Lake (8-1)

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Newaygo (6-3) at Montague (7-2)

Ravenna (7-2) at Muskegon Catholic Central (6-2)

DISTRICT 2

Sanford Meridian (6-3) at Ithaca (8-1)

Morley Stanwood (6-3) at Hemlock (7-2)

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Jonesville (6-3) at Hillsdale (9-0)

Constantine (7-2) at Niles Brandywine (9-0)

DISTRICT 2

Manchester (5-4) at Grass Lake (8-1)

Blissfield (6-3) at Onsted (7-2)

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Durand (5-4) at Montrose (8-1)

Millington (5-4) at Flint Hamady (7-1)

DISTRICT 2

Clinton Township Clintondale (5-4) at Monroe SMCC (7-1)

Detroit Osborn (5-4) at Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-1)

Division 7

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Mancelona (5-4) at Iron Mountain (9-0)

Harbor Springs (6-3) at Charlevoix (6-3)

DISTRICT 2

McBain (5-4) at Oscoda (8-1)

Houghton Lake (6-3) at Traverse City St. Francis (6-3)

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

North Muskegon (5-4) at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0)

GR NorthPointe Christian (6-3) at Kent City (6-3)

DISTRICT 2

Laingsburg (6-3) at New Lothrop (9-0)

Byron (6-3) at Beaverton (9-0)

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Hartford (6-3) at Schoolcraft (8-1)

Centreville (6-3) at Lawton (9-0)

DISTRICT 2

Homer (7-2) at Jackson Lumen Christi (8-0)

Riverview Gabriel Richard (7-2) at Clinton (9-0)

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Sandusky (6-3) at Cass City (8-1)

MH Bishop Foley (6-3) at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (6-3)

DISTRICT 2

Madison Heights Madison (5-4) at Detroit Leadership (8-1)

Detroit Loyola (4-4) at Detroit Central (8-1)

Division 8

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Bark River-Harris (5-4) at Ishpeming (7-2)

Lake Linden-Hubbell (6-3) at West Iron County (7-2)

DISTRICT 2

Blanchard Montabella (5-4) at Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-0)

St. Ignace (5-4) at Beal City (8-1)

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Carson City-Crystal (5-4) at Breckenridge (8-1)

Saginaw Nouvel (5-4) at Merrill (6-3)

DISTRICT 2

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran (6-3) at Harbor Beach (9-0)

Unionville-Sebewaing (6-3) at Ubly (7-2)

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Flint Beecher (5-3) at Clarkston Everest (8-0)

AH Oakland Christian (7-2) at Fowler (8-1)

DISTRICT 2

Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5-4) at Royal Oak Shrine (7-2)

Detroit Public Safety (5-4) at Britton Deerfield (5-4)

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Mendon (7-2) at Reading (8-1)

White Pigeon (7-2) at Cassopolis (9-0)

DISTRICT 2

Concord (5-4) at Adrian Lenawee Christian (8-1)

Addison (7-2) at Sand Creek (7-2)