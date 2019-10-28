Here are the predistrict pairings for the Michigan high school state football playoffs. All predistrict games are Friday and Saturday; dates and times for all games will be announced Monday.
Division 1
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Grand Haven (5-4) at Grandville (7-2)
Hudsonville (6-3) at Traverse City West (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
East Kentwood (5-4) at Rockford (8-1)
Brighton (7-2) at Holt (7-2)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Canton (5-4) at West Bloomfield (8-1)
White Lake Lakeland (7-2) at Plymouth (8-1)
DISTRICT 2
Ann Arbor Pioneer (5-4) at Woodhaven (9-0)
Saline (8-1) at Belleville (9-0)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Grand Blanc (5-4) at Lapeer (8-1)
Davison (7-2) at Romeo (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (5-4) at Lake Orion (8-1)
Rochester Adams (7-2) at Utica Eisenhower (7-2)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Macomb Dakota (5-4) at Chippewa Valley (9-0)
Warren Mott (6-3) at Sterling Heights Stevenson (5-4)
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Western (6-3) at Dearborn Fordson (8-1)
Detroit Cass Tech (5-4) at Grosse Pointe South (7-2)
Division 2
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Midland Dow (6-3) at Traverse City Central (8-1)
Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) at Midland (8-1)
DISTRICT 2
Portage Central (5-4) at Portage Northern (8-1)
Mattawan (5-4) 60.111 at G.R. Forest Hills Central (7-2)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Jackson (5-3) at Battle Creek Lakeview (9-0)
Livonia Churchill (5-4) at Dexter (8-1)
DISTRICT 2
Flushing (5-4) at Walled Lake Western (8-1)
South Lyon (8-1) at Fenton (8-1)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
U-D Jesuit (6-3) at North Farmington (9-0)
Farmington (7-1) at Oak Park (8-1)
DISTRICT 2
Temperance Bedford (6-3) at Detroit King (7-2)
Wyandotte Roosevelt (7-2) at Livonia Franklin (7-2)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Warren De La Salle (5-4) at Birmingham Groves (7-2)
Sterling Heights (6-3) at Birmingham Seaholm (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Port Huron (6-3) at Port Huron Northern (8-1)
Harrison Twp. L'Anse Creuse (6-3) at SCS Lakeview (7-2)
Division 3
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Marquette (5-4) at Muskegon (9-0)
Mount Pleasant (7-2) at Cedar Springs (8-1)
DISTRICT 2
Spring Lake (5-4) at Byron Center (9-0)
Lowell (5-4) at East Grand Rapids (6-3)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Zeeland East (5-4) at Zeeland West (8-1)
St. Joseph (6-3) at Edwardsburg (9-0)
DISTRICT 2
St. Johns (6-3) at Mason (9-0)
DeWitt (7-2) at East Lansing (7-2)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Parma Western (7-2) at Chelsea (9-0)
Pinckney (7-2) at Coldwater (8-1)
DISTRICT 2
Trenton (5-4) at Allen Park (7-2)
Gibraltar Carlson (6-3) at Riverview (7-2)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Marysville (6-3) at Orchard Lake St Mary's (8-1)
Birmingham Brother Rice (6-3) at Flint Kearsley (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Mumford (6-3) at River Rouge (8-1)
Eastpointe (6-3) at Redford Thurston (7-2)
Division 4
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Cadillac (5-4) at Escanaba (7-2)
Ludington (7-2) at Sault Ste. Marie (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Allendale (5-4) at Grand Rapids CC (8-1)
Sparta (8-1) at Muskegon Orchard View (9-0)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
GR South Christian (5-4) at GR Christian (7-2)
Otsego (6-3) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Vicksburg (5-4) at Paw Paw (8-1)
Plainwell (5-4) at Marshall (5-4)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Williamston (5-4) at Flint Powers Catholic (7-2)
Fowlerville (6-3) at Goodrich (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
North Branch (7-2) at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (8-1)
Ortonville Brandon (7-2) at St. Clair (8-1)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Carleton Airport (6-3) at Milan (9-0)
Redford Union (6-3) at Romulus Summit Academy (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
Harper Woods Chandler Park (4-4) at Detroit Country Day (9-0)
Harper Woods (4-4) 52.444 at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook (5-3)
Division 5
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Reed City (6-3) at Kingsley (9-0)
Grant (7-2) at Muskegon Oakridge (9-0)
DISTRICT 2
Shepherd (5-4) at Freeland (7-2)
Midland Bullock Creek (6-3) at Ogemaw Heights (7-2)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Kalamazoo Hackett (5-4) at Berrien Springs (8-0)
Dowagiac (6-3) at Hopkins (8-1)
DISTRICT 2
Central Montcalm (7-2) at Portland (7-2)
Olivet (8-1) at Lansing Catholic (8-1)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Carrollton (5-4) at Frankenmuth (8-1)
Essexville Garber (6-3) at Saginaw Swan Valley (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Mt. Morris (5-4) at Marine City (9-0)
Almont (9-0) at Richmond (8-1)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Dundee (5-4) at Dearborn Heights Robichaud (7-2)
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard (5-4) at Whitmore Lake (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
Detroit CMA (6-3) at Detroit Denby (7-2)
Clawson (6-3) at Detroit Henry Ford (6-3)
Division 6
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Negaunee (6-3) at Calumet (8-1)
Menominee (6-3) at Ishpeming Westwood (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
Harrison (5-4) at Clare (8-1)
Lake City (6-3) at Maple City Glen Lake (8-1)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Newaygo (6-3) at Montague (7-2)
Ravenna (7-2) at Muskegon Catholic Central (6-2)
DISTRICT 2
Sanford Meridian (6-3) at Ithaca (8-1)
Morley Stanwood (6-3) at Hemlock (7-2)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Jonesville (6-3) at Hillsdale (9-0)
Constantine (7-2) at Niles Brandywine (9-0)
DISTRICT 2
Manchester (5-4) at Grass Lake (8-1)
Blissfield (6-3) at Onsted (7-2)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Durand (5-4) at Montrose (8-1)
Millington (5-4) at Flint Hamady (7-1)
DISTRICT 2
Clinton Township Clintondale (5-4) at Monroe SMCC (7-1)
Detroit Osborn (5-4) at Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-1)
Division 7
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Mancelona (5-4) at Iron Mountain (9-0)
Harbor Springs (6-3) at Charlevoix (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
McBain (5-4) at Oscoda (8-1)
Houghton Lake (6-3) at Traverse City St. Francis (6-3)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
North Muskegon (5-4) at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0)
GR NorthPointe Christian (6-3) at Kent City (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Laingsburg (6-3) at New Lothrop (9-0)
Byron (6-3) at Beaverton (9-0)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Hartford (6-3) at Schoolcraft (8-1)
Centreville (6-3) at Lawton (9-0)
DISTRICT 2
Homer (7-2) at Jackson Lumen Christi (8-0)
Riverview Gabriel Richard (7-2) at Clinton (9-0)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Sandusky (6-3) at Cass City (8-1)
MH Bishop Foley (6-3) at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Madison Heights Madison (5-4) at Detroit Leadership (8-1)
Detroit Loyola (4-4) at Detroit Central (8-1)
Division 8
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Bark River-Harris (5-4) at Ishpeming (7-2)
Lake Linden-Hubbell (6-3) at West Iron County (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
Blanchard Montabella (5-4) at Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-0)
St. Ignace (5-4) at Beal City (8-1)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Carson City-Crystal (5-4) at Breckenridge (8-1)
Saginaw Nouvel (5-4) at Merrill (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran (6-3) at Harbor Beach (9-0)
Unionville-Sebewaing (6-3) at Ubly (7-2)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Flint Beecher (5-3) at Clarkston Everest (8-0)
AH Oakland Christian (7-2) at Fowler (8-1)
DISTRICT 2
Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5-4) at Royal Oak Shrine (7-2)
Detroit Public Safety (5-4) at Britton Deerfield (5-4)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Mendon (7-2) at Reading (8-1)
White Pigeon (7-2) at Cassopolis (9-0)
DISTRICT 2
Concord (5-4) at Adrian Lenawee Christian (8-1)
Addison (7-2) at Sand Creek (7-2)
