Buy Photo Donovan Edwards and West Bloomfield open the state playoffs against Canton. (Photo: Dave Reginek, The Detroit News)

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the predistrict round of the Michigan high school football playoffs.

Canton at West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Coughlin: West Bloomfield (best bet)

Yuhas: West Bloomfield (best bet)

White Lake Lakeland at Plymouth

Goricki: Plymouth

Beard: Plymouth

Coughlin: Plymouth

Yuhas: Plymouth

More: Michigan high school football playoff outlook in all eight divisions

More: Prep pairings: Michigan high school football playoff matchups

Ann Arbor Pioneer at Woodhaven

Goricki: Woodhaven

Beard: Woodhaven (best bet)

Coughlin: Woodhaven

Yuhas: Woodhaven

Saline at Belleville

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Coughlin: Belleville

Yuhas: Saline

Detroit Cass Tech at Grosse Pointe South

Goricki: Grosse Pointe South

Beard: Grosse Pointe South

Coughlin: Grosse Pointe South

Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech

U-D Jesuit at North Farmington

Goricki: North Farmington

Beard: North Farmington

Coughlin: U-D Jesuit

Yuhas: U-D Jesuit

Farmington at Oak Park

Goricki: Oak Park

Beard: Oak Park

Coughlin: Oak Park

Yuhas: Oak Park

Temperance Bedford at Detroit King

Goricki: King

Beard: King

Coughlin: King

Yuhas: King

Wyandotte at Livonia Franklin

Goricki: Livonia Franklin

Beard: Livonia Franklin

Coughlin: Livonia Franklin

Yuhas: Livonia Franklin

More: Livonia Franklin's father-son combo looks to add to postseason memories

Warren De La Salle at Birmingham Groves

Goricki: Birmingham Groves

Beard: Birmingham Groves

Coughlin: Warren De La Salle

Yuhas: Warren De La Salle

Port Huron at Port Huron Northern

Goricki: Port Huron

Beard: Port Huron Northern

Coughlin: Port Huron Northern

Yuhas: Port Huron Northern

Gibraltar Carlson at Riverview

Goricki: Gibraltar Carlson

Beard: Riverview

Coughlin: Riverview

Yuhas: Gibraltar Carlson

Detroit Mumford at River Rouge

Goricki: River Rouge (best bet)

Beard: River Rouge

Coughlin: River Rouge

Yuhas: River Rouge

Harper Woods at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook

Goricki: Harper Woods

Beard: Harper Woods

Coughlin: Harper Woods

Yuhas: Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook

Detroit CMA at Detroit Denby

Goricki: Detroit Denby

Beard: Detroit Denby

Coughlin: Detroit Denby

Yuhas: Detroit Denby

Records

Goricki: 14-1 last week, 106-29 overall, 9-0 best bets

Beard: 11-4 last week, 100-35 overall, 8-1 best bets

Coughlin: 13-2 last week, 97-38 overall, 8-1 best bets

Yuhas: 12-3 last week, 95-40 overall, 7-2 best bets