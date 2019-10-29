David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the predistrict round of the Michigan high school football playoffs.
Canton at West Bloomfield
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Coughlin: West Bloomfield (best bet)
Yuhas: West Bloomfield (best bet)
White Lake Lakeland at Plymouth
Goricki: Plymouth
Beard: Plymouth
Coughlin: Plymouth
Yuhas: Plymouth
Ann Arbor Pioneer at Woodhaven
Goricki: Woodhaven
Beard: Woodhaven (best bet)
Coughlin: Woodhaven
Yuhas: Woodhaven
Saline at Belleville
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Coughlin: Belleville
Yuhas: Saline
Detroit Cass Tech at Grosse Pointe South
Goricki: Grosse Pointe South
Beard: Grosse Pointe South
Coughlin: Grosse Pointe South
Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech
U-D Jesuit at North Farmington
Goricki: North Farmington
Beard: North Farmington
Coughlin: U-D Jesuit
Yuhas: U-D Jesuit
Farmington at Oak Park
Goricki: Oak Park
Beard: Oak Park
Coughlin: Oak Park
Yuhas: Oak Park
Temperance Bedford at Detroit King
Goricki: King
Beard: King
Coughlin: King
Yuhas: King
Wyandotte at Livonia Franklin
Goricki: Livonia Franklin
Beard: Livonia Franklin
Coughlin: Livonia Franklin
Yuhas: Livonia Franklin
Warren De La Salle at Birmingham Groves
Goricki: Birmingham Groves
Beard: Birmingham Groves
Coughlin: Warren De La Salle
Yuhas: Warren De La Salle
Port Huron at Port Huron Northern
Goricki: Port Huron
Beard: Port Huron Northern
Coughlin: Port Huron Northern
Yuhas: Port Huron Northern
Gibraltar Carlson at Riverview
Goricki: Gibraltar Carlson
Beard: Riverview
Coughlin: Riverview
Yuhas: Gibraltar Carlson
Detroit Mumford at River Rouge
Goricki: River Rouge (best bet)
Beard: River Rouge
Coughlin: River Rouge
Yuhas: River Rouge
Harper Woods at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook
Goricki: Harper Woods
Beard: Harper Woods
Coughlin: Harper Woods
Yuhas: Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook
Detroit CMA at Detroit Denby
Goricki: Detroit Denby
Beard: Detroit Denby
Coughlin: Detroit Denby
Yuhas: Detroit Denby
Records
Goricki: 14-1 last week, 106-29 overall, 9-0 best bets
Beard: 11-4 last week, 100-35 overall, 8-1 best bets
Coughlin: 13-2 last week, 97-38 overall, 8-1 best bets
Yuhas: 12-3 last week, 95-40 overall, 7-2 best bets
