Emoni Bates is on the cover of Sports Illustrated this week. (Photo: Sports Illustrated)

Emoni Bates, who as a freshman last season led Ypsilanti Lincoln to its first state championship in boys basketball, is on the cover of this week’s Sports Illustrated.

Bates is the subject of a feature story titled, “Born for this: Magic, Michael, LeBron … and the 15-year-old who’s next in line.”

“Magic, Michael, LeBron . . . Emoni?” Michael Rosenberg writes in Sports Illustrated. “Well, kids are supposed to dream. Don’t hold it against him. But one assistant at a college superpower, when asked about Emoni Bates, says simply, 'He is the best player I’ve ever seen. You have to see it to believe it.'"

Bates, who averaged 28.5 points and 10.2 rebounds for Lincoln last season, has offers from Michigan and Michigan State, but he has indicated he would like to bypass college and go directly to the NBA. NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said that he would like to eliminate the league’s “one-and-done” requirement.

More: Stronger Emoni Bates dominates AAU circuit, preps for encore

More: Niyo: Can ‘relentless’ freshman Emoni Bates jump straight to NBA?