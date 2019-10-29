LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Emoni Bates, who as a freshman last season led Ypsilanti Lincoln to its first state championship in boys basketball, is on the cover of this week’s Sports Illustrated.

Bates is the subject of a feature story titled, “Born for this: Magic, Michael, LeBron … and the 15-year-old who’s next in line.”

“Magic, Michael, LeBron . . . Emoni?” Michael Rosenberg writes in Sports Illustrated. “Well, kids are supposed to dream. Don’t hold it against him. But one assistant at a college superpower, when asked about Emoni Bates, says simply, 'He is the best player I’ve ever seen. You have to see it to believe it.'"

Bates, who averaged 28.5 points and 10.2 rebounds for Lincoln last season, has offers from Michigan and Michigan State, but he has indicated he would like to bypass college and go directly to the NBA. NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said that he would like to eliminate the league’s “one-and-done” requirement.

More: Stronger Emoni Bates dominates AAU circuit, preps for encore

More: Niyo: Can ‘relentless’ freshman Emoni Bates jump straight to NBA?

Ypsilanti Lincoln freshman phenom Emoni Bates
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates drives to the hoop past Saline High School's Logan Evans, bottom, and Griffin Yaklich, right, to pop in two of his game-high 28 points for the Railsplitters in their 70-39 win over Saline, Dec. 7 at Saline High School.
Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates drives to the hoop past Saline High School's Logan Evans, bottom, and Griffin Yaklich, right, to pop in two of his game-high 28 points for the Railsplitters in their 70-39 win over Saline, Dec. 7 at Saline High School. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates shoots with Ann Arbor Huron's Julian Lewis (5) and Devon Womack (2) defending In the first half.
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates shoots with Ann Arbor Huron's Julian Lewis (5) and Devon Womack (2) defending In the first half. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lincoln's Emoni Bates hangs on the rim and is called for a technical foul against Ann Arbor Huron High School at EMU's Convocation Center.
Lincoln's Emoni Bates hangs on the rim and is called for a technical foul against Ann Arbor Huron High School at EMU's Convocation Center. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) puts his arm around teammate Jalen Fisher during a game against Ann Arbor Huron High School at the EMU Convocation Center.
Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) puts his arm around teammate Jalen Fisher during a game against Ann Arbor Huron High School at the EMU Convocation Center. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Saline High School's Tyler Belskus (3) does his best to box out Lincoln High School's Emoni Bates during Lincoln's 70-39 win over Saline earlier this season.
Saline High School's Tyler Belskus (3) does his best to box out Lincoln High School's Emoni Bates during Lincoln's 70-39 win over Saline earlier this season. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lincoln High School freshman basketball player Emoni Bates cruises to the hoop for a breakaway dunk in the first quarter of Lincoln's 70-39 win over Saline.
Lincoln High School freshman basketball player Emoni Bates cruises to the hoop for a breakaway dunk in the first quarter of Lincoln's 70-39 win over Saline. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Emoni Bates huddles up with his teammates during a third quarter timeout in Lincoln's win over Saline.
Emoni Bates huddles up with his teammates during a third quarter timeout in Lincoln's win over Saline. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Emoni Bates
Emoni Bates Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Emoni Bates, 14, talks about basketball and his future after his workout at Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti on Sunday.
Emoni Bates, 14, talks about basketball and his future after his workout at Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti on Sunday. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
E.J. Bates, father of Emoni Bates, talks about Emoni's work ethic and his future after basketball practice at Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti on Sunday.
E.J. Bates, father of Emoni Bates, talks about Emoni's work ethic and his future after basketball practice at Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti on Sunday. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates, drives past Saline High School's Griffin Yaklich during the second quarter of Lincoln's 70-39 win over Saline.
Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates, drives past Saline High School's Griffin Yaklich during the second quarter of Lincoln's 70-39 win over Saline. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The ball zips past Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates, center, who was cruising in for what looked like another dunk in the fourth quarter.
The ball zips past Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates, center, who was cruising in for what looked like another dunk in the fourth quarter. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates, left, shows a little attitude after throwing down a windmill dunk in the fourth quarter.
Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates, left, shows a little attitude after throwing down a windmill dunk in the fourth quarter. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates reacts after a dunk against Saline.
Lincoln High School freshman Emoni Bates reacts after a dunk against Saline. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lincoln's Emoni Bates brings the ball up the floor against Ann Arbor Huron.
Lincoln's Emoni Bates brings the ball up the floor against Ann Arbor Huron. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lincoln High School freshman basketball player Emoni Bates zips a pass to a teammate.
Lincoln High School freshman basketball player Emoni Bates zips a pass to a teammate. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lincoln High School freshman basketball player Emoni Bate eyes the basket
Lincoln High School freshman basketball player Emoni Bate eyes the basket Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Emoni Bates, left, enjoys watching the final minutes of Lincoln's 70-39 win over Saline from the bench.
Emoni Bates, left, enjoys watching the final minutes of Lincoln's 70-39 win over Saline from the bench. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Emoni Bates, center, stands with his teammates during the National Anthem prior to their game against Saline High School.
Emoni Bates, center, stands with his teammates during the National Anthem prior to their game against Saline High School. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Emoni Bates, top, huddles up with his Ypsilanti Lincoln teammates before their game against Saline.
Emoni Bates, top, huddles up with his Ypsilanti Lincoln teammates before their game against Saline. Lon Horwedel, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions