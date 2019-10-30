Soccer semifinals: Troy Athens 5, Salem 2
Troy Athens' Davis DiGiovanni, right,  puts in a goal past Salem's Nolan Chaput in the first half of an MHSAA boys soccer state semifinal at Troy High School in Troy, Michigan on Oct. 30, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Salem's Luke Benford and Troy Athens' Nikhil Somani go up for a ball in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Troy Athens' Austin Looser scores his team's third goal in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Salem's Chris Pohl brings the ball upfield in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Troy Athens' Andri Myftari advances a ball upfield in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Troy Athens' Anthony Kapala stops a ball from going upfield in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Troy Athens' Davis DiGiovanni, left, works the ball at midfield against Salem's Andrew Schwartz in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Salem's Andrew Schwartz, left, and Troy Athens' Quinn LaBay battle for a ball in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Troy Athens' Quinn LeBay gets tangled up with Salem's Andrew Schwartz in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Troy Athens' Rich Kalyan, right, advances the ball upfield with Salem's Anthony Deruvo defending in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Salem's Anthony Deruvo and Troy Athens' Quinn LaBay (14) battle along the sideline in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Troy Athens backup goalie Matthew Gawthrop stops a low ball in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Troy Athens' Anthony Kapala, right, works the ball at midfield with Salem's John Soltis in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Salem's Jacob Grieb settles a ball going forward in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Salem's Nolan Chaput brings the ball upfield in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Troy Athens' Andri Myftari takes a header to the face during action in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Troy Athens' Ryan Gruca, left, works the ball upfield with Salem's Tanner Locke in pursuit in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Troy Athens' Davis DiGiovanni celebrates his goal with teammates Nikhil Somani and Jack Musto late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Troy — Troy Athens took a 3-1 lead into halftime and didn’t let up, rolling to a 5-2 victory over Salem on Wednesday in a Division 1 boys soccer state semifinal at Troy High.

    Temperatures in the mid-40s and steady rain did little to dampen the scoring opportunities. Athens had a chance to strike early in the first half around the fifth minute mark with headers off corner kicks, and Salem's keeper had to stay alert for the quick possessions by Athens.

    Salem’s Luke Benford scored the first goal in the 10th minute off a blocked kick that came from Tanner Locke.

    “In the first 10 minutes I thought we had pretty good pressure on them ... They’re very fluid in their movement, and that movement cost us that first goal,” Athens coach Todd Heugh said.

    Anthony Kapala tied the game for Athens when he scored at the 20:49 mark. His kick went in after a close throw in by the corner.

    Both teams were getting opportunities for the next 10 minutes of play. The goalkeepers, Salem’s Chris Pohl and Athens’ Jason Kemp, were making difficult saves during the first half, especially with a high amount of corner kicks.

    Davis DiGiovanni broke the deadlock with a goal for Athens. DiGiovanni also scored in the second half.

    “I was really proud of our kids. We don’t get rattled very often, but we took the game back over,” Heugh said.

    Athens (22-2-1) scored just minutes later to make it 3-1 when a shot went off the left post and into the goal. Salem (15-7-4) had near misses to close the gap but didn’t convert.

    “We just weren’t sharp defensively, when usually that part is our calling card,” Salem coach Kyle Karns said.

    The second half was all Athens, which added two more goals to go up 5-1. Athens took a lot of possession time away, until both teams substituted for their bench players late.

    “The teams we knocked out before helped prepare us for this. It just wasn’t our night in terms of playing as a group,” Karns said.

    Athens will face Traverse City West, a 3-2 overtime winner over Novi, in the state final at 12 p.m. Saturday at Comstock Park High.

    Soccer semifinals

    DIVISION 1

    ►Troy Athens 5, Plymouth Salem 2

    ►Traverse City West 3, Novi 2 (OT)

    Final: 12 p.m. Saturday at Comstock Park High

    DIVISION 2

    ►Melvindale 4, Fenton 1 (OT)

    ►Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 1, Mattawan 0

    Final: 12 p.m. Saturday at Novi High

    DIVISION 3

    ►Grosse Ile 1, Macomb Lutheran North 0

    ►Grand Rapids South Christian 2, Ludington 1 (SO)

    Final: 3 p.m. Saturday at Comstock Park High

    DIVISION 4

    ►Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 5, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 0

    ►Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 2, Dansville 0

    Final: 3 p.m. Saturday at Novi High

    Zach Sturgill is a freelance writer.

